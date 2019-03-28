SG Blocks : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
03/28/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. ET
SG
Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX)
(“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and
fabricator of container-based structures, reported its financial results
for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.
Key Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights:
Revenue increased 9.6% to $2.3 million in Q4 2018, as compared to
$2.1 million in Q4 2017.
Revenue increased 61.8% to $8.2 million in FY 2018, as
compared to $5.1 million in FY 2017.
Gross profit for Q4 2018 totaled approximately $0.1 million, as
compared to $0.2 million in Q4 2017. Gross profit margin as a
percentage of revenue decreased to 5.4% in Q4 2018, as compared to
11.5% in Q4 2017.
Gross profit for FY 2018 totaled approximately $0.5 million, as
compared to $0.6 million in FY 2017. Gross profit margin as a
percentage of revenue totaled 6.6% in FY 2018, as compared to 12.5% in
FY 2017.
Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue for projects, excluding
one $6.1 million contract, was 27% in Q4 2018 and 25% in FY 2018.
Net loss totaled $1.8 million, or $(0.43) per basic and diluted share,
in Q4 2018, as compared to net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.46) per
basic and diluted share, in Q4 2017.
Net loss totaled $4.8 million, or $(1.14) per basic and diluted share
in FY 2018, as compared to net loss of $4.5 million, or $(1.95) per
basic and diluted share in FY 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q4 2018 totaled $1.6 million, as compared to
$0.6 million in Q4 2017. Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $3.9 million in
FY 2018, as compared to $1.7 million in FY 2017. (See below for
further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a
non-GAAP financial measurement.)
Key Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Operational Highlights:
Construction backlog increased to $97.7 million as of December 31,
2018, as compared to $76.7 million at December 31, 2017, driven
primarily by the addition of one large contract entered into by the
company in the last quarter of 2018 for approximately $25.0 million.
Performed activity on 14 total projects in backlog during Q4 2018.
Realigned organizational structure to support record backlog and new
customer additions, including appointing Scott Hill as Vice President
of Operations.
Appointed Yaniv Blumenfeld, an experienced real estate investor, and
James C. Potts, a 25-year commercial REIT veteran with extensive
public company management experience, to our Board of Directors.
Signed Master Services Agreement with Grimshaw Architects, a leading
global architecture firm, for incorporation into its global
award-winning industrial design portfolio.
Secured three projects with the U.S. Navy totaling $2.7 million.
Entered into new venture, SG Residential, focused on creating
affordable single-family container-based modular home solutions.
Received $25 million, multi-thousand container purchase order from
Phoenix Hotel and Hospitality, the largest retail module contract to
date for SG Blocks.
Partnered with Capital Plus Financial, one of the nation’s largest
Community Development Financial Institutions, to provide affordable
housing and an innovative mortgage product aimed at low- to
moderate-income areas across the United States and Puerto Rico.
Management Commentary
“2018 was an incredible year of progress for SG Blocks, as we continued
to execute upon our corporate vision,” said Paul Galvin, CEO of SG
Blocks. “Since our public offering in June of 2017, SG Blocks has
invested much time and effort into planting the seeds of growth for our
future. Many of these goals were long-term and focused on building out
our business model and we have made substantial progress.
“From a financial perspective, 2018 was a year of lessons learned for
our company in terms of monetizing the larger projects in our backlog.
Although we did not meet the expectations set forth in early 2018, we
did make significant progress building a platform company that we
believe will support double-digit revenue growth in the years to come.
Today we own those mistakes and will outline our renewed focus in two
major areas that we anticipate will benefit shareholders over the long
run.”
Lessons Learned in 2018
“First, our projects are increasingly complex, and our existing systems
were not as effective in managing certain processes as they were for
less-complex projects. We determined that changes were needed in
partnerships, personnel and the manner in which we monitor the work of
others, including our clients. We believe we have made the necessary
adjustments which will allow the company to be more proactive in
identifying potential problems to revenue recognition and margin
management. We have recruited and hired industry experts that have
successfully delivered substantial modular projects that reflect our
backlog and pipeline. They are tasked with keeping our projects on time
and budget so that we can provide our shareholders with better
visibility on the conversion of our backlog into revenue,” explained Mr.
Galvin.
