SGL CARBON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/04/2019 | 05:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.07.2019 / 11:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SKion Gmbh

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI
52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A168YY5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal - Convertible Bond

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
103500.00 EUR 25875000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
103500.00 EUR 25875000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52385  04.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
