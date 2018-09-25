SFC Energy : and Oneberry Technologies present autonomous fuel cell-powered security robot

Back to overview

25 Sep 2018, Investors, News, Press Release

Innovative Oneberry RoboGuardTM incorporates multi-functional proactive security, surveillance, marketing and administrative functions. +++ Thanks to the EFOY fuel cell, the robot is always ready for use anywhere, anytime, with extremely long off-grid autonomy.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, September 25, 2018 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to stationary and mobile power generation markets, together with Singapore partner Oneberry Technologies Pte. Ltd., presents Oneberry RoboGuardTM security robot with EFOY Pro fuel cell, on the occasion of world-leading SECURITY Fair in Essen, Germany.

SFC Energy's fully autonomous, silent and environmentally friendly EFOY Pro fuel cell enables 24/7 uninterrupted off-grid operation of the robot, with extremely long power autonomy. This offers decisive advantages over conventional, battery-powered robots, which requires long hours of re-charging in between assigned tasks.

In addition to its innovative fuel cell power supply, Oneberry RoboGuardTM also offers a wide variety of additional applications customized to suit user-defined operation and tasks. For use in shopping centers, for example, the robot will also take over a broad range of information, marketing and administrative functionalities: In addition to its security and surveillance tasks, RoboGuardTM will guide shoppers to specific stores, send out vouchers or coupons through Bluetooth or QR codes, and promote sales offers. Features can be configured as per client specification and requirement.

These additional features will self-finance the system within months of operation, while it performs vital security and monitoring tasks: Intelligent video-based surveillance and analytics increase safety, while at the same time saving operating and personnel costs.

Oneberry RoboGuardTM is intended for non-mobile, mobile, and vehicle-based use in events and infrastructure monitoring, retail and shopping center security surveillance, exhibition and conference operations, border security, industrial and construction site surveillance and safety detection, safety of public spaces and danger areas. 'We have integrated our EFOY Pro fuel cell into RoboGuard™ together with our long-term partner Oneberry. This highly efficient, environmentally friendly power supply makes it unique in the market. The enormous off-grid flexibility and very attractive ROI enabled by our fuel cell address key requirements in our international customer base', says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy.

'The RoboGuard™ was developed from our 15 years of experience in the security industry, with our continued vision to automate physical security and promote man and machine solutions. We believe this innovation will solve the industry's pain points globally, namely a rise in demand for security services due to heightened security, increase in manpower costs and demand for productivity', says Ken Pereira, CEO of Oneberry Technologies. On the occasion of SECURITY Essen, Germany, SFC Energy and partner Oneberry will hold a press conference on September 25, 13:00 pm at SFC Energy's booth 7E25 in hall 7.

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for clean energy & mobility, defense & security, oil & gas and industry at www.sfc.com. More information about Oneberry Technologies at www.oneberry.com.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 40,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

About Oneberry Technologies Pte Ltd

Oneberry Technologies is an established and leading security & surveillance technology solution innovator in Singapore, with a vision to automate physical security. Since its inception in 2003, it has been at the forefront of technology developments in the security space to develop and offer productivity enabled security solutions in the market, to help address shortage of security manpower, rising manpower costs while raising security levels.

