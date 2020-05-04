SGL Carbon : Investor Relations Presentation May 2020

Continue to profitably grow inGMSDrivers esp. Energy(fuel cells) and
Semiconductors
CFM
Execute and continue to acquire attractive tailor made composites business in
Automotive
Develop highly competitive composite materials for high volume, high marginAerospacemarket
Develop attractive end markets inIndustrial Applicationse.g. marine, medtech, civil engineering
12
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
1
Business Unit
Composites- Fibers & Materials (CFM)
13
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Reporting Segment.
Composites - Fibers & Materials (CFM)
Activities
Group sales 2019
Carbon Fibers
•
Composite Materials
CFM
•
Composite Components
41%
•
Ceramic Brake Discs
€1,087m
(JV with Brembo)
CFM sales 2019
Industrial
Applications 14%
Automotive
Textile Fibers
49%
20%
Aerospace 4%
Wind Energy 13%
Key industries served
Automotive
Aerospace
Energy
Industrial Applications
Textile Fibers
Characteristics
New applications in automotive, energy, industrial
High earnings improvement potential
Complete value chain in house
Strategic priorities
Strengthen capabilities to safe- guard globally leading position
Develop products and production technologies for innovative customer solutions
Exploit synergies across the value chain
14
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Carbon fiber composites industry still in its infancy.
Aluminum industry
1936
Aerospace
Douglas DC-3
1959
Industrial
Introduction of
Applications
aluminum cans
1961
Automotive
Land Rover V8 engine
blocks
1994
Automotive
Audi Space Frame
2015
Automotive
Ford F-150
Carbon fiber industry
Late 1960s
PAN-based
First high-performance
carbon fibers
carbon fibers
1980s
Aerospace
US military aircraft
2009/13
Aerospace
Boeing 787,
Airbus A350
2013/15
Automotive
BMW i3 and 7 series
It took the aluminum industry 40 to 50 years from selected use in aerospace to serial use in automotive
Carbon fiber industry trails 30 years behind aluminum
Driven by environmental legislation, serial use of carbon fibers and composites in general just begins
15
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
CFM growth strategy is based on commanding the entire value chain
Upstream Area
Downstream Area
Precursor
Carbon fiber
Textile
Prepreg
Parts/
OEM
(impregnated
(dry material)
Components
material)
Security of raw material supply
Quality control (precursor)
Cost competitive Panox and carbon fiber
▪Certified/qualified materials
▪OEMs* request part/component
▪
Cost control of intermediate
solutions from their suppliers
production stages
▪Provide "one-stop shopping"
▪Elimination of interfaces
▪Customer value creation
Demonstration of technology, development and series production competence along entire value chain is key
* In particular, the automotive industry, but also the aerospace sector
16
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Our unique value chain and engineered solutions set us apart from competitors.
Our differentiators
Engineered solutions
Leading composites serial production
Unique value chain from carbon fibers to components
Industrial carbon fiber competence
Competitors
Carbon fiber producers focused on providing materials, not components
Focused on expensive carbon fiber not suitable for automated production processes
Component producers not backward integrated
Geared to expensive, time consuming and not scalable handlay-up
17
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Carbon fibers and composite materials.
Strong demand growth anticipated
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Demand
[in thousand mt p.a.]
250
200
CAGR
150
~10% p.a.
100
197
128
141
114
50
91
101
83
72
66
51
59
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019e
2023e
Source: CCeV (September 2019)
18
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
CFM expected to grow profitably…
Market
Segment
Automotive
Aerospace
Wind
Industrial
Textile
Energy
Applications
Fibers
Sales FY2019
49%
4%
13%
14%
20%
Grow with high-
Develop highly
High volume market
Active portfolio
Share of sales will
margin value added
competitive
with limited
management to
decline as lines are
downstream
advanced materials
profitability;
increase share of
converted to
products such as
for structural parts;
important in the
higher margin
precursor for CF
battery
high volume and
short term for
products such as
production; until
cases
high margin market
utilization of
marine, medtech,
then improve
upstream capacities
civil construction
product mix and
restructuring
19
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Automotive
SGL Carbon acts as full service and solution supplier to the automotive industry by offering engineering, prototyping and large-scale serial production for materials and components.
