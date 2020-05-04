SGL Carbon : Investor Relations Presentation May 2020

Log in
05/04/2020 | 08:24am EDT

Investor Relations Presentation

May 2020

Table of Contents.

1.

The Business Model

Page 3

2.

The Business Units: Composites - Fibers & Materials (CFM)

Page 13

Automotive

Page 20

Aerospace

Page 28

Energy

Page 35

Industrial Applications

Page 38

3.

The Business Units: Graphite Materials & Systems (GMS)

Page 41

Semiconductors

Page 44

LED

Page 49

• Battery & other Energy

Page 53

Automotive & Transport

Page 61

Solar

Page 64

Chemicals

Page 68

Industrial Applications

Page 72

• The importance of the value chain

Page 76

4.

Innovation

Page 83

5.

Summary

Page 87

6.

Back-up

Page 90

Outlook 2020

Page 91

Latest Financials FY2019

Page 93

7.

Appendix

Page 101

2

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

1

The Business Model

3

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Successful transformation of SGL Carbon.

Carbon and graphite for Megatrends

Lighting

Steel, Aluminum

Mobility, Energy, Digitization

1878

4

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

New SGL Carbon.

Focus on two innovative businesses

Composites - Fibers &

Graphite Materials & Systems

Materials (CFM)

(GMS)

Fibers, materials

Graphite based

and composites

technological solutions

Central Innovation

Corporate Functions

Focus on CFM and GMS improves the balance between markets and industries,

and thusreduces volatility in our business

5

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

New SGL Carbon.

Specialized on carbon- and graphite-based solutions

29

~5,000

Production

Employees

sites

Mobility

Energy

Digitization

80+

Industrial

Chemical

Textile Fibers

>€1bn

Countries

Revenue in 2019

Applications

6

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Global presence.

SGL Carbon worldwide sites

7

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Group market segmentation.

Stronger orientation to customer and growth markets

Market Segment

Sales

Mobility1

Energy2

Digitization3

Industrial

Chemical

Textile

€ million

Applications

Fibers

FY2019

1087

28%

19%

8%

25%

12%

8%

1comprises automotive, aerospace and transport markets; 2comprises battery, solar, wind and other energy markets; 3comprises LED and semiconductor markets

8

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Commanding entire value chain in carbon and graphite. Advantages in cost, quality and differentiation

Customers

CFM

Acrylonitrile,

Acrylic fibers, oxidized

Preforms, prepregs,

Composite components,

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

fibers, carbon fibers

multiaxial fabrics,

carbon ceramic brake

braidings, textile

discs, leaf springs

products

Control over the entire value chainenables product customization to customer requirements

Raw materials

Intermediate

Semi finished

Solutions/

stages

products

components

GMS

Cokes, pitches, natural

Synthetic fine grain

Machining, finishing,

Heaters, anode

graphites

graphite blocks,

coatings (e. g. SiC),

materials for lithium-ion

expanded natural

assembly

batteries, sealings, felts,

graphite

process equipment and

solutions

Customers

Customers receive tailor made solutionsfrom every step of the value chain

Forward integration in finishing technologies (GMS) and CFRP- components (CFM) including application know how are essential fordifferentiation

9

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

ROCE.

Remains key management principle for managing the business

In 2014, we, the new Board of Management, introduced ROCE as new key management principle, replacing ROS

As a result we implemented the ROCE target in all senior management layers, aligning their incentive systemwith ours

We started reporting ROCE on Group and BU levels on a quarterly basis, so that our progress can be tracked

Setback in FY2019 mainly due to weakness in

CFM

ROCE1development

7

6

5.4%

5

4.6%

4

3.9%

32014

2.5%

21.6%

1

0.2%

0

2014.

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

While we are not yet there, we have made substantial progress toward our targeted ROCE1

1ROCE defined as EBIT/Capital employed

10

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Temporary set-back in ROCE development due to weaker commodity

business in CFM.Strategic growth business case remains intact

CFM Value Chain

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

Carbon fibers

  • Upstream capacities capital intensive
  • AerospaceandAutomotive business not yet not big enough to completely fill upstream capacities
  • Therefore temporarily serving theTextile Fibers, commodity markets in Industrial Applicationsand Wind Energymarkets
  • These have come under pressure recently due to weaker economy and structural issues (acrylic fibers)

Composite materials

Composite components

  • Attractive value added,high-margin downstream products
  • Mainly driven byAutomotive, Aerospace as well as attractive markets inIndustrial
    Applications
  • Require upstream capabilities
  • Performing as expected or even somewhat better

11

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Levers to profitability improvement.

Short-term:

Address problems in CFM

Textile Fibers

  • Headcount reduction
  • Faster conversion of fiber lines to precursor
  • Improve product mix (discontinue lowest margin business)

Industrial Applications

  • Improve product mix (discontinue lowest margin business)

Wind Energy

  • Negotiate higher prices

Long-term:

  • Continue to profitably grow inGMSDrivers esp. Energy(fuel cells) and
    Semiconductors

CFM

  • Execute and continue to acquire attractive tailor made composites business in
    Automotive
  • Develop highly competitive composite materials for high volume, high marginAerospacemarket
  • Develop attractive end markets inIndustrial Applicationse.g. marine, medtech, civil engineering

12

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

1

Business Unit

Composites- Fibers & Materials (CFM)

13

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Reporting Segment.

