DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SFC Energy: Simark Controls signs EFOY business partnership agreement with Axsera for telecommunication applications across North America

25.11.2019 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy: Simark Controls signs EFOY business partnership agreement with Axsera for telecommunication applications across North America

- EFOY Pro fuel cells solutions are used as power source to ensure highly reliable operation of off-grid telecommunication applications.

- Axsera will leverage their extended network in the North American telecommunications industry to promote the use of EFOY Pro fuel cell solutions for powering critical off-grid equipment.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, November 25, 2019 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has signed a partnership agreement with Axsera Inc., Montreal, Canada, for the commercialization of EFOY Pro fuel cell solutions for telecommunication applications across North America.

Axsera, a trusted provider of technical services, telecommunications and remote power solutions with a vast industry network, will sell EFOY Pro solutions to provide highly reliable, fully autonomous power to critical off-grid telecommunications equipment in Canada and the U.S.

The EFOY Pro solutions are used to ensure reliable operation of remote devices in any season and weather. In the context of the partnership agreement, Simark will integrate the robust EFOY Pro fuel cells into a wide variety of turnkey autonomous, fully automatic and highly reliable EFOY Pro solutions for Axsera's customers.

Further information on the EFOY Pro energy solutions including application examples like the EFOY ProCabinet are available on efoy-pro.com.

"Telecommunications equipment must operate reliably 24/7. This requires uninterrupted power availability. In the past, operators had to make tremendous logistics efforts and major investments to ensure that their equipment would never run out of power", says Mike Di Palma, Vice President of Sales at Axsera Inc. "EFOY Pro solutions free our customers from this hassle. They are fully autonomous and weather-independent, and they provide up to 12 months of power autonomy, saving the operators expensive site visits for replacing batteries or maintaining generators. And there is another feature driving our customers' interest: The EFOY Pro solutions are environmentally friendly. This offers major benefits in remote and protected areas. "

"Our EFOY Pro solutions are fast becoming a gold standard for reliable off-grid power, in various vertical markets e.g. security, oil & gas and telecommunications , where power reliability is critical", says Martin Curtis, Managing Director of Simark Controls and President Oil & Gas of SFC Energy. "There are three reasons for their growing success: They are utterly flexible and can be customized and hybridized for 100% power reliability in even the most demanding application requirements. They are fully autonomous over long periods of time, enabling significant cost and logistics savings. And they feature ultimate environmental friendliness, helping operators meet environmental laws and regulations."

SFC Energy is demonstrating its portfolio of direct methanol and hydrogen fuel cells for telecommunication applications at the International Trade Fair for Secure Communications, PMRExpo, in Cologne, Germany, from November 26-28, 2019. The SFC booth is in hall 10.2, booth FZG6.

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for oil & gas, clean energy & mobility, industry and defense & security at sfc.com and efoy-pro.com. More information on Axsera at axsera.com.



About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of direct methanol and hydrogen fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 40,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).



About Simark Controls Ltd.

Simark Controls Ltd., a company of SFC Energy AG, is a service oriented, value added sales company specializing in custom integrated and manufactured solutions of high quality instrumentation, automation, energy and power products. Simark provides instrumentation & measurement systems, power components & drives, security & surveillance equipment for the oil & gas industry and mining, forestry & community supply markets. Simark is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with sales offices in Edmonton and Grande Prairie, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec.



About Axsera Inc.

Based in Montreal, Canada, Axsera is a trusted provider of technical services, telecommunications and remote power solutions for enterprises and telecom service providers. We provide engineering, field services, and system integration for wireless networks and also solve our clients' requirements for remote power systems to enable telecommunications applications in off-grid locations. Our key clients are large telecom operators and industrial clients including electric utilities, pipeline operators, and railways in Canada and overseas. Axsera Workforce Solutions provide outsourced technical field services for technology providers and network operators in Canada and the USA.



SFC Press Contact:

Ulrike Bienert-Loy

Public Relations

SFC Energy AG

Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7

D-85649 Brunnthal

Tel. +49 89 673 592-377

Fax. +49 89 673 592-169

Email: pr@sfc.com



IR Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: www.crossalliance.de



Axsera Press Contact:

Fernando Donoso

Axsera Inc

Tel. +1 514 337 0667

Email: info@axsera.com

Web: www.axsera.com