Together with our global customers we develop new and innovative composite automotive applications, hence transforming the existing material world into a more dynamic one and introducing flexible ways of usinghigh-techcomposite materials for diverse customer needs.
20
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
CO2targets drive lightweight construction in the automotive industry.
OEM fleet target development (EU)1
Relative component weight2
(in g CO2/km)
(in %)
120
-20%
New target
120
EU 2018
100
100
-37.5%
80
80
-40%
-60%
60
60
-75%
40
40
20
20
0
0
Steel
2016
2021
2030
Aluminum
CFRP
CFRP uni-
quasi-
directional
Actual
Expected targets
isotropic
1status as of 17/12/2018
2with same functionality Source: ICCT, SGL estimates
21
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Materials and components are suitable for various automotive parts.
Transmission
hump
Engine hood
Bumper
Air deflector
Roof bow
Roof
Door
A-,B-,C-pillar
Battery case
Gear synchronizing
Door sills
rings
Roof frame
Rear bench
Floor reinforcing
bar
Composite leaf spring
Source: SGL Carbon, based on Volvo XC 90 chassis model
22
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Automotive: SGL Carbon already well-positioned.
Existing projects in different automotive vehicle segments
Structural components for electric vehicles (EV) esp. battery enclosures for various car producers (e.g. NIO)
Leaf springs for light commercial vehicles (VW Crafter and Daimler Sprinter) and passenger car suspension systems (Volvo XC series) as well as commercial vehicles with heavy payload (Ford Transit)
Hybrid designs for large series passenger vehicles
Rear bench for performance sports cars
Friction materials for modern gear boxes
Source: Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Volvo CC, SGL Carbon
Audi MSS platform
VWCrafter & DaimlerSprinter
Friction materials
BMW i3/i8
BMW 7 series
Volvo XC 90
23
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Increasing number of projects in Automotive.
Driven by new automobile designs for electric vehicles
SOP*
2019
2020
2021
2022
Newly awarded
3
11 (+3)
4 (+3)
1
projects**
Leaf springs
Trunk lids
Stiffening elements
Battery cases
Preforms
*Start of production; **Status: March 2020 (compared to March 2019)
24
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Automotive: Tailor-Made Composites Solutions for Battery Cases.
Optimized use of materials due to application-specific design
Environment & Energy
Up to 50 % weight saving
compared to conventional steel and aluminum construction methods
Optimized thermal management
Low energy consumption for heating/cooling the battery due to good thermal insulation
Higher specific battery capacities
Less installation space due to higher specific stiffness
Positive secondary effects
Down-sizing potential with other components (e.g. brakes, springs etc.)
Safety
Excellent fire protection
due to high heat resistance and low thermal conductivity as well as flame retardant material modification
Very good protection against underbody penetration (Impact)
through adjustable material parameters
Economic Efficiency
Attractive lightweight construction costs
up to cost-neutral substitution for aluminum
Stable long-term quality
No additional measures necessary for corrosion protection
Consumer Advantages
Lower energy consumption and higher range
due to low weight and high battery capacities
Dynamic driving experience
due to low weight and high rigidity
Safety: impact, crash
due to improved impact behavior and excellent mechanical properties
Safety: fire protection
Special composite solutions with increased fire resistance delay the spread of fire: occupants and rescue services gain valuable time to evacuate the vehicle in the event of a fire
25
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Automotive: By 2030 most cars expected to have fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) parts.
Industrial standard
Production volumes
Small series
Racing/
Super sports car
• "Class A" Carbon
• Roofs
• Mirror caps
Monocoques
1981-20032008
Serial production
"Life Cell"
Pillars
Roofs
Rear benches
etc.
2013
Serial production
"Carbon Core"
Multi-materialmix
Center roof rail
Windshield frames
Etc.
2015
Local FRP reinforcement
Thermoplastic components
Hybrid materials for battery enclosures
Leaf springs
2030
Source: RedBull F1, Daimler AG, Audi AG, BMW Group
26
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Automotive growth is expected to be driven by …
Local reinforcements
A- andB-pillar reinforcements
Roof rail
Leaf springs for passenger cars
Pick-uptrucks, SUVs, Vans
New BEV vehicle concepts
Thermoplastic components
Structural parts
Easy to integrate into OEM assembly plants
Battery cases for BEVs
Hybrid material solutions
27
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Aerospace
Materials and components must be reliable and safe under extreme conditions. Fuel consumption must be reduced through lightweight design.These demands can be met with our carbon fiber reinforced composites. We offer the right solutions for primary and secondary structures, subsystems or internal fittings.
