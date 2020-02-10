Log in
SGL Carbon : Dr. Torsten Derr to become new Chief Executive Officer of SGL Carbon SE

02/10/2020 | 04:38am EST
Dr. Torsten Derr to become new Chief Executive Officer of SGL Carbon SE
02/10/2020, Wiesbaden

Dr. Torsten Derr, new CEO SGL Carbon effective July 1, 2020

The Supervisory Board of SGL Carbon SE today appointed Dr. Torsten Derr as Chief Executive Officer of SGL Carbon SE for the duration of five years effective July 1, 2020. With this appointment, Dr. Derr is succeeding Dr. Jürgen Köhler, who resigned from his mandate as Chief Executive Officer of SGL Carbon SE effective August 31, 2019.

Since 2016, Dr. Torsten Derr is holding the position of Managing Director of SALTIGO GmbH, a subsidiary of LANXESS AG. Following his master degree and attainment of his PhD in chemistry at the University of Bremen, Dr. Derr began his professional career 1997 at Bayer AG, and since 2003 at LANXESS AG, where he was Vice President for Plastic Intermediates, Head of the Business Units Material Protection Products and EDPM-Elastomers, as well as holding various other management functions, amongst others as Head of Commercial & Supply Chain Excellence & Chief Commercial Officer of LANXESS AG. Dr. Torsten Derr is 50 years old and married.

Susanne Klatten, Chairwoman of the Supervisor Board of SGL Carbon SE, welcomes Dr. Torsten Derr: 'The Supervisory Board is convinced that Dr. Derr is exceptionally qualified to lead SGL Carbon as Chief Executive Officer based on his management experience in an international environment, his knowledge of technology based growth markets, and his deep understanding of technologies.'

Dr. Torsten Derr is looking forward to his new position: 'I am very happy about this new professional challenge as Chief Executive Officer at SGL Carbon SE. Together with my new colleagues, it is my intention to tap the full potential of SGL Carbon.'

Dr. Torsten Derr on LinkedIn

Press Release: Dr. Torsten Derr to become new Chief Executive Officer of SGL Carbon SE
Ad-hoc: Dr. Torsten Derr to become new Chief Executive Officer of SGL Carbon SE
Dr. Torsten Derr, new CEO SGL Carbon effective July 1, 2020
SGL Carbon SE published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 09:37:01 UTC
