SGL CARBON SE: Dr. Torsten Derr to become new Chief Executive Officer of SGL Carbon SE

Dr. Torsten Derr to become new Chief Executive Officer of SGL Carbon SE



Wiesbaden, February 10, 2020. The Supervisory Board of SGL Carbon SE today appointed Dr. Torsten Derr as Chief Executive Officer of SGL Carbon SE for the duration of five years effective July 1, 2020. With this appointment, Dr. Derr is succeeding Dr. Jürgen Köhler, who resigned from his mandate as Chief Executive Officer of SGL Carbon SE effective August 31, 2019.



Since 2016, Dr. Torsten Derr is holding the position Managing Director of SALTIGO GmbH, a subsidiary of LANXESS AG. Following his master degree and attainment of his PhD in chemistry at the University of Bremen, Dr. Derr began his professional career 1997 at Bayer AG, and since 2003 at LANXESS AG, where he was Vice President for Plastic Intermediates, Head of the Business Units Material Protection Products and EDPM-Elastomers, as well as holding various other management functions, amongst others as Head of Commercial & Supply Chain Excellence & Chief Commercial Officer of LANXESS AG. Dr. Torsten Derr is 50 years old and married.