28
Aerospace: Largest and highly profitable market for composites.
2018 Global CFRP Consumption
Others
9%
Civil Engineering
5%
Leisure
13%
Wind Energy
13%
Automotive
24%
Aerospace
36%
Aerospace is the largest single market for carbon fiber composite materials and parts
The aerospace sector is expected to continue growing with above global GDP rates for the next decade
EBITDA
EBITDA
[m€]
margin
Hexcel
330
30 %
Toray
290
29 %
Teijin
188
28 %
Solvay
338
26 %
Sources: Lucintel, CCeV, Composites World; Annual Report 2018 of the respective companies showing Aerospace related EBITDA
29
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
The high production volume of narrow body commercial aircrafts requires serial production competency.
Airbus monthly production volume
Boeing monthly production volume
forecast
forecast
2016
2020
A350
(wide body)
4
10
A320
(narrow body)
46
60+
2016
2020
B787
(wide body)
11
12
B737
(narrow body)
42
58
Remark: "Narrow body" typically describes single aisle aircrafts, "wide body" aircrafts with double aisles.
Source: Airbus, Boeing
30
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Joint development agreement with Solvay. Highly competitive value
proposition in carbon fiber composites for aerospace primary structures
Development based on SGL's newly developedlarge tow Intermediate Modulus (IM) carbon fiber
Together withSolvay, we will develop the first composite materials based on large tow carbon fibers, which will address the need ofnext-generationcommercial aircraftsfor
Improvedcosts
Increasedefficiency of production processes
ReducedCO2emissions
Increasedfuel efficiency
Opportunityto lead the aerospace adoption of a composite material based on 50K IM carbon fiber, providing a highly competitive value propositionwith more affordablehigh-performancesolutionsto our customers
Composite materials for aerospace applications represent amulti-billion-dollarmarket with strong growth ratesin the coming decade.
SGL Carbonand Solvayuniquely positioned to develop solutions to address the needs of this market
First stepin a long-term partnership
Combining SGL Carbon's expertise in high volume carbon fiber manufacturing with Solvay's leadership in supplying advanced materials to the aerospace industry
31
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Aerospace: Composites market will continue to grow.
Focus on operating cost efficiency
Airline industry extremely competitive, constant battle overcost reduction
Composites address this key customer requirement as lightweight construction reducesfuel consumption
Composite materials and components for commercial aircraft parts.
Source: SGL Carbon
33
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Aerospace growth expected to be driven by …
Non-crimp fabrics for primary structures
Automated textile preforming processes based onlay-up technologies
Liquid resin infusion andout-of-autoclave curing
High-performance insulation
Spare parts business foraero-engines, e.g. thrust reverser heat shield
Fuselage insulation components
TowPreg materials in combination with fiber placement processes
Fast curingpre-impregnated carbon fiber tow materials
Automated material deposition by fiber placement processes
Next generation aircraft brakes
3D carbon fiber based preforms
Dedicated carbon fiber for dry friction applications
34
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Energy
Energy companies must ensure a reliable, flexible supply of energy to consumers. At the same time, cost pressures are increasing, and so are greater demands on efficiency. Genuinelyhigh-performancematerials are needed - in different sectors of the energy industry.
35
Wind energy is the key driver for the energy segment.
Key benefits of composites in the wind energy industry:
Corrosion resistance
Strength-to-weightratio
Global cumulative installed wind power capacity in gigawatt1
1400
1200
1000
800
600
400
200
0
2017
2020
2025
2030
Efficiency requirement for rotor blade design leads to potential for composites:
The growing demand of efficient wind energy plants has led to new developments in wind turbine designs
Plants with a large number of wind turbines with short rotor blades are being upgraded with a smaller number of wind turbines with longer rotor blades
The requirement of longer rotor blades has resulted in a huge potential for composite use in rotor blade construction
1Source: Globaldata
36
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Energy growth expected to be driven by …
Supply of carbon fiber to growing pultrusion market
Technology change from prepreg/textile to pultruded profiles
Pultrusion provides better mechanical properties
Increasing carbon fiber need for on- and offshore wind turbines
Enables longer blade length for larger turbines
Reduced levelized cost of energy by using longer blades
Political driven need to reduce CO2emission
Countermeasure against global warming
37
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Industrial Applications
SGL Group is the only company to master all types of production processes, manufacturing everything from carbon fibers to composites. Our unique expertise allows us to tap the full potential of new materials.
