SG Blocks : Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, fabricator and innovator of container-based structures, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at an offering price of $2.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,000,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. SG Blocks, Inc. has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments if any. The offering is expected to close on or about May 11, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

SG Blocks, Inc., intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital and general corporate purposes and engaging in acquisitions or other business combinations or investments, sales and marketing activities, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-237682) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and subsequently declared effective on May 6, 2020. A preliminary prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus related to the proposed offering will be filed and made available on the SEC’s website. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, Telephone: (877) 436-3673; Email: prospectus@think-equity.com.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

