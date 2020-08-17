Log in
08/17/2020 | 05:45am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SGL CARBON SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SGL CARBON SE: Thomas Dippold appointed as new member of the Board of Management of SGL Carbon SE - succeeding Dr. Michael Majerus as CFO

17-Aug-2020 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Thomas Dippold appointed as new member of the Board of Management of SGL Carbon SE - succeeding Dr. Michael Majerus as CFO

Wiesbaden, August 17, 2020. During its meeting on August 17, 2020, the Supervisory Board of SGL Carbon SE decided to appoint Thomas Dippold (48) as CFO and member of the Board of Management of SGL Carbon SE effective December 1, 2020 with a tenure of five years. Thomas Dippold will succeed the long-standing CFO Dr. Michael Majerus, who will resign from his office as of November 30, 2020 by mutual amicable consent.

Thomas Dippold (German Diploma in Business Administration, MBA in USA) began his career at HSBC Bank in London and Düsseldorf. Further appointments led him to Schott AG amongst others in Singapore, followed by commercial management jobs and CFO positions in internationally active industrial companies headquartered in Germany. Mr. Dippold is currently CFO of the stock listed transportation technology company Schaltbau Holding AG.

The Supervisory Board thanks Dr. Majerus very much for his great achievements in the interest of SGL Carbon and wishes him all the best and further success in his future endeavors.




 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Important note:
To the extent that our press release contains forward-looking statements, the latter are based on information that is available at present and on our current forecasts and assumptions. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, entail known as well as unknown risks and uncertainties that may lead to actual developments and events differing substantially from the forward-looking assessments. Forward-looking statements must not be understood to be guarantees. Instead, future developments and events depend on a large number of factors; they comprise various risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may possibly turn out not to be appropriate. These include unforeseeable changes to fundamental political, economic, legal and societal conditions, particularly in the context of our main customers' industries, the competitive situation, interest and exchange rate trends, technological developments as well as other risks and uncertainties. We perceive additional risks e.g. in pricing developments, unforeseeable events in the environment of companies acquired and Group member companies as well as in current cost savings programs from time to time. The SGL Carbon assumes no obligation and does not intend to adjust or otherwise update these forward-looking statements either.
 

17-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 6029 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 6029 - 101
E-mail: investor-relations@sglcarbon.com
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com
ISIN: DE0007235301, DE000A2G8VX7
WKN: 723530, A2G8VX7
Indices: Prime Standard
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1119271

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1119271  17-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1119271&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