We offer solutions that fully meet our customers' expectations in many different industrial sectors.
38
Industrial Applications growth expected to be driven by …
Portfolio optimization away from commoditized applications towards attractive markets such as:
Medtech
Marine
Civil Engineering
39
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Levers to further profitability improvement.
CFM by value chain
Precursor +
Carbon Fibers*
Materials
Components
* including Textile Fibers
Develop advanced carbon fibers; e.g. aerospace, energy
Sales growth will lead to increased capacity utilization of carbon fiber lines
Conversion of low profitability textile fiber lines to precursor lines and increase efficiency of precursor production
Leverage own precursor production and improve properties
Develop higher margin acrylic fiber products
Develop highly competitive materials for structure aerospace applications with Solvay based on our IM
carbon fiber
Develop new materials and enhance productionknow-how, leveraging expertise of Lightweight and Application Center
Broaden competencies in materials for energy and civil engineering market
Leverage series manufacturing capabilities (former Benteler SGL)
Specialized, partiallytailor-made, products for differentiated customers
Innovation driven business
Engineered products & solutions for customers from > 35 industries - some with high growth potential
Strategic priorities
Focus on forward integration and innovation
Combine materialknow-how and engineering competence
Advanced material, equipment, and process solutions in cooperation with customers
Global competence and presence
Improve cost competitiveness
Target new market segments
1e.g. electric discharge machining (EDM), oil and gas, glass, high temperature applications, metallurgy
42
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
GMS - the hidden champion.
Active in very attractive market segments
Market
Segment
Battery &
Solar
LED
Semi-
Automotive
Chemical
Industrial
other Energy
conductor
& Transport
Applications
Sales FY2019
17%
7%
5%
10%
10%
22%
29%
Focus on
Opportu-
Strong growth
Strong growth
Growth driven
GDP
GDP
development to
nistic
driven by
driven by EV, IoT,
primarily by EV
expand product
approach
energy
5G mobile
and customer
efficiency
technology
portfolio (Battery)
Grow business
with Hyundai and
further expand
customer portfolio
(Fuel cells1)
43
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
1Fuel cell components (GDL) from Q4/2019 onwards part of GMS
Market segment Semiconductors
44
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Our solutions and products for the semiconductor industry.
Fields of application and product examples
Polysilicon production
Silicon single crystal growth
Silicon epitaxy
Compound semiconductor
epitaxy (in MOCVDs2)
SIGRAFINE®electrodes for
SIGRAFINE®meander
SIGRAFINE®SiC coated
SIGRAFINE®SiC coated
Siemens reactors
heater for CZ1units
susceptors for silicon epitaxy
wafer carrier for compound
reactors
semi3wafer production
1Czochralski process; 2MOCVD: Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition reactor in which; 3compound semiconductors are built by a thermo-chemical reaction of two or more semiconductor elements in gas-form
45
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Semiconductor industry in super cycle supports base growth for years to come.
Semiconductor - Silicon wafer shipments
(in 1000 x MSI1/a)
20,0
18,0
CAGR '17-'25:
16,0
~ 5%
14,0
12,0
10,0
16.1
17.6
8,0
12.7
13.5
14.8
6,0
11.8
4,0
2,0
0,0
2017
2018
2019
2021
2023
2025
Market details
Silicon wafer shipments are proportional to graphite demand
Semi is in asuper-cycle with main drivers being AI2, IoT3, 5G, automotive and China 2025
Memory for mobile and computing drive 300mm silicon wafer demand
Power electronics and MEMS4for automotive and mobile drive demand for ≤ 200mm Si wafers
Wafer supply expected to remain short until 2020
Wafer prices continue to rise
Key players cautiously expand wafer capacity
Increasing performance requirements
Source: SEMI, GMS estimates based on Gartner, Credit Suisse; 1MSI: mio square inch; 2AI: Artificial Intelligence; 3IoT: Internet of Things; 4MEMS: Sensors
46
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Our expected double digit growth is fueled by high power applications, based on SiC1and GaN2semiconductors.