“Secondly, we have received consistent feedback from our shareholders
that we are not doing a good enough job in explaining our conversion of
backlog into revenue. In particular, we have received requests for more
information regarding our larger contracts that are complex real
property developments. Our shareholders are looking for more clarity, so
they can complete their own financial due diligence, and it has been a
challenge to date. We intend to do a better job of communicating
regarding our projects while respecting our clients’ confidentiality in
certain areas.
“What is and remains a constant is our unyielding effort to make SG
Blocks the premier modular platform in the United States and we believe
our experiences last year were invaluable for us. We anticipate
successfully delivering complex commercial structures using our
proprietary technology and methods. We will continue to monitor all of
the internal systems that produce our product on a recurring basis,”
continued Mr. Galvin.
2018 in Review
“We believe our record backlog stands as a testament to the fact that we
have become one of the premier innovators in providing
industry-approved, code-engineered cargo shipping containers and
purpose-built steel modules to meet the growing demand for safe and
green (SG) construction. We have earned the trust of some of the best
brands in the country and have demonstrated that SG Blocks can
successfully scale partnerships, attract and retain an impressive
management team and expand our capabilities through strategic
partnerships that now position us for significant growth.
“During 2018, we accomplished three major initiatives that we believe
position SG Blocks for an exciting 2019:
We entered into a new venture, SG Residential, to develop sales
channels and financing opportunities within the significant
single-family modular housing market;
We entered into a strategic partnership with Grimshaw Architects, a
globally renowned architecture firm. This partnership allows us to
leverage their industrial engineering expertise to develop new
products and gives us the opportunity to participate in high-margin
and high-visibility projects around the world and increase awareness
of our unique container-based construction solution throughout the
global architectural industry; and
We completed a number of operational changes that are intended to
realign our organizational structure to accelerate our manufacturing
progress with shorter duration projects.
“On the financial front, 2018 was highlighted with increased top line
revenue performance, penetration into new markets and some of the
largest project awards in company history, which drove our construction
backlog to $97.7 million, or approximately 718,336 square feet across 14
projects. Our gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue for
projects, excluding one $6.1 million contract, was 27% in Q4 2018 and
25% in FY 2018, the highest in company history. We believe that certain
delays with a legacy school project are not representative of current or
future business in our pipeline.
“Based upon conversations with our customers, we expect to realize $22.6
million of our backlog in 2019, $54.6 million in 2020 and $20.5 million
in 2021 and onwards.
“We believe that, given the asset-light nature of our business model, we
can handle incremental revenue with a relatively modest increase in
general and administrative expenses. We leverage both inventory and
labor on our suppliers’ balance sheets and, in most cases, pay for
products and services only after we have been paid by our customers. Our
model creates significant leverage and reduces working capital
constraints to growth,” added Mr. Galvin.
“With respect to our future cash needs, we have recently engaged
potential credit and equity partners to fund projects in pipeline and
backlog that will enable our customers to fund their projects from one
source. We expect to provide a comprehensive update on our first quarter
2019 conference call on this transformative development.
“We anticipate we will be able to deliver notable revenue growth in the
quarters to come, as we have realigned our operational structure to
focus resources on quicker conversion opportunities in the food and
beverage and residential sectors. Our pipeline of opportunities now
stands at over $200 million with multi-family residential, humanitarian
residential, schools and hospitality projects in the United States and
abroad. We look forward to further operational execution in 2019 from
both backlog conversion and contract wins from our current opportunity
pipeline,” concluded Mr. Galvin.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
Revenue in Q4 2018 totaled $2.3 million, an increase of 9.6% compared to
$2.1 million in Q4 2017. Revenue totaled $8.2 million in FY 2018, an
increase of 61.8% as compared to $5.1 million in FY 2017. This increase
in revenue was primarily a result of revenue being recognized on
additional projects that were in progress for the year ended December
31, 2018 as compared to December 31, 2017.
Gross profit totaled $0.1 million in Q4 2018 as compared to $0.2 million
in Q4 2017. Gross profit totaled $0.5 million in FY 2018 as compared to
$0.6 million in FY 2017. Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue
decreased to 6.6% in FY 2018, as compared to 12.5% in FY 2017. Gross
profit margin in 2018 was negatively affected by increased costs on one
$6.1 million contract. Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue
for projects excluding the aforementioned $6.1 million contract was 27%
in Q4 2018 and 25% in FY 2018.