Composites - Fibers & Materials (CFM)

Activities

Group sales 2019

  • Carbon Fibers

Composite Materials

CFM

Composite Components

41%

Ceramic Brake Discs

€1,087m

(JV with Brembo)

CFM sales 2019

Industrial

Applications 14%

Automotive

Textile Fibers

49%

20%

Aerospace 4%

Wind Energy 13%

Key industries served

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Energy
  • Industrial Applications
  • Textile Fibers

Characteristics

  • New applications in automotive, energy, industrial
  • High earnings improvement potential
  • Complete value chain in house

Strategic priorities

  • Strengthen capabilities to safe- guard globally leading position
  • Develop products and production technologies for innovative customer solutions
  • Exploit synergies across the value chain

14

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Carbon fiber composites industry still in its infancy.

Aluminum industry

1936

Aerospace

Douglas DC-3

1959

Industrial

Introduction of

Applications

aluminum cans

1961

Automotive

Land Rover V8 engine

blocks

1994

Automotive

Audi Space Frame

2015

Automotive

Ford F-150

Carbon fiber industry

Late 1960s

PAN-based

First high-performance

carbon fibers

carbon fibers

1980s

Aerospace

US military aircraft

2009/13

Aerospace

Boeing 787,

Airbus A350

2013/15

Automotive

BMW i3 and 7 series

  • It took the aluminum industry 40 to 50 years from selected use in aerospace to serial use in automotive
  • Carbon fiber industry trails 30 years behind aluminum
  • Driven by environmental legislation, serial use of carbon fibers and composites in general just begins

15

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

CFM growth strategy is based on commanding the entire value chain

Upstream Area

Downstream Area

Precursor

Carbon fiber

Textile

Prepreg

Parts/

OEM

(impregnated

(dry material)

Components

material)

  • Security of raw material supply
  • Quality control (precursor)
  • Cost competitive Panox and carbon fiber

Certified/qualified materials

OEMs* request part/component

Cost control of intermediate

solutions from their suppliers

production stages

Provide "one-stop shopping"

Elimination of interfaces

Customer value creation

Demonstration of technology, development and series production competence along entire value chain is key

* In particular, the automotive industry, but also the aerospace sector

16

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Our unique value chain and engineered solutions set us apart from competitors.

Our differentiators

  • Engineered solutions
  • Leading composites serial production
  • Unique value chain from carbon fibers to components
  • Industrial carbon fiber competence

Competitors

  • Carbon fiber producers focused on providing materials, not components
  • Focused on expensive carbon fiber not suitable for automated production processes
  • Component producers not backward integrated
  • Geared to expensive, time consuming and not scalable handlay-up

17

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Carbon fibers and composite materials.

Strong demand growth anticipated

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Demand

[in thousand mt p.a.]

250

200

CAGR

150

~10% p.a.

100

197

128

141

114

50

91

101

83

72

66

51

59

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019e

2023e

Source: CCeV (September 2019)

18

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

CFM expected to grow profitably…

Market

Segment

Automotive

Aerospace

Wind

Industrial

Textile

Energy

Applications

Fibers

Sales FY2019

49%

4%

13%

14%

20%

Grow with high-

Develop highly

High volume market

Active portfolio

Share of sales will

margin value added

competitive

with limited

management to

decline as lines are

downstream

advanced materials

profitability;

increase share of

converted to

products such as

for structural parts;

important in the

higher margin

precursor for CF

battery

high volume and

short term for

products such as

production; until

cases

high margin market

utilization of

marine, medtech,

then improve

upstream capacities

civil construction

product mix and

restructuring

19

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Automotive

SGL Carbon acts as full service and solution supplier to the automotive industry by offering engineering, prototyping and large-scale serial production for materials and components.

Together with our global customers we develop new and innovative composite automotive applications, hence transforming the existing material world into a more dynamic one and introducing flexible ways of usinghigh-techcomposite materials for diverse customer needs.

20

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

CO2targets drive lightweight construction in the automotive industry.

OEM fleet target development (EU)1

Relative component weight2

(in g CO2/km)

(in %)

120

-20%

New target

120

EU 2018

100

100

-37.5%

80

80

-40%

-60%

60

60

-75%

40

40

20

20

0

0

Steel

2016

2021

2030

Aluminum

CFRP

CFRP uni-

quasi-

directional

Actual

Expected targets

isotropic

1status as of 17/12/2018

2with same functionality Source: ICCT, SGL estimates

21

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Materials and components are suitable for various automotive parts.

Transmission

hump

Engine hood

Bumper

Air deflector

Roof bow

Roof

Door

A-,B-,C-pillar

Battery case

Gear synchronizing

Door sills

rings

Roof frame

Rear bench

Floor reinforcing

bar

Composite leaf spring

Source: SGL Carbon, based on Volvo XC 90 chassis model

22

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Automotive: SGL Carbon already well-positioned.