SiC and GaN power device market (in $m)
CAGR 2017-2025
5.000
4.500
4.000
900
~ 58%
Market Details
•
Wide Band Gap semiconductors offer new options
where silicon reaches its limits
•
Especially in power electronics, SiC and to some
extent GaN are expected to establish themselves
−PV inverters and power supply (as existing markets)
3.500
3.000
2.500
Total CAGR
'17-'25: ~ 39%
−
Electric vehicles, supposed to reach 40-50% of the SiC
−
device market
Rail and industrial motor drives
2.000
~ 36%
500
3,600
1.500
311
1.000
23
75
1,517
500
859
566
302
-
2017
2019
2021
2023
2025
SiC
GaN
1Silicon Carbide; 2Gallium Nitride
Source: Yole Development. IHS Market
• GMS is well positioned to meet high customer
demands
47
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Graphite solutions are mainly required along the entire silicon-based semiconductor value chain.
Metallurgical
Polysilicon
Si crystal
Epitaxy wafer
Wafer
(Chip)
silicon
growing
processing
Packaging
Graphite
•
Heaters
•
Heaters
•
Susceptors
•
Arc slits
products
•
Heat shields
•
Crucibles
•
Liners
•
Etch
•
Reactor
•
Cones
electrodes
internals
•
Insulation
•
Small
electrodes
Materials
Iso
Extruded
Extruded
SiC coating
CFRC1, felts
CFRC, felts
GMS business
1Carbon fiber reinforced carbon
48
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Market segment LED
49
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Our solutions for the LED industry.
Fields of application and product examples
Crystal growth
Crystal growth
LED (MOCVD)
SIGRAFINE®meander heater
SIGRATHERM®rigid felt
SIGRAFINE®SiC coated wafer carrier
for crystal growth furnaces
insulation cylinder
for LED wafer production in MOCVD
reactors
50
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
LED market expected to more than double by 2025.
Driven by general lighting, specialty LEDs and micro LEDs in the long-term
Demand for packed LEDs (in bn units/a)
1.800
1.600
1.400
Total CAGR
'17-'25: ~ 12%
1.200
1.000
800
1,550
600
1,275
950
1,050
400
840
730
620
200
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2023
2025
Market details
General lighting remains the LED volume driver
LED markets are diversifying
LED technologies open up numerous applications
Specialty LEDs (e.g. IR, UV, horticultural) are booming
China plays a key role in both supply and demand, driven by government subsidies
Guidance for the current fiscal year suspended. The previous targets
for 2020 are unlikely to be achieved due to the COVID-19 pandemic
SGL Carbonlifted its guidance on FY 2020on April 1, 2020 due to uncertainty regarding impact of the COVID-19pandemic. Due to uncertainty regarding the duration and the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, SGL is currently unable to provide a reliable sales revenue and earnings forecast for the current year
Recurring EBIT1approximately 10-15% below the prior year (recurring EBIT 2019: €48m)
Was already made conditional in the management report published on March 12, 2020, that negative effects from the coronavirus were not included, as the outbreak at that time was mainly restricted to China and Italy. In the meantime, numerous other governments have introduced far reaching measures and leading economists now forecast significant reductions in economic output in key economies
January and February 2020were in linewith our previous expectations. Negative deviationswill be visible in March 2020, mainly in CFM, affected by temporary production stops resp. reductions by the German automotive OEMs
SGL has introduced and partially already implementedmeasures to reduce the cost base and to secure liquidity:
Introduction ofshort-time work
Reduction of material and indirect spend
Further reduction/postponement of capital expenditures
Increase of facturing
We are exploringfurther financing options independent of the capital markets e.g. sales onnon-corereal estate
As of March 31, 2020, liquidity was slightly higher than at year end 2019 (December 31, 2019: €137m)
CFM.Earnings impacted by structural declines in Textile Fibers and product mix effects in Wind Energy
in € million
2019
2018
Sales revenue
431.6
422.5
EBITDA1
25.1
54.2
EBIT1
-8.3
20.8
EBIT-Margin1(in %)
-1.9
4.9
ROCEEBIT(in %)
-1.3
3.2
