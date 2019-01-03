SG Blocks : Appoints James Potts to Its Board of Directors

SG
Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX),
a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based
structures, has appointed James C. Potts, founder and President of State
SteelWorks, LLC (“State SteelWorks”) based in Atlanta, Georgia, to its
board of directors. Mr. Potts’ appointment as an independent member
increases the total number of board members to seven, with five
independent members.
As President of State SteelWorks, Mr. Potts’ responsibilities include
managing the strategic direction and operating performance of State
SteelWorks. Prior to founding State SteelWorks, Mr. Potts served as
Chairman of Verde Apartment Communities (“VAC”), previously a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Verde Realty, a private REIT, involved in
development, construction and management of upscale multi-family
communities.
“I am truly pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Potts to our board
of directors,” said Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. “Jim
brings an incredible breadth and depth of operating experience with him
to SG Blocks, which we believe will not only prove invaluable in
strategic decision making, but also in helping the company further
develop its commercial presence with multi-family REIT customers as
well. I look forward to working closely with Mr. Potts to strengthen our
board and drive long-term shareholder value creation.”
Before joining VAC, Mr. Potts held a number of senior positions with
Security Capital Group Incorporated (formerly NYSE:SCZ) until its sale
to GE Capital. Those responsibilities included Co-Chairman and Chief
Investment Officer of Security Capital Atlantic (formerly NYSE:SCA), an
Atlanta-based equity REIT that owned, acquired, developed and operated
income-producing multifamily communities in the south Atlantic,
mid-Atlantic and mid-western regions of the United States, and President
and Chief Operating Officer of Homestead Village Incorporated (formerly
NYSE:HSD), an extended-stay hotel company which developed and operated
136 hotels across the continental U.S. Prior to joining the Security
Capital Group Incorporated management team, Mr. Potts was a Senior
Partner with Trammell Crow Residential and a member of its Management
Board. Mr. Potts has been a director of Borderplex Realty Trust, a
private REIT based in El Paso, Texas, since 2015.
“SG Blocks is a clear disruptor to the global construction industry,
offering a proprietary, proven product that is faster to build, less
expensive and more durable than traditional construction methods,” said
Mr. Potts. “In my mind, SG Blocks is well positioned to continue to
attract demand and build market share from legacy competitors. I am
proud to join the SG Blocks board of directors and offer guidance to the
experienced management team as the company continues its rapid pace of
operational execution.”
Mr. Potts is a graduate of Georgia Tech and holds a Master of Business
Administration from Georgia State University.
About SG Blocks, Inc.
SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the
use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built steel
modules for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product
that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports
developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener
construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value.
Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of
an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For
more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words
such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect,"
"anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project,"
"plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent,
belief or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While SG
Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue
reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements,
which are based on information available to us on the date of this
release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current
estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and
uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in SG
Blocks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus,
actual results could be materially different from those presented
herein. SG Blocks expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter
statements whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.
