Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SFC Energy AG    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG (F3C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 11:36:06 am
8.46 EUR   -0.24%
2018SFC ENERGY AG : quaterly earnings release
2018SFC ENERGY AG : quaterly earnings release
2016SFC ENERGY AG : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SFC Energy : Fuel cell EFOY COMFORT wins again in promobil reader survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 01:29am EST

Back to overview

13 Jan 2019, Investors, News, Press Release

The magazine's readers vote the environmentally friendly, silent power source on place 3 in the power generator category. +++ EFOY COMFORT is established in the leisure and caravanning markets in Europe and North America.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 13, 2019 - SFC Energy (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has again won an important award for its EFOY fuel cells. The Company announced this today, on the occasion of CMT caravanning fair, Stuttgart, Germany. The readers of 'promobil', Europe's biggest motor home magazine, have again ranked SFC Energy's EFOY COMFORT fuel cell among their top 3 favorite brands in the magazine's annual reader survey. This year, EFOY achieved third place in the power generator category. Every year, the promobil reader survey honors the most popular motor home and accessory brands on the basis of a survey performed among the magazine's readers. The survey results directly reflect the winning brands' acceptance in the market.

For ten years now, SFC Energy's EFOY COMFORT fuel cell series have provided reliable clean power source to leisure applications in motor homes, holiday and mountain cabins, and on sailboats. The powerful, silent all-year on-board power source for consumer applications is available in three models, depending on the customer's individual power requirements.

SFC has already sold more than 41,000 fuel cells for powering electric and electronic devices away from the grid in consumer, industry, and defense applications. They are used, wherever a reliable, weather independent and maintenance-free clean power source is needed. In motor homes, the EFOY COMFORT fuel cell recharges on-board batteries fully automatically, 24/7, without requiring user intervention. The 5 or 10 liter EFOY fuel cartridges are available at over 2,000 sales outlets in Europe and enable weeks of power autonomy.

'We are excited to be one of the top 3 power generators again this year, in this important reader survey', says Björn Ledergerber, Vice President of SFC Energy. 'The fact that we have been established as a clean power source for many years in this demanding market proves the ultimate reliability of our products and high customer satisfaction.'

SFC Energy presents the EOY COMFORT fuel cell at CMT Stuttgart from January 12 to 20, at booth 1G74 on the gallery of hall 1.

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for Oil & Gas, Clean Energy & Mobility, Industry and Defense & Security at www.sfc.com.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 41,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact

Ulrike Bienert-Loy (Schramm) Public Relations
SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
D-85649 Brunnthal
Tel. +49 89 673 592-377
Fax. +49 89 673 592-169
Email: pr@sfc.com

Disclaimer

SFC Energy AG published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 06:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SFC ENERGY AG
01:29aSFC ENERGY : Fuel cell EFOY COMFORT wins again in promobil reader survey
PU
01/08SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives order for fully integrated VFD Systems fro..
EQ
01/08SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives order for fully integrated VFD Systems fro..
PU
2018SFC ENERGY : receives another Bundeswehr order for vehicle-based and stationary ..
EQ
2018SFC ENERGY : receives another Bundeswehr order for vehicle-based and stationary ..
PU
2018SFC ENERGY : enters into hydrogen technology - SFC and adKor sign development pa..
EQ
2018SFC ENERGY : enters into hydrogen technology – SFC and adKor sign developm..
PU
2018SFC ENERGY : enters into hydrogen technology - Development partnership and licen..
EQ
2018SFC ENERGY : publishes nine-month figures - still on the growth track
EQ
2018SFC ENERGY AG : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 61,6 M
EBIT 2018 1,00 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,86
EV / Sales 2018 1,41x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 86,7 M
Chart SFC ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
SFC Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFC ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,0 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Podesser Chief Executive Officer
Tim van Delden Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerhard Inninger Group Chief Financial Officer
David William Morgan Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
G. E. Hubertus Krossa Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SFC ENERGY AG2.42%100
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS2.54%16 281
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY6.77%9 173
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%4 975
FIRST SOLAR, INC.11.88%4 922
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD9.71%2 727
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.