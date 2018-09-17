Log in
SGL CARBON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/17/2018 | 04:35pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.09.2018 / 16:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SKion Gmbh

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI
52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2G8VX7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
100000.00 EUR 30000000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
100000.00 EUR 30000000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44877  17.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
