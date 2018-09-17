SGL CARBON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.09.2018 / 16:28

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: SKion Gmbh

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Susanne Last name(s): Klatten Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A2G8VX7

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 100000.00 EUR 30000000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 100000.00 EUR 30000000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-09-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

17.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