Operating expenses increased to $1.9 million in Q4 2018 from $1.3
million in Q4 2017. Operating expenses increased to $5.4 million in FY
2018 from $3.9 million in FY 2017. The increase in operating expenses
was primarily due an increase in marketing and business development
expenses, personnel expense and a bad debt expense of $0.8 million
related to the write-down of a receivable on one $6.1 million contract.
Net loss totaled $1.8 million, or $(0.43) per basic and diluted share,
in Q4 2018, compared to net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.46) per basic
and diluted share, in Q4 2017. Net loss totaled $4.8 million, or $(1.14)
per basic and diluted share, in FY 2018, compared to net loss of $4.5
million, or $(1.95) per basic and diluted share, in FY 2017. The
increase in net loss was primarily due to the increase in operating
expenses.
Construction backlog totaled $97.7 million at December 31, 2018, as
compared to $76.7 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in backlog
at the end of FY 2018 as compared to the end of FY 2017 was largely
attributable to the addition of one large contract entered into by the
company in the fourth quarter of 2018 for approximately $25.0 million.
As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 projects, or approximately
718,336 square feet, in backlog.
Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $3.9 million in FY 2018 from $1.7
million in FY 2017. See below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP
Financial Information” for a discussion of adjusted EBITDA and a
reconciliation of such measure to the most comparable measure calculated
under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2018 totaled $1.4 million, as
compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2017.
Further details about the Company’s results in the fourth quarter and
full year 2018 are available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K,
accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.sgblocks.com
and through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.
Conference Call Information
SG Blocks CEO Paul Galvin and President and CFO Mahesh Shetty will host
the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
To access the call, please use the following information:
Date:
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Time:
4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT
Toll-free dial-in number:
1-877-407-9716
International dial-in number:
1-201-493-6779
Conference ID:
13687803
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the
start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you
have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact
MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.
A replay of the conference call will be available on March 28, 2019,
after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, through April 11, 2019.
Toll-free replay number:
1-844-512-2921
International replay number:
1-412-317-6671
Replay ID:
13687803
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to our results under GAAP, the Company presents EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA for historical periods. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are
non-GAAP financial measures and have been presented as supplemental
measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented
in accordance with, GAAP. We calculate EBITDA as net income (loss)
before interest expense, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation and
amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before certain
non-recurring adjustments such as loss on conversion of convertible
debentures, change in fair value of financial instruments and stock
compensation expense. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because
they are important metrics used by management as one of the means by
which it assesses our financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested
parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures, when used
in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, provide investors
with an additional financial analytical framework that may be useful in
assessing our Company and our results of operations.
The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the
nearest GAAP measure, net loss:
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
Net loss
$
(4,844,021
)
$
(4,512,680
)
Addback interest expense
—
330,388
Addback depreciation and amortization
596,383
590,778
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
(4,247,638
)
(3,591,514
)
Addback loss on conversion of convertible debentures
—
1,018,475
Less gain on reorganization
—
—
Less change in fair value of financial instruments
—
(96,327
)
Addback non-cash consultant fee
—
254,500
Addback stock-based compensation expense
396,214
701,402
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
(3,851,424
)
$
(1,713,464
)
About SG Blocks, Inc.
SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the
use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built steel
modules for safe and sustainable construction. The Company offers a
product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also
supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving
greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher
value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and
shell of an SG Blocks building, which is then customized to client
specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words
such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect,"
"anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project,"
"plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent,
belief or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While SG
Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue
reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements,
which are based on information available to us on the date of this
release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current
estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and
uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in SG
Blocks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus,
actual results could be materially different from those presented
herein. SG Blocks expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter
statements whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.
SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,368,395
$
4,870,824
Short-term investment
—
30,033
Accounts receivable, net
1,746,326
3,005,875
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted
contracts
260,325
61,175
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
986,687
183,890
Total current assets
4,361,733
8,151,797
Property, plant and equipment, net
71,337
6,796
Goodwill
4,162,173
4,162,173
Intangible assets, net
2,443,929
3,028,247
Total Assets
$
11,039,172
$
15,349,013
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
2,624,218
$
2,148,091
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted
contracts
1,334,887
1,673,048
Total current liabilities
3,959,105
3,821,139
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 5,405,010 shares authorized; none
issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized;
4,260,041 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively
42,601
42,601
Additional paid-in capital
17,700,743
17,304,529
Accumulated deficit
(10,663,277
)
(5,819,256
)
Total stockholders’ equity
7,080,067
11,527,874
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
11,039,172
$
15,349,013
SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Year
Ended
December 31,
For the Year
Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Revenue:
Block sales
$
57,522
$
—
Construction services
7,306,654
4,638,053
Engineering services
826,536
423,532
Total
8,190,712
5,061,585
Cost of revenue:
Blocks sales
44,112
—
Construction services
6,985,439
4,095,509
Engineering services
618,428
332,269
Total
7,647,979
4,427,778
Gross profit
542,733
633,807
Operating expenses:
Payroll and related expenses
2,166,212
1,813,446
General and administrative expenses
2,760,655
1,753,236
Marketing and business development expense
387,400
271,092
Pre-project expenses
74,629
57,192
Total
5,388,896
3,894,966
Operating loss
(4,846,163
)
(3,261,159
)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
—
(330,388
)
Interest income
4
15
Other income
5,764
1,000
Loss on debt conversion
—
(1,018,475
)
Change in fair value of financial instruments
—
96,327
Loss from equity affiliates
(3,626
)
—
Total
2,142
(1,251,521
)
Loss before income taxes
(4,844,021
)
(4,512,680
)
Income tax expense
—
—
Net loss
$
(4,844,021
)
$
(4,512,680
)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted:
Basic and diluted
$
(1.14
)
$
(1.95
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
4,260,041
2,310,066
SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Changes in
Stockholders’ Equity
For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
$0.01 Par Value
Common Stock
Preferred
Additional
Paid-in
Accumulated
Total
Stockholders’
Shares
Amount
Stock
Capital
Deficit
Equity
Balance – December 31, 2016
163,901
$
1,639
$
1,801,670
$
4,936,562
$
(1,306,576
)
$
5,433,295
Stock-based compensation
—
—
—
701,402
—
701,402
Exercise of stock options
2,803
28
—
8,381
—
8,409
Conversion of preferred stock
1,801,670
18,017
(1,801,670
)
1,783,653
—
—
Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
1,725,000
17,250
—
7,042,364
—
7,059,614
Issuance of common stock for services
50,000
500
—
254,000
—
254,500
Conversion of convertible debentures
516,667
5,167
—
2,578,167
—
2,583,334
Net loss
—
—
—
—
(4,512,680
)
(4,512,680
)
Balance – December 31, 2017
4,260,041
$
42,601
$
—
$
17,304,529
$
(5,819,256
)
$
11,527,874
Stock-based compensation
—
—
—
396,214
—
396,214
Net loss
—
—
—
—
(4,844,021
)
(4,844,021
)
Balance - December 31, 2018
4,260,041
$
42,601
$
—
$
17,700,743
$
(10,663,277
)
$
7,080,067
SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2018
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(4,844,021
)
$
(4,512,680
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
Depreciation expense
6,764
2,955
Amortization of intangible assets
589,619
587,823
Amortization of discount on convertible debentures
—
330,388
Bad debt expense
810,580
—
Interest income on short-term investment
(4
)
(15
)
Change in fair value of financial instruments
—
(96,327
)
Loss on conversion of convertible instruments
—
1,018,475
Non-cash consultant fee
—
254,500
Stock-based compensation
396,214
701,402
Loss on equity affiliates
3,626
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
448,969
(2,771,357
)
Cost and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted
contracts
(199,150
)
(27,826
)
Inventory
—
9,445
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(802,797
)
(59,170
)
Intangible assets
—
(28,820
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
476,127
1,797,318
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted
contracts
(338,161
)
1,624,570
Deferred revenue
—
(72,788
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(3,452,234
)
(1,242,107
)
Cash flows provided by investing activities:
Proceeds from short-term investment
30,037
—
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(71,306
)
(4,192
)
Purchase of intangible asset
(5,300
)
—
Investment in and advances to equity affiliates
(3,626
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(50,195
)
(4,192
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
—
8,409
Proceeds from public stock offering, net of offering costs
—
7,059,614
Payments on convertible debentures
—
(1,500,000
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
—
5,568,023
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(3,502,429
)
4,321,724
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
4,870,824
549,100
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
1,368,395
$
4,870,824
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing
activities:
Conversion of convertible debentures to common stock