SFC Energy AG    F3C   DE0007568578

SFC ENERGY AG (F3C)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/22 01:32:54 am
8.4 EUR   +0.24%
2018SFC ENERGY AG : quaterly earnings release
2018SFC ENERGY AG : quaterly earnings release
2016SFC ENERGY AG : quaterly earnings release
SFC Energy : receives follow up order of the Bundeswehr for portable SFC Energy Network with fuel cell

01/22/2019 | 01:35am EST

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SFC Energy receives follow up order of the Bundeswehr for portable SFC Energy Network with fuel cell

22.01.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy receives follow up order of the Bundeswehr for portable SFC Energy Network with fuel cell


- Bundeswehr procurement office BAAINBw equips additional units with SFC Energy's proven energy network with JENNY 600S fuel cell and Power Manager PM3G.

- Follow-up order volume: EUR 1.4 million.

- Order delivered and sales & earnings reported in Q4/2018.


Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 22, 2019 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, received another follow up order from the BAAINBw office, which is responsible for the procurement of all Bundeswehr material. The BAAINBw ordered additional units of the portable energy network with JENNY 600S and Power Manager PM3G for supplying portable and stationary off-grid power in the field. The total order amount is EUR 1.4 million. The systems were delivered and sales & earnings were reported at the end of 2018.

After first deployment of SFC fuel cells with the Bundeswehr in 2010, the BAAINBw had already placed a major order for SFC Energy's Network in December 2017. Now the office is equipping additional Bundeswehr units with the portable power supply which has proven its value in many tests and missions.

The SFC Energy Network is a fully integrated power solution. It consists of the portable JENNY 600S fuel cell, the SFC Power Manager 3G, a specialized hybrid battery, a solar panel, and various accessories. The high-performance power supply enables operation of various electrical devices, e.g. radios, navigational equipment, night-vision equipment, laser range-finders, portable computers, and PDAs - when stationary and dismounted.

In operation, the SFC Energy Network enables weight savings of up to 80 percent compared to conventional power solutions. With the SFC Power Manager, an intelligent voltage converter, almost any device can be flexibly powered from any available source, e.g. fuel cell, solar panel or battery. Different battery types can be charged on the move. Power supply and energy management are fully automatic, virtually silent, emission-free, and almost undetectable.

"This follow-up order confirms the growing importance of lightweight, portable power for more soldier flexibility and safety and mission success," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy. "Our SFC Energy Network is portable and can also be used as stationary power source. The network's reliability, operator friendliness and the weight savings it brings have convinced the users. We are very proud to have received this order. It clearly confirms the high quality of our fuel cell products in operation."

Numerous international NATO and PfP defense organizations use SFC Energy fuel cell products. SFC fuel cell and accessory products carry a NATO stock number and are approved for air transport according to UN3473.

Additional information on the SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, Clean Energy & Mobility and Industry at www.sfc.com.


About SFC Energy Group
SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 41,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany and operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact:
Ulrike Bienert-Loy
Public Relations
SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
D-85649 Brunnthal
Tel. +49 89 673 592-377
Fax. +49 89 673 592-169
Email: pr@sfc.com

SFC Investor Relations:
SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
D-85649 Brunnthal
Tel. +49 89 673 592-378
Fax. +49 89 673 592-169
Email: ir@sfc.com

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 898 27227
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: www.crossalliance.de


22.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

768009  22.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768009&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
