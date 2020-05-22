SG Blocks : Completes U.S. Import Registration for the GeneFinder® COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit Produced by OSANG Healthcare

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced that it has completed its U.S. import registration for the import into the United States of the “GeneFinder® COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit” produced by OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd. (“OHC”), a South Korea based global manufacturer and distributor of medical-grade diagnostic tests and equipment.

The “GeneFinder® COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit” test is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) SARS-CoV-2 test for COVID-19 available in the United States under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. On May 5, 2020, the Company announced the signing of a one-year, non-exclusive distributorship agreement with OHC for its “GeneFinder® COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit” in the United States.

