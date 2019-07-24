SFC Energy : PBF receives follow-up order for industrial high power supply solutions in metalworking in the amount of just under EUR 1 million

Back to overview

24 Jul 2019, Investors, News, Press Release

PBF's high power supplies are used for metalworking equipment in automotive, aerospace, industrial, and medical technology applications. +++ The power supplies were built on the basis of proprietary PBF technology and expertise to precisely meet the specific mechanical engineering requirements in this application. +++ Total order amount: approx. EUR 950,000 until Q2/2021.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, July 24, 2019 - PBF Group B.V., Dutch subsidiary of SFC Energy AG (ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has received a power supply follow-up order from a major international metalworking specialist for delivery of power supply solutions for metalworking equipment. The order amounts to a total of approx. EUR 950,000 and runs until Q2/2021.

The metalworking equipment of the leading manufacturer is used in automotive, aerospace, industrial, and medical technology applications. PBF power supply systems enable the modular adaptation of the electrical load to the tooling machines. They can be controlled in precise stages, specifically developed for the application, with the output power exactly matching the individual work processes.

'This follow-up order clearly proves the reliability and the many benefits of our PBF power supply solutions in operation', says Hans Pol, Managing Director of PBF and President Industrial of SFC Energy. 'Not only do they ensure highest power precision, they also feature extraordinary product specifications and clean tech properties. We expect a continually growing demand in our power supply business in all kinds of industrial applications, where very high standards of continuously high power precision are required.'

This industrial power supply, too, was developed with proprietary PBF technology to meet the customer's demanding specifications. PBF's compact, scalable power supply technology features maximum flexibility in the development and production of standardized and semi-standardized high power and high precision power supplies, according to the most demanding industrial security and reliability requirements, e.g. in laser and plasma engineering and many other high tech industrial applications. PBF's technology features attractive advantages like significantly reduced development time and development cost.

PBF has already sold and installed more than 100,000 high power supplies worldwide.

Additional information on SFC Energy, PBF, and SFC Group's portfolio of power electronics and power generation products at sfc.com and pbfgroup.nl.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of direct methanol and hydrogen fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 40,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard ((GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

