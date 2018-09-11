SFC Energy : Simark Controls receives biggest follow-up order to date for turnkey EFOY power solution to reduce methane emissions from upstream oil & gas operations

Back to overview

11 Sep 2018, News

North American Energy Producer places biggest EFOY Pro follow-up order in the history of SFC Energy: EFOY ProCabinet fuel cell solar hybrid solutions are used as power source for off-grid well-pads, enabling over 90% CO2 equivalent emission reductions. +++ Thanks to high energy density they feature major logistics benefits, eliminating the need for costly trips to the remote sites in inclement weather and winter. +++ Fuel cell is hybridized with solar power, ensuring ultimate power reliability and system autonomy. +++ Follow-up order amounts to approx. CAD 1.2 million.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, September 11, 2018 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy (F3C: DE0007568578), leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has received a follow-up order for turnkey EFOY ProCabinet hybrid solutions and SCADAPack panels from a leading North American Energy Producer. The follow-up order amounts to approx. CAD 1.2 million.

Simark's EFOY Pro hybrid solutions are used to power the customer's SCADA instrumentation and electrical-chemical injection pumps in the Montney and Duvernay formations in Western Canada. Simark customized the turnkey EFOY ProCabinet Hybrid solutions to easily integrate into the customer's existing communication and control infrastructure at the sites.

The customer selected the hybrid power solution also based on their commitment to reduce emissions and protect the environment by implementing new sustainable technologies. The environmentally friendly fuel cell/solar hybrid power supply replaces conventional gas generators and thus enables over 90% of CO2 equivalent emission reductions.

'While ultimate off-grid power reliability is still the major concern of oil & gas producers, environmental considerations are becoming more and more important,' says Derek L'Hirondelle, Vice President of Process Automation & Energy at Simark Controls. 'Hybrid fuel cell/solar power solutions offer both: As long as there is sunshine, the solar module will deliver the power. In foul weather or in winter, when there is not enough power from the sun, the fuel cell automatically switches on and bridges the power gap - environmentally friendly, silently and reliably.'

'This is our biggest EFOY Pro oil & gas order to date. It confirms again our strategy to offer fuel cells as reliable, lower cost and ecological off-grid power source to the Oil & Gas industry. We are especially proud because it is a follow-up order,' says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy. 'We won this order because our hybrid systems fully convinced the customer with their reliability and major emission, cost and logistic savings.'

Hybrid solar/fuel cell solutions also feature attractive logistics and operations cost savings over conventional power supplies: Many roads to the remote well-pads are banned in spring due to treacherous conditions during seasonal snow melt. The high energy density of the fuel enables ultra-long power autonomy, eliminating the need for costly trips to the sites.

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for oil & gas, clean energy & mobility, industry and security & safety at www.sfc.com. Additional information on Simark Controls at www.simarkcontrols.com.

About Simark Controls Ltd.

Simark Controls Ltd., a company of SFC Energy AG, is a service oriented, value added sales company specializing in custom integrated and manufactured solutions of high quality instrumentation, automation, energy and power products. Simark provides instrumentation & measurement systems, power components & drives, security & surveillance equipment for the oil & gas industry and mining, forestry & community supply markets. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with sales offices in Edmonton and Grand Prairie, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 40,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact

Ulrike Bienert-Loy (Schramm) Public Relations

SFC Energy AG

Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7

D-85649 Brunnthal

Tel. +49 89 673 592-377

Fax. +49 89 673 592-169

Email: pr@sfc.com