Sales revenueincreased slightly by 2% (currency adjusted: unchanged)
Strong growth inWind Energy(prior year impacted by sale of our share in SGL Kümpers) offset by lower revenues in
Aerospace- due to postponement of invoicing a major order to 2020
Textile Fibers- impacted particularly by structural changes in demand resulting from substitution effects
Industrial Applications- due to economic sensitivity in the commoditized part of the business and
Automotive- slight decrease in the full year due to cancellations/lower demand for a single car model in Q4/2019
Sales revenueof Ceramic Brake Discs (JV with Brembo, not included in CFM sales due to At-Equity accounting) stable despite downturn in automotive industry
Negative recurringEBITmainly due to structural declines in Textile Fibersand poor product mix effects (regional & value chain) in Wind Energy;
Profit revision in August and expected continued weakness inTextile Fibersand Industrial Applicationstriggered non-cash impairment
charges of €74.7m in Q3/2019
1before non-recurring items of minus €83.2 million in 2019 and €15.8 million in 2018
94
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
GMS.Record year in sales and EBIT based on strong growth in Semiconductors and Automotive
in € million
20192
2018
Sales revenue
622.5
589.9
EBITDA1
113.6
98.9
EBIT1
85.5
76.0
EBIT-Margin1(in %)
13.7
12.9
ROCEEBIT(in %)
16.3
16.5
Sales revenueincreased 6 % (currency adjusted by 3%)
Strong double digit growth inSemiconductors andAutomotive & Transport
Stable development inBattery & other Energy, LED, Chemicals andIndustrial Applications
Again, sales to theSolarmarket segment was limited below the prior year level to prioritize sales to Semiconductorcustomers
RecurringEBITincreased more than proportionately to sales by 13%
Main driver was strong growth inSemiconductors
Battery & other Energy, LEDandIndustrial Applications also contributed to improved earnings
Despite the strong sales growth, earnings inAutomotive & Transportremained roughly on the prior year level due to high start-up costs in the first half of the year, which - as expected - were significantly reduced in the second half
In contrast, market segmentsChemicalsand Solarslightly below the prior year level 1before non-recurring items of €0.1 million in 2019 and €0.6 million in 2018;
2In 2019, GDL was retroactively reclassified to GMS (Battery & other Energy) from Corporate (Central Innovation) due to accelerated commercialization (major contract extension Hyundai)
95
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Corporate.
Result improved strongly
in € million
20192
2018
Sales revenue
32.6
35.1
EBITDA1
-18.7
-25.9
EBIT1
-28.8
-32.2
- of which for Central Innovation2
-11.4
-8.0
Sales revenuedeclined slightly due to reclassification of GDL to GMS
RecurringEBITstrongly improved compared to prior year level
Despite prior year benefiting from an approx. €4m gain from a land sale in Canada
Strong improvement in earnings primarily based on lower expenses for management incentive plans due to significant decline in earnings at CFM and thus also in the Group
Expenses for our central research activities were up on the previous year due to higher expenditure for the development of future businesses such as 3D printing and composite materials for medical technology
1before non-recurring items of €0.4 million in 2019 and minus €0.1 million in 2018; 2In 2019, GDL was retroactively reclassified to GMS (Battery & other Energy) from Corporate (Central Innovation) due to accelerated commercialization (major contract extension Hyundai)
96
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Group EBIT 2019 "cash quality" better than 2018.
2018 substantially benefited from IFRS15 effects
2018 significantly benefited fromfirst-time adoption of IFRS 15
Adjusted for this effect, and despite disappointing CFM development, 2019 Group EBIT even improved compared to 2018 (minus €2.8m IFRS 15 effect in 2019)
IFRS 15 on EBIT has no cash impact as sales and earnings are only booked earlier - therefore "cash- quality" of 2019 EBIT is better than in 2018
IFRS15
IFRS15
€40.1m
€47.2m
€51.2m
2017
2018
2019
97
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Group.