Existing projects in different automotive vehicle segments

  • Structural components for electric vehicles (EV) esp. battery enclosures for various car producers (e.g. NIO)
  • Leaf springs for light commercial vehicles (VW Crafter and Daimler Sprinter) and passenger car suspension systems (Volvo XC series) as well as commercial vehicles with heavy payload (Ford Transit)
  • Hybrid designs for large series passenger vehicles
  • Rear bench for performance sports cars
  • Friction materials for modern gear boxes

Source: Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Volvo CC, SGL Carbon

Audi MSS platform

VWCrafter & DaimlerSprinter

Friction materials

BMW i3/i8

BMW 7 series

Volvo XC 90

23

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Increasing number of projects in Automotive.

Driven by new automobile designs for electric vehicles

SOP*

2019

2020

2021

2022

Newly awarded

3

11 (+3)

4 (+3)

1

projects**

  • Leaf springs
  • Trunk lids
  • Stiffening elements
  • Battery cases
  • Preforms

*Start of production; **Status: March 2020 (compared to March 2019)

24

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Automotive: Tailor-Made Composites Solutions for Battery Cases.

Optimized use of materials due to application-specific design

Environment & Energy

Up to 50 % weight saving

compared to conventional steel and aluminum construction methods

Optimized thermal management

Low energy consumption for heating/cooling the battery due to good thermal insulation

Higher specific battery capacities

Less installation space due to higher specific stiffness

Positive secondary effects

Down-sizing potential with other components (e.g. brakes, springs etc.)

Safety

Excellent fire protection

due to high heat resistance and low thermal conductivity as well as flame retardant material modification

Very good protection against underbody penetration (Impact)

through adjustable material parameters

Economic Efficiency

Attractive lightweight construction costs

up to cost-neutral substitution for aluminum

Stable long-term quality

No additional measures necessary for corrosion protection

Consumer Advantages

Lower energy consumption and higher range

due to low weight and high battery capacities

Dynamic driving experience

due to low weight and high rigidity

Safety: impact, crash

due to improved impact behavior and excellent mechanical properties

Safety: fire protection

Special composite solutions with increased fire resistance delay the spread of fire: occupants and rescue services gain valuable time to evacuate the vehicle in the event of a fire

25

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Automotive: By 2030 most cars expected to have fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) parts.

Industrial standard

Production volumes

Small series

Racing/

Super sports car

• "Class A" Carbon

• Roofs

• Mirror caps

  • Monocoques

1981-20032008

Serial production

  • "Life Cell"
  • Pillars
  • Roofs
  • Rear benches
  • etc.

2013

Serial production

  • "Carbon Core"
  • Multi-materialmix
  • Center roof rail
  • Windshield frames
  • Etc.

2015

  • Local FRP reinforcement
  • Thermoplastic components
  • Hybrid materials for battery enclosures
  • Leaf springs

2030

Source: RedBull F1, Daimler AG, Audi AG, BMW Group

26

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Automotive growth is expected to be driven by …

Local reinforcements

  • A- andB-pillar reinforcements
  • Roof rail

Leaf springs for passenger cars

  • Pick-uptrucks, SUVs, Vans
  • New BEV vehicle concepts

Thermoplastic components

  • Structural parts
  • Easy to integrate into OEM assembly plants

Battery cases for BEVs

  • Hybrid material solutions

27

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Aerospace

Materials and components must be reliable and safe under extreme conditions. Fuel consumption must be reduced through lightweight design.These demands can be met with our carbon fiber reinforced composites. We offer the right solutions for primary and secondary structures, subsystems or internal fittings.

28

Aerospace: Largest and highly profitable market for composites.

2018 Global CFRP Consumption

Others

9%

Civil Engineering

5%

Leisure

13%

Wind Energy

13%

Automotive

24%

Aerospace

36%

  • Aerospace is the largest single market for carbon fiber composite materials and parts
  • The aerospace sector is expected to continue growing with above global GDP rates for the next decade

EBITDA

EBITDA

[m€]

margin

Hexcel

330

30 %

Toray

290

29 %

Teijin

188

28 %

Solvay

338

26 %

Sources: Lucintel, CCeV, Composites World; Annual Report 2018 of the respective companies showing Aerospace related EBITDA

29

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

The high production volume of narrow body commercial aircrafts requires serial production competency.

Airbus monthly production volume

Boeing monthly production volume

forecast

forecast

2016

2020

A350

(wide body)

4

10

A320

(narrow body)

46

60+

2016

2020

B787

(wide body)

11

12

B737

(narrow body)

42

58

Remark: "Narrow body" typically describes single aisle aircrafts, "wide body" aircrafts with double aisles.

Source: Airbus, Boeing

30

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Joint development agreement with Solvay. Highly competitive value

proposition in carbon fiber composites for aerospace primary structures

  • Development based on SGL's newly developedlarge tow Intermediate Modulus (IM) carbon fiber
  • Together withSolvay, we will develop the first composite materials based on large tow carbon fibers, which will address the need ofnext-generationcommercial aircraftsfor
    • Improvedcosts
    • Increasedefficiency of production processes
    • ReducedCO2emissions
    • Increasedfuel efficiency
  • Opportunityto lead the aerospace adoption of a composite material based on 50K IM carbon fiber, providing a highly competitive value propositionwith more affordablehigh-performancesolutionsto our customers
  • Composite materials for aerospace applications represent amulti-billion-dollarmarket with strong growth ratesin the coming decade.
  • SGL Carbonand Solvayuniquely positioned to develop solutions to address the needs of this market
  • First stepin a long-term partnership

Combining SGL Carbon's expertise in high volume carbon fiber manufacturing with Solvay's leadership in supplying advanced materials to the aerospace industry

31

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Aerospace: Composites market will continue to grow.

