SFC Energy : Fuel cell EFOY COMFORT wins again in promobil reader survey

Back to overview

13 Jan 2019, Investors, News, Press Release

The magazine's readers vote the environmentally friendly, silent power source on place 3 in the power generator category. +++ EFOY COMFORT is established in the leisure and caravanning markets in Europe and North America.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 13, 2019 - SFC Energy (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has again won an important award for its EFOY fuel cells. The Company announced this today, on the occasion of CMT caravanning fair, Stuttgart, Germany. The readers of 'promobil', Europe's biggest motor home magazine, have again ranked SFC Energy's EFOY COMFORT fuel cell among their top 3 favorite brands in the magazine's annual reader survey. This year, EFOY achieved third place in the power generator category. Every year, the promobil reader survey honors the most popular motor home and accessory brands on the basis of a survey performed among the magazine's readers. The survey results directly reflect the winning brands' acceptance in the market.

For ten years now, SFC Energy's EFOY COMFORT fuel cell series have provided reliable clean power source to leisure applications in motor homes, holiday and mountain cabins, and on sailboats. The powerful, silent all-year on-board power source for consumer applications is available in three models, depending on the customer's individual power requirements.

SFC has already sold more than 41,000 fuel cells for powering electric and electronic devices away from the grid in consumer, industry, and defense applications. They are used, wherever a reliable, weather independent and maintenance-free clean power source is needed. In motor homes, the EFOY COMFORT fuel cell recharges on-board batteries fully automatically, 24/7, without requiring user intervention. The 5 or 10 liter EFOY fuel cartridges are available at over 2,000 sales outlets in Europe and enable weeks of power autonomy.

'We are excited to be one of the top 3 power generators again this year, in this important reader survey', says Björn Ledergerber, Vice President of SFC Energy. 'The fact that we have been established as a clean power source for many years in this demanding market proves the ultimate reliability of our products and high customer satisfaction.'

SFC Energy presents the EOY COMFORT fuel cell at CMT Stuttgart from January 12 to 20, at booth 1G74 on the gallery of hall 1.

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for Oil & Gas, Clean Energy & Mobility, Industry and Defense & Security at www.sfc.com.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 41,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact

Ulrike Bienert-Loy (Schramm) Public Relations

SFC Energy AG

Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7

D-85649 Brunnthal

Tel. +49 89 673 592-377

Fax. +49 89 673 592-169

Email: pr@sfc.com