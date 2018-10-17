Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SFC Energy AG    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG (F3C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SFC Energy: PBF Group B.V. receives serial order for fully integrated laser power supply systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:35am CEST

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SFC Energy: PBF Group B.V. receives serial order for fully integrated laser power supply systems

17.10.2018 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy: PBF Group B.V. receives serial order for fully integrated laser power supply systems

- Order is for LASY series power supplies by PBF in various configurations for ideally adapted number of channels in laser systems.

- LASY series builds on PBF's successful standard and semi-standardized High Power Platform for fast and cost-attractive customization.

- Order amount in the middle six-digit EUR range. Annual revenue potential following system introduction in 2020: approx. EUR 2 to 3 million.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, October 17, 2018 - PBF Group B.V., Dutch subsidiary of SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, announces the receipt of a series order from their partner Schulz-Electronic GmbH, Baden-Baden, Germany: An international laser tool producer has ordered fully integrated LASY laser power supply systems for the direct operation of diode pumped fiber lasers used in material processing. The first series order amount is in the middle six-digit EUR range. Following system introduction in 2020, PBF expects annual revenues of EUR 2 to 3 million for the subsequent period.

Laser diodes require very stable, precise, often highly dynamic power supplies. PBF's powerful power supplies feature an extremely high energy density solution for the highly sensitive laser diode loads. Dynamic load adjustment between grid connection and laser unit ensures optimum efficiency with the dynamic, fast pulsability required in laser systems. The power supplies also significantly increase total system performance and lifetime, enabling new and optimized applications.

The series order is the result of the success of PBF's prototype power supplies in the customer's laser systems. PBF developed the LASY laser power supply system on the basis of their successful standard and semi-standardized PBF High Power Standard Platform. The fully integrated plug & play solution combines a high performance PBF power supply with multiple pulsable current drivers, and eliminates the need for external modules the customer had to purchase separately in the past. Load current supply can be configured and scaled on demand, featuring attractive new options plus decisive cost, quality and service advantages.

"Our PBF LASY systems adapt flexibly to the different electric conditions of the producers' respective laser diodes. In addition, they enable exact and precise dimensioning of the required electrical output power to meet existing circumstances", says Hans Pol, Managing Director of PBF and President Industrial of SFC Energy. "This unbeatable flexibility, together with the attractive price and performance benefits, open up an increasing number of new applications and customer segments for our high performance power supplies. We see a substantial potential for them in the international laser industry and many other applications requiring ultimate flexibility and cost efficiency."

Additional information on SFC Energy, PBF, and SFC Group's portfolio of power electronics and power generation products at www.sfc.com and www.pbfgroup.nl. Additional information on Schulz-Electronic at www.schulz-electronic.de.

About SFC Energy Group
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 40,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

About PBF Group
PBF Group B.V., a company of SFC Energy Group, specializes in power supply solutions and special coils. The Company is active worldwide. PBF develops, manufactures, and markets highly reliable standard and semi-standard platform solutions for demanding requirements in laser and semi-conductor manufacturing equipment, analytical applications, and high-tech industrial systems.

About Schulz-Electronic GmbH
Schulz-Electronic GmbH, in Baden-Baden since 1975, is leading provider of professional power supplies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, offering AC/DC and DC/DC converters, electronic loads, high voltage systems, AC sources, inverters, laser diode drivers and pulse generators. Schulz-Electronic is distribution partner of renowned producers all over the world and authorized German service provider and quasi manufacturer for many products. The Company offers customized energy conversion solutions based on standard, modified and proprietary technologies.

SFC Press Contact:
Ulrike Bienert-Loy
SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
D-85649 Brunnthal
Tel. +49 89 673 592-377
Fax. +49 89 673 592-169
Email: pr@sfc.com


17.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

734339  17.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=734339&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SFC ENERGY AG
07:35aSFC ENERGY : PBF Group B.V. receives serial order for fully integrated laser pow..
EQ
06:43aSFC ENERGY : PBF Group B.V. receives serial order for fully integrated laser pow..
PU
10/09SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls delivers follow-up order for fully integrated VFD S..
EQ
10/09SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls delivers follow-up order for fully integrated VFD S..
PU
09/25SFC ENERGY : and Oneberry Technologies present autonomous fuel cell-powered secu..
EQ
09/25SFC ENERGY : and Oneberry Technologies present autonomous fuel cell-powered secu..
PU
09/19SFC ENERGY : PBF receives major order for PBF´s High Power Standard Platform sol..
PU
09/19SFC ENERGY : PBF receives major order for power supplies in semiconductor manufa..
EQ
09/11SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives biggest follow-up order to date for turnke..
PU
09/11SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives biggest follow-up order to date for turnke..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 61,6 M
EBIT 2018 1,30 M
Net income 2018 0,40 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 208,50
P/E ratio 2019 19,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 84,8 M
Chart SFC ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
SFC Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFC ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,75 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Podesser Chief Executive Officer
Tim van Delden Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerhard Inninger Group Chief Financial Officer
David William Morgan Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
G. E. Hubertus Krossa Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SFC ENERGY AG28.59%98
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-4.71%13 032
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY-16.59%7 513
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-31.69%4 772
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%4 439
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD-24.17%2 229
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.