Focus on operating cost efficiency

  • Airline industry extremely competitive, constant battle overcost reduction
  • Composites address this key customer requirement as lightweight construction reducesfuel consumption
  • Strong commercial aircraftCFRP market growth (CAGR > 8%)1driven by aircraft programs (e.g. A350, B787, B777X)
  • Additionally, other commercial aircraft aerospace markets are accelerating - launcher, UAV, etc.

Production time per wing [%]

120

100

80

60

40

20

High investments into autoclaves required - uneconomical

Capable of 60+ aircraft

per month

• Clear incentive to use composites, as

0

customers are willing to pay for reduced

Metallic

Composite today

Composite tomorrow

weight

Source: SGL Carbon

1Source: CompositesWorld, JEC, MarketsandMarkets.com, internal analysis

32

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Composite materials and components for commercial aircraft parts.

Source: SGL Carbon

33

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Aerospace growth expected to be driven by …

Non-crimp fabrics for primary structures

  • Automated textile preforming processes based onlay-up technologies
  • Liquid resin infusion andout-of-autoclave curing

High-performance insulation

  • Spare parts business foraero-engines, e.g. thrust reverser heat shield
  • Fuselage insulation components

TowPreg materials in combination with fiber placement processes

  • Fast curingpre-impregnated carbon fiber tow materials
  • Automated material deposition by fiber placement processes

Next generation aircraft brakes

  • 3D carbon fiber based preforms
  • Dedicated carbon fiber for dry friction applications

34

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Energy

Energy companies must ensure a reliable, flexible supply of energy to consumers. At the same time, cost pressures are increasing, and so are greater demands on efficiency. Genuinelyhigh-performancematerials are needed - in different sectors of the energy industry.

35

Wind energy is the key driver for the energy segment.

Key benefits of composites in the wind energy industry:

  • Corrosion resistance
  • Strength-to-weightratio

Global cumulative installed wind power capacity in gigawatt1

1400

1200

1000

800

600

400

200

0

2017

2020

2025

2030

Efficiency requirement for rotor blade design leads to potential for composites:

  • The growing demand of efficient wind energy plants has led to new developments in wind turbine designs
  • Plants with a large number of wind turbines with short rotor blades are being upgraded with a smaller number of wind turbines with longer rotor blades
  • The requirement of longer rotor blades has resulted in a huge potential for composite use in rotor blade construction

1Source: Globaldata

36

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Energy growth expected to be driven by …

Supply of carbon fiber to growing pultrusion market

  • Technology change from prepreg/textile to pultruded profiles
  • Pultrusion provides better mechanical properties

Increasing carbon fiber need for on- and offshore wind turbines

  • Enables longer blade length for larger turbines
  • Reduced levelized cost of energy by using longer blades

Political driven need to reduce CO2emission

  • Countermeasure against global warming

37

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Industrial Applications

SGL Group is the only company to master all types of production processes, manufacturing everything from carbon fibers to composites. Our unique expertise allows us to tap the full potential of new materials.

We offer solutions that fully meet our customers' expectations in many different industrial sectors.

38

Industrial Applications growth expected to be driven by …

Portfolio optimization away from commoditized applications towards attractive markets such as:

  • Medtech
  • Marine
  • Civil Engineering

39

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Levers to further profitability improvement.

CFM by value chain

Precursor +

Carbon Fibers*

Materials

Components

* including Textile Fibers

  • Develop advanced carbon fibers; e.g. aerospace, energy
  • Sales growth will lead to increased capacity utilization of carbon fiber lines
  • Conversion of low profitability textile fiber lines to precursor lines and increase efficiency of precursor production
  • Leverage own precursor production and improve properties
  • Develop higher margin acrylic fiber products
  • Develop highly competitive materials for structure aerospace applications with Solvay based on our IM

carbon fiber

  • Develop new materials and enhance productionknow-how, leveraging expertise of Lightweight and Application Center
  • Broaden competencies in materials for energy and civil engineering market
  • Leverage series manufacturing capabilities (former Benteler SGL)
  • Expand manufacturing footprint to USA and China
  • Develop further products/technical capabilities
  • Grow battery case business further

40

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

1

Business Unit

Graphite Materials & Systems (GMS)

41

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Reporting Segment.

