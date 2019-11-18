Log in
SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy : signs framework contract for the delivery of hydrogen fuel cells for radio tower sites

11/18/2019 | 01:40am EST

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders
SFC Energy signs framework contract for the delivery of hydrogen fuel cells for radio tower sites
18.11.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy signs framework contract for the delivery of hydrogen fuel cells for radio tower sites

- First hydrogen fuel cell order for SFC Energy.

- Hydrogen fuel cells by SFC Energy and adKor deliver safe emergency back-up power to radio tower sites.

- Framework contract will run until 2021. Expected total order volume: approx. EUR 1.8 to 5.3 million.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, November 18, 2019 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has received a framework contract from cooperation partner adKor GmbH, Wildau, Germany, for the delivery of hydrogen fuel cells for radio tower sites in several federal states of Germany. The framework contract runs until the end of 2021 and has a total order volume of approx. EUR 1.8 to 5.3 million, depending on installation and commissioning by the federal states.

Prior to this, adKor GmbH, together with their system partners, had won tenders for emergency backup power equipment of over 400 radio tower sites with hydrogen fuel cells in different federal states.

For these radio tower site projects SFC Energy delivers the hydrogen fuel cell modules to adKor GmbH as a subcontractor.

SFC Energy has over 15 years of experience in industrial serial production of fuel cells for a wide range of demanding applications requiring reliable 24/7 operation, often in extremely challenging environmental conditions.

At critical radio tower sites, operators have to ensure a minimum of 72 hours power autonomy for their radio systems at any time, to safeguard the radio communication of critical users during power black outs.

Hydrogen fuel cells offer many advantages over other emergency back-up power solutions: They feature high availability and operational capability at low operational cost and - other than for example Diesel generators - silent operation, free of any emissions or particulate matter.

"The fact that several federal states of Germany have opted for our hydrogen fuel cells to provide reliable emergency back-up power to their critical infrastructures clearly proves the attractiveness of this environmentally friendly, innovative technology", says Hartmut Kordus, Managing Director of adKor GmbH. "Looking forward, there are plans to equip up to 1,500 radio tower sites all across Germany. This first nationwide program demonstrates the increasing importance of hydrogen fuel cells as a valid and reliable alternative to conventional Diesel generators to provide power to critical infrastructures. We see major potential for them as power and back-up power sources also in many other industrial applications, for example rail and transport monitoring, data centers and transformer stations, and telecommunication equipment", says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy.

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for clean energy & mobility, defense & security, oil & gas and industry at sfc.com.
 

About SFC Energy Group
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of direct methanol and hydrogen fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 40,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).
 

SFC Press Contact:
Ulrike Bienert-Loy
SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
D-85649 Brunnthal
Tel. +49 89 673 592-377
Fax. +49 89 673 592-169
Email: pr@sfc.com

IR Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: crossalliance.de


18.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 914359

 
End of News DGAP News Service

914359  18.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=914359&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
