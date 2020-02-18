SFC Energy : delivers EFOY ProCube fuel cell solution as back-up power supply to BOS radio stations in Meissen

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

- Meissen district administration orders back-up power supply for their BOS radio locations from SFC partner FKS GmbH

- EFOY ProCube, an autonomous, maintenance-free off-grid power source with EFOY Pro fuel cells, ensures long, reliable power availability for the uninterrupted operation of the equipment



Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 18, 2020 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid fuel cell power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has received an order from FKS GmbH for EFOY ProCube fuel cell systems to ensure the back-up power supply of the Meissen district administrations BOS radio system. The order amounts to approx. EUR 106,000.

The Meissen district administration uses the BOS radio system for digitals alerts to firefighters, rescue, and disaster control services in emergency and crisis scenarios. All radio stations are connected to the public 230 V grid. The commissioned back-up solution with EFOY ProCube must maintain uninterrupted operation of the radio system for at least 72 hours in power outages. The EFOY solution features 60 Ah of battery capacity. This is enough to operate the digital alert systems for approx. 46 hours without a recharge. The charging threshold of the EFOY Pro fuel cell has been set accordingly. When it is activated, the fuel cell automatically starts operation and recharges the battery. 2.5 l fuel from the EFOY fuel cartridge contain approx. 2.7 kWh of energy, enabling three full recharges of the battery, and autonomous operation of the equipment for at least five additional days. This configuration overperforms the technical requirements by far. In a power-outage it enables an operating time of at least 7 days.

FKS GmbH is an expert for the configuration, installation, and maintenance of radio and communication technology devices and systems. In the area of switching and communication technologies the company cooperates closely with firefighting, rescue and disaster service control centers. FKS GmbH installs the complete back-up power supply of the BOS radio system for the Meissen district administration.

SFC Energy's EFOY ProCube is used all over the world as reliable off-grid and back-up power supply for industrial equipment in all kinds of missions. The weatherproof fuel cell solution is easy to transport and ready for use in just a few minutes. It can be used as stand-alone power supply or in hybrid operation with other power sources.

"The project for the Meissen BOS radio stations with our partner FKS GmbH is an extremely important reference project for SFC Energy. Our fuel cell solutions ensure reliable 24/7 power supply to critical systems and infrastructures all over the world", says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy. "With our two proven technologies, the Jupiter hydrogen fuel cell and the EFOY Pro DMFC fuel cell, we can cover a wide spectrum of applications from a few watt to several kilo watt power."

Fuel cell solutions by SFC Energy are environmentally-friendly, fully autonomous, and weatherproof. Depending on the required power and autonomy they feature maximum hybridization and configuration flexibility. They combine fuel cells, fuel, power management, and - if required - solar modules and customer equipment in weatherproof cabinets, outdoor boxes and trailers.

The "back-up power supply for the BOS radio system" project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Traffic and Digital Infrastructures in the framework of the National Innovation Program Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology with altogether almost EUR 30,000. The funding guideline is coordinated by NOW GmbH and implemented by Project Management Juelich (PtJ).

Additional information on SFC Energy's fuel cell solutions for Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, and Industry at sfc.com.





About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).