Graphite Materials & Systems (GMS)

Activities

Group sales 2019

Anode materials

• Expanded

Isostatic graphite

graphite

GMS

GMS sales 2019

Battery and

Industrialother Energy 17%Applications 29%

• Fiber materials

• Process

59%

€1,087m

technology

  • Extruded graphite
  • Die molded

Chemical 22%

Solar 7%

LED 5%

Semiconductor 10%

Automotive & Transport 10%

Key industries served

  • Lithium-IonBattery
  • Solar
  • Semiconductor
  • LED
  • Chemical
  • Automotive & Transport
  • Industrial Applications1

Characteristics

  • Highervalue-added products enabling customer innovations
  • Specialized, partiallytailor-made, products for differentiated customers
  • Innovation driven business
  • Engineered products & solutions for customers from > 35 industries - some with high growth potential

Strategic priorities

  • Focus on forward integration and innovation
  • Combine materialknow-how and engineering competence
  • Advanced material, equipment, and process solutions in cooperation with customers
  • Global competence and presence
  • Improve cost competitiveness
  • Target new market segments

1e.g. electric discharge machining (EDM), oil and gas, glass, high temperature applications, metallurgy

42

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

GMS - the hidden champion.

Active in very attractive market segments

Market

Segment

Battery &

Solar

LED

Semi-

Automotive

Chemical

Industrial

other Energy

conductor

& Transport

Applications

Sales FY2019

17%

7%

5%

10%

10%

22%

29%

Focus on

Opportu-

Strong growth

Strong growth

Growth driven

GDP

GDP

development to

nistic

driven by

driven by EV, IoT,

primarily by EV

expand product

approach

energy

5G mobile

and customer

efficiency

technology

portfolio (Battery)

Grow business

with Hyundai and

further expand

customer portfolio

(Fuel cells1)

43

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

1Fuel cell components (GDL) from Q4/2019 onwards part of GMS

Market segment Semiconductors

44

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Our solutions and products for the semiconductor industry.

Fields of application and product examples

Polysilicon production

Silicon single crystal growth

Silicon epitaxy

Compound semiconductor

epitaxy (in MOCVDs2)

SIGRAFINE®electrodes for

SIGRAFINE®meander

SIGRAFINE®SiC coated

SIGRAFINE®SiC coated

Siemens reactors

heater for CZ1units

susceptors for silicon epitaxy

wafer carrier for compound

reactors

semi3wafer production

1Czochralski process; 2MOCVD: Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition reactor in which; 3compound semiconductors are built by a thermo-chemical reaction of two or more semiconductor elements in gas-form

45

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Semiconductor industry in super cycle supports base growth for years to come.

Semiconductor - Silicon wafer shipments

(in 1000 x MSI1/a)

20,0

18,0

CAGR '17-'25:

16,0

~ 5%

14,0

12,0

10,0

16.1

17.6

8,0

12.7

13.5

14.8

6,0

11.8

4,0

2,0

0,0

2017

2018

2019

2021

2023

2025

Market details

  • Silicon wafer shipments are proportional to graphite demand
  • Semi is in asuper-cycle with main drivers being AI2, IoT3, 5G, automotive and China 2025
  • Memory for mobile and computing drive 300mm silicon wafer demand
  • Power electronics and MEMS4for automotive and mobile drive demand for ≤ 200mm Si wafers
  • Wafer supply expected to remain short until 2020
    • Wafer prices continue to rise
    • Key players cautiously expand wafer capacity
  • Increasing performance requirements

Source: SEMI, GMS estimates based on Gartner, Credit Suisse; 1MSI: mio square inch; 2AI: Artificial Intelligence; 3IoT: Internet of Things; 4MEMS: Sensors

46

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Our expected double digit growth is fueled by high power applications, based on SiC1and GaN2semiconductors.

SiC and GaN power device market (in $m)

CAGR 2017-2025

5.000

4.500

4.000

900

~ 58%

Market Details

Wide Band Gap semiconductors offer new options

where silicon reaches its limits

Especially in power electronics, SiC and to some

extent GaN are expected to establish themselves

PV inverters and power supply (as existing markets)

3.500

3.000

2.500

Total CAGR

'17-'25: ~ 39%

Electric vehicles, supposed to reach 40-50% of the SiC

device market

Rail and industrial motor drives

2.000

~ 36%

500

3,600

1.500

311

1.000

23

75

1,517

500

859

566

302

-

2017

2019

2021

2023

2025

SiC

GaN

1Silicon Carbide; 2Gallium Nitride

Source: Yole Development. IHS Market

• GMS is well positioned to meet high customer

demands

47

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Graphite solutions are mainly required along the entire silicon-based semiconductor value chain.

Metallurgical

Polysilicon

Si crystal

Epitaxy wafer

Wafer

(Chip)

silicon

growing

processing

Packaging

Graphite

Heaters

Heaters

Susceptors

Arc slits

products

Heat shields

Crucibles

Liners

Etch

Reactor

Cones

electrodes

internals

Insulation

Small

electrodes

Materials

Iso

Extruded

Extruded

SiC coating

CFRC1, felts

CFRC, felts

GMS business

1Carbon fiber reinforced carbon

48

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Market segment LED

49

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Our solutions for the LED industry.

Fields of application and product examples

Crystal growth

Crystal growth

LED (MOCVD)

SIGRAFINE®meander heater

SIGRATHERM®rigid felt

SIGRAFINE®SiC coated wafer carrier

for crystal growth furnaces

insulation cylinder

for LED wafer production in MOCVD

reactors

50

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

LED market expected to more than double by 2025.

