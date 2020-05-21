SGD Holdings, Ltd. Announces Issuance of Certificate of Occupancy by the City of Walsenburg Colorado for Retail Cannabis Dispensary

PUEBLO, CO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTC PINK: SGDH), a Lessor, Consultant, and Property Manager in the Cannabis Industry in the State of Colorado, announces a Certificate of Occupancy for the Dispensary Property located at 601 Hwy 85/87 in Walsenburg, Colorado.

Delmar Janovec, CEO, states, “On Friday, May 15, 2020, the City Building Inspector conducted the final inspection of the build-to-suit lease property located at 601 Hwy 85/87 in Walsenburg, Colorado. The building was approved for occupancy and our sub-lease tenant, C1B True Organics, LLC, can now begin to stock the retail store with Cannabis products, accessories, and C1B merchandise. We could not be more pleased with the end results of this extensive renovation project and once again the property developer has far exceeded our expectations.”

Dr. John P. Janovec, licensed owner of C1B True Organics, adds, “These are exciting times for C1B True Organics, as well as it’s sister, Category One Botanicals, the licensed grower operating the organic Cannabis farm at Colorado Buffalo Ranch. We have worked diligently toward this day – a true milestone – as we close the loop with a “farm to store” business model. C1B True Organics will focus on bringing to retail market the sunshine-grown, pesticide-free, organic, terpene-rich flower grown and processed by Category One Botanicals. The C1B Retail Store will be our flagship location to launch the C1B Brand. We expect to be operational with a soft opening the first week of June and a Grand Opening in July.”

SGD Holdings, Ltd. encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its year-end statement for December 31, 2019, and the quarterly statements filed in calendar year 2020, at: www.otcmarkets.com.

