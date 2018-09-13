SG Blocks : Partners with SOLDIER ON to Combat Veteran Homelessness

SG
Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX),
a leading designer, fabricator and innovator of container-based
structures, has partnered with SOLDIER
ON, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to end veteran
homelessness and provide veteran supportive services, using donated
lands, for veterans in need across the United States. Subsequent to the
closing of the partnership Soldier On has identified five sites for
potential development in selected markets.
Grimshaw Architects Modular Single & Multi-Family Home Rendering (Source - Grimshaw Architects)
SG Blocks’ newly-formed subsidiary SG Residential will be the exclusive
provider of modular single-family and multi-family homes for Soldier On.
The firm will deliver design and engineering renderings for all
manufactured homes and partner with local contractors, preferably
veteran-owned, for site work and install. Grimshaw Architects will be
bringing its design expertise to SG Residential and is well-versed in
affordable housing design and universal design. SG Blocks will also
introduce financing partners to assist the veterans with financing.
According to a 2017 report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban
Development, there are over 40,000 homeless veterans.
“SG Blocks admires our military personnel and we are honored to be
working with Soldier On to help provide housing to veterans in need,”
stated Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. “Our housing solution
is extremely efficient, safe and sustainable. With our quick turnaround
time, veterans serviced will be able to drastically reduce their costs
and move in to their new homes much more quickly than if traditional
construction methods had been used.”
“We are thrilled to partner with SG Blocks and enhance our housing
capabilities for the veterans we serve,” stated Bruce Buckley, CEO of
Soldier On. “Its unique container-based modular solution will speed up
our processes and reduce our costs, allowing us to help more veterans in
need.”
“We are so proud of our team member, Marine Tommy Meharey, who served
our country, and his dedication and active engagement with Soldier On,”
stated Kathy Ireland, Level
Brands (NYSE AMERICAN: LEVB)
Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand Strategist. “We are excited about
Soldier On’s partnership with SG Blocks, an innovative leader in the
construction sector.”
SG Blocks utilizes code-engineered cargo shipping containers to
construct and provide safe, durable and environmentally-friendly
structures. It has an exclusive ESR number, which was granted by the
International Code Council and ensures its ability to meet and exceed
all international building codes. Clients have included Starbucks,
Marriott, Taco Bell, Aman, Equinox and several branches of the U.S.
military.
About SG Blocks, Inc.
SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the
use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and
sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many
standard building code requirements, and also supports developers,
architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction,
faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project
starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks
building, and then customized to client specifications. For more
information, visit www.sgblocks.com.
About SOLDIER ON
Soldier On is a nationally recognized non-profit organization governed
by a full-time President, CEO and a volunteer Board of Directors. We
work in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs and other
agencies to provide veterans with shelter and support in an environment
that offers dignity, integrity, and, most importantly, hope. Our mission
is to offer a continuum of care that includes immediate and long-term
housing with services delivered where they live. Soldier On’s ultimate
goal is to provide formerly homeless veterans with permanent,
supportive, sustainable housing – assisting them in their transition
from homelessness to homeownership.
Soldier On provides three housing locations: a 165-bed shelter leased
from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Leeds, MA; a 71-bed
transitional living facility in Pittsfield, MA, and the first of its
kind, award winning 39-unit housing cooperative Gordon H. Mansfield
Veterans Community in Pittsfield. The treatment program is focused on
building social skills, creating an enhanced sense of togetherness and
providing motivation for residents to spend their free time serving
others instead of themselves. A wide variety of treatment groups range
from Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous to computer technology
and current events. Soldier On employs a full-time psychologist who
focuses on the chronically mentally ill and veterans with dual
diagnosis. Furthermore, each veteran is assigned a case manager to
assist in attaining necessary services and developing an individualized
service plan that addresses the veteran's needs and goals. The Soldier
On employment program includes financial awareness classes, specialized
services for incarcerated veterans, financial assistance for training
and education, resume building, interview preparation and job fairs. We
provide our veterans with transportation to and from appointments and
services that are not offered where they live.
At Soldier On, we ensure that the veterans we serve are empowered to
take the lead role in creating and maintaining all aspects of the
Soldier On community. The resident management teams are responsible for
rules, maintenance, transportation, treatment advice, intakes and
discharges. Our philosophy of peer managed housing and programs enables
veterans to make the transition from homelessness to homeownership while
receiving Soldier On’s platform of services wherever they live. The
Department of Veterans Affairs provides health services, and other
organizations that work with the homeless are not equipped to deal with
the unique needs of veterans. Soldier On is here to fill that gap. We
are committed to helping our veterans reclaim their place in the
community while bringing meaning and dignity back to their lives.