Driven by general lighting, specialty LEDs and micro LEDs in the long-term

Demand for packed LEDs (in bn units/a)

1.800

1.600

1.400

Total CAGR

'17-'25: ~ 12%

1.200

1.000

800

1,550

600

1,275

950

1,050

400

840

730

620

200

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2023

2025

Market details

  • General lighting remains the LED volume driver
  • LED markets are diversifying
    • LED technologies open up numerous applications
    • Specialty LEDs (e.g. IR, UV, horticultural) are booming
  • China plays a key role in both supply and demand, driven by government subsidies

Sources: Strategies Unlimited; Yole Development; Merrill Lynch; GMS estimates

51

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

LED production requires graphite solutions mainly upstream, in sapphire crystal growth and especially in the MOCVD1process.

Graphite products in the LED value chain

Crystal2growth

Substrate wafers2

LED-wafers

LED chips/dies

LED module

(MOCVD)

Sapphire boules3

Sapphire ingots & wafers3

AIX G5+ C Planetary Reactor®4

LED lamp5

Graphite

Heating elements

Wafer carriers

products

Heat shields

Planetary

Insulation

susceptors

Satellite discs

Ceilings

Materials

Iso

Iso

Extruded

SiC-coating

Felts

GMS business

1MOCVD: Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition; key equipment for the production of LED wafers; 2> 90% of LEDs are based on sapphire substrates; 3images with courtesy of

52

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Monocrystal; 4image with courtesy of AIXTRON SE; 4ID 52110090 © Yana Bardichevska | Dreamstime.com

Market segment Battery & other Energy

53

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Our products for energy storage.

Fields of application and product examples

Lithium-ion batteries

Flow and advanced batteries

Fuel cells

Specialty graphite for

Porous electrodes made

SIGRACELL®bipolar plates

SIGRACET ®

lithium-ion battery anodes

from SIGRACELL®

made of expanded graphite

gas diffusion layers

battery felt

compounds

for PEM fuel cells

54

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

The GDL market is expected to grow substantially over the next years.

GDL Market size in Transport 2018-2030

[m€, target market passenger cars]

~1,000

Long-term

estimated

range uncertain

CAGR

~500

>50%

~20

~85

2018

2020 est.

2025 est.

2030 est.

Source: SGL estimate based on current government targets (i.e., 2030: 2.5 mill. FC vehicles)

Market Details

Market trends

  • Growth still driven by Asian OEMs
  • Deployment in Asia, California, Europe starting up
  • More European OEMs & Tier1s getting engaged

Growth drivers

  • Trend to zero emission vehicles and renewables
  • Fuel cell vehicles completing electric vehicle portfolio on long range/mid&heavy duty car side
  • Synergies in hydrogen supply to other industries e.g., steel making, gas turbines, energy storage

55

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Gas Diffusion Layers.

Strong Profitable Growth in Materials for Fuel Cell Cars

Microstructure of a

Gas Diffusion Layer (SEM)

GDL Roll

Fuel Cell Stack

Fuell Cell Car

  • Gas Diffusion Layers are a non substitutable component in all major fuel cell types.
  • SGL Carbon has 20 years experience in development, production and sales of GDL material and is perceived a quality leader for GDL materials.
  • Fuel cell market has grown with high double digit annual growth rates during last years and SGL Carbon delivers to around 200 customers in all continents.
  • In 2017 we signed a long term supply contract with Hyundai Motor Corporation, a leading fuel cell car OEM.
  • In 2019, this contract was prematurely extended and now provides for a substantialramp-up of current production and delivery volumes
  • In themedium-term, SGL Carbon plans to more than quintuple its business with fuel cell components to annual sales of approximately 100 million euro.

56

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

SGL supplies Gas Diffusion Layers for Fuel Cells in all major markets.

Value chain

Raw materials

  • Carbon fiber paper on roll
  • Phenolic resin
  • PTFE
  • Graphite powder

Gas diffusion

GDL substrate

layer substrate

refining

Impregnation of

Impregnation with

paper with resin +

hydrophobic PTFE

fillers

• Coating of sub-

Resin curing

strate with micro-

Carbonization &

porous layer

Graphitization

Sintering

SGL GDL production

roll to roll process

Fuel cell stack

  • Production of other fuel cell components: membranes, bipolar plates etc.
  • Cutting of GDL roll into sheets
  • Assembly of Fuel Cell stack

End use (OEM)

Assembly of fuel cell stack into

  • Fuel cell vehicles (car, truck, bus)
  • Stationary
    • heat and power
    • uninterruptable power supplies
  • Portable
    • mobile back up power

57

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Graphite based anodes expected to remain dominant at least until 2030.

150

200

250

> 300

Cell energy

density (Wh/kg)

Anode material

Solid State/Li-Metal

Silicon/Graphite3> 30% Si

Graphite/Carbon-Silicon2~

10 - 30% Si

Graphite Graphite/Carbon-Silicon1< 10% Si

Graphite

2015

2020

2025

2030

Source: Roadmap Nationale Plattform Elektromobilität and GMS assumptions

1SiOxor carbon-silicon blended with major share of graphite; 2carbon-silicon: graphite blend ~ 1:1 3Si-dominant carbon silicon anode with graphite as additive

58

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Mid- to long-term SGL opportunity supported by the regional shift of EV and cell production.