Income Statement
in € million
2019
2018
Sales revenue
1,086.7
1,047.5
EBITDA before non-recurring items
120.0
127.2
EBIT before non-recurring items
48.4
64.6
ROCEEBIT(in %)
3.9
5.4
Non-recurring items
-82.7
16.3
EBIT
-34.3
80.9
Net financing result
-38.9
-29.6
Results from continuing operations before income taxes
-73.2
51.3
Income tax expense and non controlling interests
-16.7
-1.0
Result from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
-0.1
-9.0
Consolidated net result attributable to shareholders of parent company
-90.0
41.3
Based on developments in the reporting segments,Group sales revenueincreased by 4% and recurring Group EBITdeclined by 25%; non-recurringitemspredominantly relate to impairment charges in CFM
Net financial resultimpacted by refinancing measures - increased interest costs following issue of corporate bond in April 2019 and expenses associated with early repayment of convertible bond 2015/2020
Substantially highertax expensesresulting from non-cash value adjustments to deferred tax assets
98
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Free cash flow.
in € million (continuing operations)
2019
2018
Cash flow from operating activities
61.9
23.6
Capital expenditures in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
-95.1
-78.1
Cash flow from other investing activities1
15.9
-4.0
Cash flow from investing activities
-79.2
-82.1
Free cash flow
-17.3
-58.5
Free cash flow from discontinued operations
-9.4
58.0
Cash flow from operating activitiesimproved significantly mainly due to the reduction in working capital
Slightly lowercash outflow from investing activitiesdespite substantially higher capex
Due to dividends from Brembo SGL and cash inflow from last installment of payment related to the sale of our share in SGL Kümpers
Prior year included cash outflow of €23.1m for payment of the purchase price for SGL ACF Germany (Wackersdorf)
Free cashflowwas already structurally positiveif capex had been on level of depreciation (€72m)
Free cash flow from discontinued operationsin the reporting period included final settlement payment for the sale of our Aerostructures business to Avcorp; prior year contained cash inflow from the final outstanding payments for the sale of former PP activities
1dividends received, payments for capital contributions in investments accounted for At-Equity and other financial assets, payments for acquiring remaining stakes in our joint ventures, proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
99
SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation
Balance sheet.
in € million
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Equity ratio (in %)
27.8
33.5
Total liquidity
137.1
181.6
Net financial debt
288.5
242.2
Gearing (net debt/equity)
0.69
0.46
Leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA)
2.4
1.9
Equity ratiodecreased mainly due to the consolidated net loss of €90.0m
An additional factor was the adjustment to pension provisions in Germany and USA resulting from the lower interest rate environment, decreasing equity by €27m
Total liquiditydecreased primarily as a result of the negative free cash flow, the transaction costs paid for the corporate bond, and the final settlement regarding the sale of our Aerostructures business to Avcorp
This presentation contains statements relating to the future business and financial performance of and future events or developments involving SGL Carbon or its businesses, including statements with respect to SGL Carbon's outlook, targets and business development, expected customer demand, expected industry trends and expected trends in the business environment. You can generally identify these statements by the use of words like "may", "will", "could", "should", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "target," "potential", "intend", "continue" and variations of these words or comparable words. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about SGL Carbon's businesses and future financial results, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes in political, economic, legal and business conditions, particularly relating to SGL Carbon's main customer industries, competitive products and pricing, the ability to achieve sustained growth and profitability in SGL Carbon's businesses, the impact of any manufacturing efficiencies and capacity constraints, widespread adoption of carbon fiber products and components in key end-markets of the SGL Carbon, including the automotive and aviation industries, the inability to execute additional cost savings or restructuring measures, availability of raw materials and critical manufacturing equipment, trade environment, changes in interest rates, exchange rates, tax rates, and regulation, available cash and liquidity, SGL Carbon's ability to refinance its indebtedness, development of the SGL Carbon's pension obligations, share price fluctuation may have on SGL Carbon's financial condition and results of operations and other risks identified in SGL Carbon's financial reports. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of the SGL Carbon may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document. SGL Carbon does not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This document includes supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-IFRS or alternative performance measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of SGL Carbon's net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with IFRS in SGL Carbon's consolidated financial statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.