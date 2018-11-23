SFC Energy : enters into hydrogen technology – SFC and adKor sign development partnership and licensing agreement for new H2 fuel cell generation with energy management

Back to overview

23 Nov 2018, Investors, News, Press Release

SFC Energy is granted access to the existing product portfolio, expanding the SFC power range midterm up to 100 kW with the new fuel cell. +++ adKor grants SFC Energy a non-exclusive license to IP rights of former FutureE, P21, and Heliocentris. +++ The H2 technology builds on 30 years of fuel cell expertise. This will significantly shorten development time and lower development cost. +++ The strategic extension of SFC's product portfolio opens attractive new applications in critical infrastructure and telecommunication, in back-up power and - in the long run - also in e-mobility. Both companies will develop the new hydrogen fuel cell generation together and sell it to their individual core markets.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, November 23, 2018 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has signed a development partnership with adKor GmbH, Wildau, Germany. In the framework of their agreement, both companies will market the existing 'Jupiter' series fuel cells and together will develop a new, powerful hydrogen fuel cell generation with energy management for power-intensive industrial off-grid and back-up applications.

'Our entry into the world of hydrogen and the new powerful H 2 fuel cell technology perfectly complements our successful direct methanol fuel cell technology', says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy. 'The new, powerful products will open new applications with existing customers as well as completely new big markets at the same time. Ongoing public tenders for emergency power systems and federal incentive programs in Germany are visible proof of a strongly growing industry demand - an ideal entry market for the existing product generation. Together with adkor we will first target critical infrastructure, telecommunication, and back up scenarios. For this we can build on a proven technology. In the long run we see additional potential for the new product generation in e-mobility and smart grids. Adkor with their decades of expertise and experience as an integrator and general contractor for public customers is an ideal partner for fast commercialization and customer-centric further and new development in attractive markets.'

Since SFC Energy can build on a technology that has been developed for 30 years, the company expects significant savings for the development of the new generation of hydrogen fuel cells: shorten development time to two years, and approx. 50 percent lower development cost compared to a new development.

'We have known the FutureE, Heliocentris, and P21 technology for many years. Based on 30 years of telecommunication expertise we took over their know how and patent portfolio, because we saw a major potential there', says Hartmut Kordus, Managing Director of adkor GmbH. 'SFC has been successfully developing and commercializing fuel cells in demanding markets for many years. This makes them an ideal partner for technology development and market growth alike.'

In the context of their agreement, both companies together will further develop the new H 2 fuel cell generation and sell it to their individual core markets. SFC Energy will use its corporate technology expertise to optimize cost structures and operations of the new fuel cell generation, including power management. AdKor will handle energy management and periphery development. In addition, adKor grants SFC Energy a non-exclusive license to the IP rights of former FutureE, P21, and Heliocentris.

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for oil & gas, clean energy & mobility, industry, and defense & security at www.sfc.com. More information on adKor Gmbh at www.adkor.de.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 41,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact

Ulrike Bienert-Loy (Schramm) Public Relations

SFC Energy AG

Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7

D-85649 Brunnthal

Tel. +49 89 673 592-377

Fax. +49 89 673 592-169

Email: pr@sfc.com