SG Blocks : Partners with SOLDIER ON to Combat Veteran Homelessness

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, fabricator and innovator of container-based structures, has partnered with SOLDIER ON, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to end veteran homelessness and provide veteran supportive services, using donated lands, for veterans in need across the United States. Subsequent to the closing of the partnership Soldier On has identified five sites for potential development in selected markets.

SG Blocks’ newly-formed subsidiary SG Residential will be the exclusive provider of modular single-family and multi-family homes for Soldier On. The firm will deliver design and engineering renderings for all manufactured homes and partner with local contractors, preferably veteran-owned, for site work and install. Grimshaw Architects will be bringing its design expertise to SG Residential and is well-versed in affordable housing design and universal design. SG Blocks will also introduce financing partners to assist the veterans with financing. According to a 2017 report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there are over 40,000 homeless veterans.

“SG Blocks admires our military personnel and we are honored to be working with Soldier On to help provide housing to veterans in need,” stated Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. “Our housing solution is extremely efficient, safe and sustainable. With our quick turnaround time, veterans serviced will be able to drastically reduce their costs and move in to their new homes much more quickly than if traditional construction methods had been used.”

“We are thrilled to partner with SG Blocks and enhance our housing capabilities for the veterans we serve,” stated Bruce Buckley, CEO of Soldier On. “Its unique container-based modular solution will speed up our processes and reduce our costs, allowing us to help more veterans in need.”

“We are so proud of our team member, Marine Tommy Meharey, who served our country, and his dedication and active engagement with Soldier On,” stated Kathy Ireland, Level Brands (NYSE AMERICAN: LEVB) Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand Strategist. “We are excited about Soldier On’s partnership with SG Blocks, an innovative leader in the construction sector.”

SG Blocks utilizes code-engineered cargo shipping containers to construct and provide safe, durable and environmentally-friendly structures. It has an exclusive ESR number, which was granted by the International Code Council and ensures its ability to meet and exceed all international building codes. Clients have included Starbucks, Marriott, Taco Bell, Aman, Equinox and several branches of the U.S. military.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in SG Blocks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. SG Blocks expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Soldier On is a nationally recognized non-profit organization governed by a full-time President, CEO and a volunteer Board of Directors. We work in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies to provide veterans with shelter and support in an environment that offers dignity, integrity, and, most importantly, hope. Our mission is to offer a continuum of care that includes immediate and long-term housing with services delivered where they live. Soldier On’s ultimate goal is to provide formerly homeless veterans with permanent, supportive, sustainable housing – assisting them in their transition from homelessness to homeownership.

Soldier On provides three housing locations: a 165-bed shelter leased from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Leeds, MA; a 71-bed transitional living facility in Pittsfield, MA, and the first of its kind, award winning 39-unit housing cooperative Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community in Pittsfield. The treatment program is focused on building social skills, creating an enhanced sense of togetherness and providing motivation for residents to spend their free time serving others instead of themselves. A wide variety of treatment groups range from Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous to computer technology and current events. Soldier On employs a full-time psychologist who focuses on the chronically mentally ill and veterans with dual diagnosis. Furthermore, each veteran is assigned a case manager to assist in attaining necessary services and developing an individualized service plan that addresses the veteran's needs and goals. The Soldier On employment program includes financial awareness classes, specialized services for incarcerated veterans, financial assistance for training and education, resume building, interview preparation and job fairs. We provide our veterans with transportation to and from appointments and services that are not offered where they live.

At Soldier On, we ensure that the veterans we serve are empowered to take the lead role in creating and maintaining all aspects of the Soldier On community. The resident management teams are responsible for rules, maintenance, transportation, treatment advice, intakes and discharges. Our philosophy of peer managed housing and programs enables veterans to make the transition from homelessness to homeownership while receiving Soldier On’s platform of services wherever they live. The Department of Veterans Affairs provides health services, and other organizations that work with the homeless are not equipped to deal with the unique needs of veterans. Soldier On is here to fill that gap. We are committed to helping our veterans reclaim their place in the community while bringing meaning and dignity back to their lives.

