SFC Energy : Simark Controls receives order for turnkey EFOY Hybrid power solutions to provide reliable clean power in Canada's Yoho National Park

The weather-independent hybrid solutions with EFOY Pro fuel cells and solar modules deliver clean, reliable power to the LED lighting of the roadside brake check and chain off areas along the roads in Yoho National Park, Canada. +++ The fully automatic and remote-controlled systems are designed to provide 12+ months of autonomy, eliminating the need for costly trips to remote sites over the winter and simplifying site management logistics

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, September 11, 2019 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy (F3C, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading international provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has received an order for turnkey EFOY Hybrid power solutions from Okanagan Aggregates Ltd., a leading Western Canadian road and bridge construction & maintenance and land development contractor. The solutions are used to provide clean, reliable power for LED lighting at roadside brake check and chain off areas along the Trans-Canada Highway in Canada's Yoho National Park.

EFOY Hybrid power solutions are completely self-sufficient off-grid power sources for industrial applications. They are designed to provide fully autonomous, sustainable, reliable and maintenance-free off-grid power even in the harshest environments and climates. They are fully customizable to meet every off-grid application's individual power requirements. EFOY Hybrid power solutions consist of SFC Energy's EFOY Pro fuel cells in combination with solar modules. If inclement weather prevents the solar array from delivering sufficient power to maintain the batteries, the EFOY Pro fuel cell senses the voltage drop and automatically switches on, to replace the solar gap. This keeps the battery bank charged at all times, so the equipment always has 100% reliable power. Once the battery bank is recharged, the fuel cell returns to standby mode with no maintenance or user intervention required.

In the Yoho National Park application, a 500 W EFOY ProCabinet hybrid power solution is used. The weatherproof cabinet integrates a 500 W EFOY Pro fuel cell, 120 VAC sine wave inverter and 48 to 24 V DC/DC converter, in hybrid operation with solar modules, to power 12 Autobahn Series LED lighting arrays, rest stop washroom lighting, and a small weather station at each of the roadside areas. The solution ensures that the critical safety check areas are never without power and lighting. The EFOY hybrid power solution features remote monitoring and remote control capabilities and is designed to operate autonomously for over twelve months, eliminating costly trips to remote sites in winter and simplifying site management logistics.

'Our eco-friendly hybrid power systems offer superior fuel autonomy, reliability, major life cycle cost savings and substantial emission reductions,' says Martin Curtis, Managing Director of Simark Controls and President Oil & Gas of SFC Energy. 'Our hybrid fuel cell/solar power system aligns perfectly with organizations seeking sustainable energy solutions.'

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for oil & gas, clean energy & mobility, industry and defense & security at sfc.com. Additional information on Simark Controls at simarkcontrols.com.

