SFC Energy: Simark Controls signs sales cooperation agreement for EFOY Pro Hybrid Fuel Cell Solutions with LaTech Equipment in the Western U.S.

02.07.2019

- LaTech Equipment will market SFC Energy's EFOY Pro Hybrid Fuel Cell Solutions to customers in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and North Dakota, USA.

- With the partnership, SFC Energy gains direct sales access to oil & gas, mining, security, telecom & radio, environmental monitoring and rail signal & control markets in the Western U.S.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, July 2, 2019 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading international provider of stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has signed a sales cooperation agreement with LaTech Equipment, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. The cooperation again expands SFC Energy's territorial range into the Mountain States in the Western U.S. Under the terms of the cooperation, LaTech Equipment will market SFC Energy's EFOY Pro hybrid fuel cell solutions to customers in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, and North Dakota, USA.

Industrial equipment specialist LaTech Equipment will offer the EFOY into the oil & gas, mining, security, telecom & radio, environmental monitoring and rail signal & control markets.

SFC Energy's EFOY Pro hybrid fuel cell solutions are turnkey off-grid power solutions customized to power industrial applications away from the grid, reliably and autonomously, over long periods of time and in severe weather conditions. In it, SFC Energy's EFOY Pro fuel cells, solar modules, batteries, power management, fuel cartridges, and customer equipment are combined to meet individual application specifications. The EFOY Pro hybrid fuel cell solutions are available as weatherproof cabinets, boxes or on trailers. Power and performance can be flexibly adjusted, as the application requires.

A major benefit for the customer is SFC Energy's hybrid approach: In good weather, a solar module powers the application. In bad weather, winter and any scenario where power output from the module is not reliable, the EFOY Pro fuel cell automatically starts operation and bridges the power gap, thus ensuring uninterrupted system operations. The hybrid system is fully redundant: Even if the solar module is damaged or stolen, the fuel cell is designed to provide full power to the application.

"We will sell SFC Energy's EFOY Pro Hybrid Fuel Cell Solutions into oil & gas, mining, security, telecom & radio, environmental monitoring and rail signal & control markets across the Mountain States," says Carl Wilmarth, President at LaTech Equipment. "There is a growing need for reliable off-grid power and power redundancy in those industries, as ever more devices are operated in difficult to access terrain. Some remote sites are completely cut off during the winter months. Site visits are a major logistic effort and very cost intensive. With SFC Energy's EFOY Pro Hybrid Fuel Cell Solutions, devices are fully autonomous for months. Our customers especially appreciate their environmental friendliness: The EFOY Pro Hybrid Fuel Cell Solutions help them meet environmental laws and regulations and save money at the same time."

"We are excited that LaTech Equipment, an experienced industrial equipment provider will now offer our EFOY Pro Hybrid Fuel Cell Solutions to their customers in the Western U.S.," says Martin Curtis, Managing Director of Simark Controls and President Oil & Gas of SFC Energy. "We are very proud of the fast growth of our market presence in the U.S. as more and more operators of off-grid equipment realize the benefits our solutions bring to their applications."

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for oil & gas, clean energy & mobility, industry and defense & security at sfc.com. Additional information on Simark Controls at simarkcontrols.com. Additional information on LaTech Equipment at latechequipment.com.



About Simark Controls Ltd.

Simark Controls Ltd., a company of SFC Energy AG, is a service-oriented, value-added sales company specializing in custom integrated and manufactured solutions of high-quality instrumentation, automation, energy and power products. Simark provides instrumentation & measurement systems, power components & drives, security & surveillance equipment for the oil & gas industry and mining, forestry & community supply markets. Simark is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with sales offices in Edmonton and Grande Prairie, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

About LaTech Equipment

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, LaTech Equipment has 40 years of experience of dealing industrial equipment to Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and Nevada, USA. The Company has a reputation for excellent customer service, high tech integration expertise and in-depth market and application know-how.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC Energy is a major supplier of fuel cells, with over 40,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Börse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

