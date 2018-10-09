Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SFC Energy AG    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG (F3C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SFC Energy : Simark Controls delivers follow-up order for fully integrated VFD Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 06:38am CEST

Back to overview

09 Oct 2018, Investors, News, Press Release

Alberta Oil Producer placed a follow-up order for more of Simark's successful, fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive Systems (VFDs). +++ Simark's VFD systems help the oil producer to significantly reduce costs with unique installation and operations benefits. +++ Total order amount: CAD 0.5 million.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, October 9, 2018 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy, leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has delivered another follow-up order for their fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive systems (VFDs) to an Alberta Oil Producer. The order amounts to CAD 0.5 million.

These VFD Systems operate electric submersible pumps (ESPs) used to artificially lift heavy oil from well-pads. The VFDs significantly reduce installation and operating costs. Additional benefits are improved pump uptimes, optimized pump operation and augmented oil production.

'We continue to adapt our Variable Frequency Drive solutions to suit the unique requirements of each one of our users', says Mark Vandenbrink, Vice-President Drives & Motor Control of Simark Controls. 'Oil & gas producers are looking for intelligent customized solutions to help them increase their performance, automate their operations, reduce their integration and operating costs, and facilitate their logistics. Our Simark systems portfolio is perfectly suited to meet all these demands.'

In addition, hybrid EFOY Pro fuel cell/solar solutions by Simark Controls feature attractive logistics and operations cost savings over conventional power supplies. They offer extremely long system autonomy for months on end - maintenance-free, fully automatic, independent of weather and season, and environmentally friendly.

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for oil & gas, clean energy & mobility, industry and security & safety at www.sfc.com. Additional information on Simark Controls at www.simarkcontrols.com.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 40,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

About Simark Controls Ltd.

Simark Controls Ltd., a company of SFC Energy AG, is a service oriented, value added sales company specializing in custom integrated and manufactured solutions of high quality instrumentation, automation, energy and power products. Simark provides instrumentation & measurement systems, power components & drives, security & surveillance equipment for the oil & gas industry and mining, forestry & community supply markets. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with sales offices in Edmonton and Grand Prairie, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec.

SFC Press Contact

Ulrike Bienert-Loy (Schramm) Public Relations
SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
D-85649 Brunnthal
Tel. +49 89 673 592-377
Fax. +49 89 673 592-169
Email: pr@sfc.com

Disclaimer

SFC Energy AG published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 04:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SFC ENERGY AG
06:38aSFC ENERGY : Simark Controls delivers follow-up order for fully integrated VFD S..
PU
09/25SFC ENERGY : and Oneberry Technologies present autonomous fuel cell-powered secu..
EQ
09/25SFC ENERGY : and Oneberry Technologies present autonomous fuel cell-powered secu..
PU
09/19SFC ENERGY : PBF receives major order for PBF´s High Power Standard Platform sol..
PU
09/19SFC ENERGY : PBF receives major order for power supplies in semiconductor manufa..
EQ
09/11SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives biggest follow-up order to date for turnke..
PU
09/11SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives biggest follow-up order to date for turnke..
EQ
08/30SFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives new CAD 1.1 million follow-up order for in..
PU
08/30?SFC ENERGY : Canadian subsidiary Simark Controls receives new CAD 1.1 million f..
EQ
08/27GENERATE & STORE : SFC Energy presents integrated energy solution for enjoying m..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63,1 M
EBIT 2018 2,02 M
Net income 2018 0,40 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 211,00
P/E ratio 2019 19,63
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 86,5 M
Chart SFC ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
SFC Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SFC ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,75 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Podesser Chief Executive Officer
Tim van Delden Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerhard Inninger Group Chief Financial Officer
David William Morgan Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
G. E. Hubertus Krossa Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SFC ENERGY AG35.06%100
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-6.60%12 732
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY-16.48%7 676
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%5 723
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-29.99%4 923
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD-22.19%2 327
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.