Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SG Blocks, Inc.    SGBX

SG BLOCKS, INC.

(SGBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SG Blocks : Completes U.S. Import Registration for the GeneFinder® COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit Produced by OSANG Healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced that it has completed its U.S. import registration for the import into the United States of the “GeneFinder® COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit” produced by OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd. (“OHC”), a South Korea based global manufacturer and distributor of medical-grade diagnostic tests and equipment.

The “GeneFinder® COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit” test is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) SARS-CoV-2 test for COVID-19 available in the United States under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. On May 5, 2020, the Company announced the signing of a one-year, non-exclusive distributorship agreement with OHC for its “GeneFinder® COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit” in the United States.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, . the Company’s ability to position SG Blocks for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SG BLOCKS, INC.
12:01pSG BLOCKS : Completes U.S. Import Registration for the GeneFinder® COVID-19 Plus..
BU
06:12aSG BLOCKS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19SG BLOCKS : Partners With Housing Startup to Bring Affordable Container-Based Ho..
BU
05/15SG BLOCKS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
05/15SG BLOCKS : Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriters Over-Allotment i..
BU
05/14SG BLOCKS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
05/14SG BLOCKS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
05/14SG BLOCKS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
05/12SG BLOCKS TO HOST FIRST QUARTER FINA : 30 p.m. ET
BU
05/11SG BLOCKS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12,8 M
EBIT 2020 0,58 M
Net income 2020 0,58 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 6,33x
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 1,69x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 21,5 M
Chart SG BLOCKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SG Blocks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SG BLOCKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 60,00 $
Last Close Price 2,53 $
Spread / Highest target 2 272%
Spread / Average Target 2 272%
Spread / Lowest Target 2 272%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul M. Galvin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rockey L. Butler Vice President-Operations
Gerald A. Sheeran Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Stevan Armstrong Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Melton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SG BLOCKS, INC.-18.42%22
ATLAS COPCO AB-3.69%43 807
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.06%38 111
FANUC CORPORATION-10.65%32 355
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.99%21 378
FORTIVE CORPORATION-23.71%19 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group