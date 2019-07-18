DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy wins energy analysis/environmental impact analysis order from German mobility & security technology group



18.07.2019 / 07:30







SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy wins energy analysis/environmental impact analysis order from German mobility & security technology group

- SFC Energy conducts environmental impact analyses, incl. energy analysis for defense vehicles.

- Order volume: approx. EUR 1 million (period > 1 year), incl. optional service elements.

- SFC Energy's energy analysis/environmental impact analysis (UVA) services portfolio consists of four modules to support customers' compliance with UVA regulations.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, July 18, 2019 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has received an order from a German mobility & security technology group. In the framework of the order, SFC Energy conducts energy and environmental impact analyses on military vehicles. The order amounts to approx. EUR 1 million (performance period > 12 months).

The energy/environmental impact analysis offering for military products expands SFC Energy's portfolio with highly efficient services that help defense customers generate added value. The offering is based on SFC Energy's deep expertise in conducting energy/environmental impact analyses for SFC's own proprietary fuel cell products in military applications. It consists of four proof and documentation modules: Source data for the unification of vehicle structure data, Hazardous Substance Analysis according to legal provisions and regulations, Disposal Concepts for valuable and harmful substances, and Integrated Energy Analysis, which analyzes the sustainability of energy supply and consumption, especially with regard to new environmentally friendly technologies like fuel cells. The modules can be commissioned individually and independently. They support security and defense organizations in complying with their UVA duties while at the same time generating attractive added value in obsolescence management, REACH, risk assessment, and lifecycle cost management.

"As a longtime Bundeswehr partner we have built a vast expertise in the execution of civil and military environmental impact analyses, for our own products and the products of other Bundeswehr suppliers that use our fuel cells, and also in a growing number of generic defense UVA projects", says Marcus Binder, CSO Defense & Security of SFC Energy. "Building on this profound experience, we now offer our customers a modular, holistic service approach for generating expedient added value from their energy/environmental impact analyses."

SFC Energy's UVA services support security and defense companies in complying with legal environment regulations, sustainable product life cycle design, cost transparent waste disposal, and safe handling of hazardous materials.

Numerous international NATO and PfP defense organizations use SFC Energy fuel cell products. SFC fuel cell and accessory products carry a NATO stock number and are approved for air transport according to UN3473.

Additional information on SFC Energy's off-grid power portfolio for oil & gas, clean energy & mobility, industry and defense & security at www.sfc.com.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is a major supplier of methanol fuel cells, with over 40,000 methanol fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil and Gas, Security and Industry, and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