EV LiB demand by region (in GWh)1

CAGR

43 107 211 322 503 2017-2025

700

600

500

Market Details

  • LiB-cellmass production will be established in Europe and America
  • Center of cell production will continue to be in Asia
  • Announced cell production capacity for Europe: ~100 GWh

Total CAGR

400

'17-'25: ~ 36%

242

300

138

200

85

140

107

100

20

45

75

121

5

18

44

50

77

0

18

2

2017

2019

2021

2023

2025

EUR

NA

Asia

37%

29%

49%

  • Opportunity for SGL to participate in European supply chain for European cell manufacturing sites
  • Comparable situation and opportunity for SGL in North America

1IHS Markit (BEV,PHEV, Full-Hybrid, only LIB) + own research 2IHS Markit Data max forecast until 2023: CAGR 2023-2025: 25% (own estimate)

59

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

SGL supplies artificial graphite as key component into LiB supply chain.

Value chain

Raw materials

  • Coke
  • Pitch
  • Natural graphite
  • Silicon carbide

Artificial

Anode

graphite

material

Value chain to

Crushing and

produce "bricks":

milling

Green

Post-treatment

(various recipes)

(coating and/or

Baking

annealing)

  • Graphitization

SGL/HCC cooperation

LiB cells & packs

  • Cell production (cathode, electrolyte, separator and anode)
  • Assembly of battery pack
    (located in Tesla's giga factory)

End use (OEM)

  • Automotive OEMs
  • Electronic devices
  • Power tools
  • ...

60

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Market segment Automotive & Transport

61

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Our solutions for the automotive industry.

Fields of application and product examples

Vacuum pumps

Fuel and

Sealings

Exhaust gas

water pumps

and gaskets

recirculation

SIGRAFINE®PTS rotor with

SIGRAFINE®PTS bearings

SIGRAFLEX®expanded

vanes for brake assist pumps

made from carbon graphite

graphite foil for cylinder head

and recirculation gaskets

SIGRAFINE®graphite bearings for exhaust gas recirculation valves

62

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Automotive industry is forecasted to grow. GMS offers solutions for

both EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrains

Automotive global sales (in million units/a)

120

14

16

100

3

1

2

9

1

5

80

8

19

27

60

86

87

92

91

40

77

68

20

13

0

Study 1

Study 2

Study 1

Study 2

Study 1

Study 2

2018

2020

2025

ICE

HEV

EV

Sources: Diverse sources and own calculations (2017/2018)

Market details

  • Environmental legislation/CO2reduction targets
  • Strong growth ofe-mobility
  • Market shifts towards Asia

Significance for SGL

  • ICE: CO2reduction enabled by SGL products
  • EV: Significant opportunities for SGL solutions in electric water pumps for cooling and in brake assistant pumps

63

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Market segment Solar

64

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Our products and solutions for the photovoltaic industry.

Fields of application and product examples

Polysilicon production

Silicon mono crystal pulling

Production of multi-

Anti-reflection coating

crystalline silicon

SIGRAFINE®electrodes for

Support crucible made from

SIGRATHERM®MFA

SIGRABOND®CFRC carrier

Siemens reactors

SIGRABOND®CFRC

graphite rigid felt sheet

frame for solar wafers

65

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Long-term growth path for PV demand intact. Mono PV technology is

set to dominate the growth

Global PV installations (in GW/a)

250

200

Total CAGR

'17-'25: ~ 9%

150

116

90

100

61

38

52

41

CAGR 2017-2025

~ 15%

Market details:

  • China subsidy cut in May 2018 leading to a temporary market decline
  • Replacement demand for graphite unaffected
  • History proved PV demand to be highly price elastic, thus growth expected to continue
  • Switch from multi to mono technology impacts the full PV value chain and is beneficial for graphite consumption

50

48

62

74

57

42

46

0

4

4

5

6

8

10

2017

2018

2019

2021

2023

2025

PV thin-film

PV multi

PV mono

  • 3%
  • 12%

Source: GMS estimate based on Solar Power Europe (Global Market Outlook 2018-2022), ITRPV_9thEdition, IHS Markit, Bernreuter Research, Bloomberg

66

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Graphite is required along the entire photovoltaic value chain.

Graphite products in the photovoltaic value chain

Polysilicon

Silicon crystal

Cell

growing

Mono pulling

Heating elements

Crucibles, cones,

Graphite

plates

Wafer boats

Heat shields

Products

Heating elements

Wafer carriers

Poly chucks

Insulation

CFRC1

Materials

Felts

Extruded/Vibro

Iso

SiC/PyC2coating

1Carbon fiber reinforced carbon; 2Pyrolytic carbon-coating

PV module

GMS business

67

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Market segment Chemicals

68

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Our solutions for the chemical industry.

Selected product examples

Heat exchanger

Columns

Pumps

HCl synthesis

Sealing materials

DIABON®graphite

POLYFLURON®

DIABON®centrifugal

Bottom burner section

SIGRAFLEX®graphite

block heat exchanger

PTFE lined column

pump group in graphite

of HCl synthesis unit

sheet for gaskets

for hot corrosive fluids

69

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Global chemicals market grows with global GDP.

