SFC Energy : Simark Controls receives order for fully integrated VFD Systems from new oil producing customer

08 Jan 2019, Investors, News, Press Release

Simark Controls wins new major customer: Canadian Oil Producer places order for Simark's successful, fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive Systems (VFDs) for their oil assets. +++ Simark's VFD systems help the oil producer to significantly reduce costs with unique installation and operations benefits. +++ Order amount: In the upper six-digit CAD range. Delivery and sales & earnings reporting still in 2018.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 8, 2019 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy, leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has won another new major oil producing customer. The Canadian Oil Producer has placed an order for Simark's fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive systems (VFDs) for their oil assets in Alberta. The order amount is in the upper six-digit CAD range. The order was still delivered in 2018 and recognised in 2018 sales & earnings.

The ordered VFD Systems operate electric submersible pumps (ESPs) used to artificially lift heavy oil from well-pads. Simark designed the systems specifically for seamless integration into the customer's control system, precisely meeting the oil producer's specific electrical requirements. Additional system benefits are improved system uptimes, optimized pump operation and augmented oil production. 'Our customized Variable Frequency Drive solutions are experiencing continued demand and strong recognition in the oil & gas industry', says Mark Vandenbrink, Vice-President Drives & Motor Control of Simark Controls. 'Automation, system intelligence, simplified logistics and low integration and operating costs are the main innovation drivers in the industry. We custom-design our systems to give producers exactly what they need.'

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for oil & gas, clean energy & mobility, industry and defense & security at www.sfc.com. Additional information on Simark Controls at www.simarkcontrols.com.

About Simark Controls Ltd.

Simark Controls Ltd., a company of SFC Energy AG, is a service oriented, value added sales company specializing in custom integrated and manufactured solutions of high quality instrumentation, automation, energy and power products. Simark provides instrumentation & measurement systems, power components & drives, security & surveillance equipment for the oil & gas industry and mining, forestry & community supply markets. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with sales offices in Edmonton and Grand Prairie, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 41,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

