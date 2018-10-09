SFC Energy : Simark Controls delivers follow-up order for fully integrated VFD Systems

Back to overview

09 Oct 2018, Investors, News, Press Release

Alberta Oil Producer placed a follow-up order for more of Simark's successful, fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive Systems (VFDs). +++ Simark's VFD systems help the oil producer to significantly reduce costs with unique installation and operations benefits. +++ Total order amount: CAD 0.5 million.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, October 9, 2018 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy, leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has delivered another follow-up order for their fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive systems (VFDs) to an Alberta Oil Producer. The order amounts to CAD 0.5 million.

These VFD Systems operate electric submersible pumps (ESPs) used to artificially lift heavy oil from well-pads. The VFDs significantly reduce installation and operating costs. Additional benefits are improved pump uptimes, optimized pump operation and augmented oil production.

'We continue to adapt our Variable Frequency Drive solutions to suit the unique requirements of each one of our users', says Mark Vandenbrink, Vice-President Drives & Motor Control of Simark Controls. 'Oil & gas producers are looking for intelligent customized solutions to help them increase their performance, automate their operations, reduce their integration and operating costs, and facilitate their logistics. Our Simark systems portfolio is perfectly suited to meet all these demands.'

In addition, hybrid EFOY Pro fuel cell/solar solutions by Simark Controls feature attractive logistics and operations cost savings over conventional power supplies. They offer extremely long system autonomy for months on end - maintenance-free, fully automatic, independent of weather and season, and environmentally friendly.

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for oil & gas, clean energy & mobility, industry and security & safety at www.sfc.com. Additional information on Simark Controls at www.simarkcontrols.com.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 40,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

About Simark Controls Ltd.

Simark Controls Ltd., a company of SFC Energy AG, is a service oriented, value added sales company specializing in custom integrated and manufactured solutions of high quality instrumentation, automation, energy and power products. Simark provides instrumentation & measurement systems, power components & drives, security & surveillance equipment for the oil & gas industry and mining, forestry & community supply markets. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with sales offices in Edmonton and Grand Prairie, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec.

