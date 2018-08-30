SFC Energy : Simark Controls receives new CAD 1.1 million follow-up order for integrated Variable Frequency Drive Systems (VFDs)

Back to overview

Following a first big VFD follow-up order in February, Canadian oil producer places another major order for more of the same Simark systems, based on the success of Simark's integrated solutions in their applications. +++ Simark's VFD systems help the oil producer to significantly reduce costs with unique installation and operation benefits.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, August 30, 2018 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy (F3C: DE0007568578), leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has received a new follow up order for fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive systems (VFDs) from an existing customer in the Alberta oil sands. The orders amount to approx. CAD 1.1 million.

VFD Systems operate electric submersible pumps (ESPs) used to artificially lift heavy oil from well-pads. The VFDs significantly reduce installation and operating costs. Additional benefits are improved pump uptimes, optimized pump operation and augmented oil production.

'We are excited to continue working with our key customers to help improve performance and drive down costs,' says Mark Vandenbrink, Vice-President Drives & Motor Control of Simark Controls. 'Our systems are designed and built to the specific requirements of the end-user.'

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for oil & gas, clean energy & mobility, industry and security & safety at www.sfc.com. Additional information on Simark Controls at www.simarkcontrols.com.

About Simark Controls Ltd.

Simark Controls Ltd., a company of SFC Energy AG, is a service oriented, value added sales company specializing in custom integrated and manufactured solutions of high quality instrumentation, automation, energy and power products. Simark provides instrumentation & measurement systems, power components & drives, security & surveillance equipment for the oil & gas industry and mining, forestry & community supply markets. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with sales offices in Edmonton and Grand Prairie, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 40,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

