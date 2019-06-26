SFC Energy : resolves capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions in the amount of EUR 27 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

SFC Energy AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions in the amount of EUR 27 million



SFC Energy AG - Publication of Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - ISIN DE0007568578

Brunnthal/Munich, 26 June 2019 - Today, the Management Board of SFC Energy AG (SFC) has, with the approval of the Supervisory Board of SFC, resolved to increase its share capital from EUR 10,249,612.00 by EUR 2,700,000.00 to EUR 12,949,612.00 by partial use of its authorized capital against cash contributions with subscription rights of existing shareholders through the issuance of 2,700,000 new ordinary bearer shares with no-par value (auf den Inhaber lautende Stückaktien) with a notional value of EUR 1.00 and carrying full dividend rights from 1 January 2019 (New Shares). Concurrently, the Management Board has, with the approval of the Supervisory Board of SFC, resolved by way of a determination resolution the subscription price of EUR 10.00 per New Share and the subscription ratio on the basis of the results of the bookbuilding procedure in a private placement for qualified investors.

SFC expects gross proceeds from the capital increase in the amount of EUR 27 million.

The joint global coordinators, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, (Joint Global Coordinators) have agreed, pursuant to a share underwriting agreement with the SFC, dated 25 June 2019, that COMMERZBANK subscribes the New Shares and that the Joint Global Coordinators underwrite the New Shares and offer them to SFC's existing shareholders with a subscription ratio of 4:1. Therefore, the shareholders can acquire one New Share for every four SFC shares they hold. For a fractional amount of 137,597 New Shares, the subscription rights were excluded. Three of SFC's largest shareholders (HPE PRO Institutional Fund B.V., Havensight Capital Ltd. and Conduit Ventures IIA LP, currently holding respectively 26.94%, 7.48% and 7.15%, of SFC's registered share capital) have waived their subscription rights with respect to their entire holdings and to not participate in the subscription offer.

The subscription period is expected to run from, inclusive, 1 July 2019 until, inclusive, 15 July 2019. Subscription rights that are not exercised in a timely manner will lapse and be of no value.

The subscription rights (ISIN DE000A2YNT89 /WKN A2YNT8) with respect to the New Shares are expected to be traded on the regulated market (Xetra and Xetra Frankfurt Specialist) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 1 July 2019 through 11 July 2019. As of 1 July 2019, the existing shares of SFC (ISIN DE0007568578/WKN 756857) are expected to be quoted "ex subscription rights" on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The New Shares subscribed for, and New Shares placed under the private placement to qualified investors subject to claw-back not subscribed for, in connection with the subscription offer are expected to be delivered on 17 July 2019.

In the private placement, the Joint Global Coordinators ensured by providing for claw-back rights in the allocation that the New Shares to the extent not relating to waived subscription rights from the three large shareholders and assigned to the joint global coordinators, AMRO Bank N.V. and COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, are available for subscription by the shareholders of SFC.

The consummation of the capital increase is expected to be registered in the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich, Germany, and the New Shares are expected to be issued on 2 July 2019.