With high dependence on China

Global chemicals demand (in €bn)

5.000

CAGR '17-'25:

~ 5%

4.500

922

965

4.000

841

881

3.500

803

375

342

358

3.000

327

312

904

947

863

825

2.500

788

2.000

1.500

2,006

2,100

2,199

2,302

2,411

1.000

500

-

2017

2019

2021

2023

2025

Market details

  • New entrants, mainly from China, with the effect of overcapacities and price pressure
  • Volatility in exchange rates, raw material prices and margins
  • Consolidation ongoing especially in the area of commodities
  • High dependence on Chinese growth

Commodity

Specialty

Agricultural

Other

Source: Marketline, own calculations

70

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

SGL solutions enable many technologies and applications along various chemical value chains.

Chemicals - General description of typical corrosive chemical processes

Intermediates

Chemical process

Chemical products

Process

Acid production, e.g.

Various technologies, e.g.

• Variety of end products of

technologies &

hydrochloric or phosphoric

leaching, concentration,

chemical industry, e.g.

systems

MDI/TDI1production

dilution, purification,

plastics, food additives,

VCM2production

desorption, absorption,

fertilizer, pigments

distillation

Polyurethane production

PVC production

Phosphoric acid purification

Sealing technologies

Corrosive and high temperature processes

GMS

business

1Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate/tolylene diisocyanate; 2Vinyl chloride monomer

71

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Market segment Industrial Applications

72

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Market segment Industrial Applications.

Our solutions for high temperature furnaces

Heating elements

Thermal insulation

Heat shields and

Charging systems

and systems

insulation protection

and elements

Our solutions for electrical discharge machining in toolmaking

Standard ready-to-run

Detail electrode for precise

Rib electrode

Electrode for turbine blade

electrode

geometries

production

73

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Market segment Industrial Applications.

Our solutions for the metal industry

Continuous casting

Pressure sintering

Powder metal industry

Gas injection and

distribution systems

Our solutions for the glass and refractory industries

Container glass

Float glass

74

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Mid term innovation.New markets for our graphite based solutions are continuously developing

Glass bending

  • Graphite needed as molds for bending of glass
  • Today's applications: smart phones
  • Tomorrow: automotive displays

Optical fiber

• Ever increasing data quantities require more fibers

• Products: heating elements, insulation & CFRC support high temperature customer processes

75

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

The importance of the value chain

76

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Specialty graphites come into play where other materials fail.

EDM1electrode

Vacuum

pump

Barrel

susceptorExtremely pronounced

compared to other materials

Crucibles

Machining

speed not limited by material

Machinability

Thermal shock resistance

Thermal stability

Charging

carrier

Mechanical

strength

Specialty graphite

Resistance

to high temperatures

Increases

with temperature,

peaks

at 2,400 °C

Purity

Corrosion resistance

Finished part

ash content <5 ppm

Resistant to

acids, molten glass & metals

Heat

exchanger

Wafer

carrier

Meander heater & other components

in vacuum over 3,000 C°

Furnace parts &

insulation

1Electrical Discharge Machining

77

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Fine grain graphite manufacturing is complex and know-how intensive with long production times.

Manufacturing process of fine grain graphite

Binder pitch

Carbonizing

Graphitizing

Grinding

Mixing

Pitch

Shaping

impregnating

Coke &

Isostatic pressing,

vibration/die molding,

graphite

extruding

4-5 months

Finishing

Machining

Purifying

SiC coating

2-12 weeks

78

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

GMS can offer tailored solutions for customer applications due to broadest portfolio and capabilities in the industry.

Fine grain

Isostatic

Vibro molded

graphite

Extruded

Die molded

Foils & Sheets

Panels

Expanded

natural graphite

Yarns

Additives

Carbon fiber-

CFRC1

Soft felt

reinforced

Rigid felt

carbon and felts

Base machining

• Process & product modeling

Value-add

Advanced machining

System design

process

Purification

System assembly

capabilities

SiC Coating

1CFRC: carbon fiber reinforced carbon

79

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

SiC coating is an example for high-value-add applications, offering premium sales prices and margins in the respective markets.

Price/kg

SiC coating

+ purification

Iso block

+ machining

  • Full leverage of GMS value chain
  • Difficult to replicate bynew-entrants:
    • Special iso grades applied and highly precise machining needed
    • High degree of innovation, technological expertise & process stability required
  • High level of technological differentiation vs. competition
  • Applications in fast growing LED and semiconductor industries
  • Business opportunities with OEMs as well as aftermarket sales

Value-add/gross margin

80

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Graphite materials enable innovation.

Examples:

  • Advanced graphite anode materials forlithium-ion batteries
  • Graphite foils and felts for stationary energy storage
  • Additives for advanced lead acid batteries
  • Advanced silicon carbide coated carriers for LED and semiconductors
  • CFRC charging racks carriers forhigh-temperature applications
  • Extra large reactors for polysilicon production
  • CFRC column internals for chemical processes
  • Special graphite grades for glass bending
  • Graphite felts for fuel cell applications

Target approx. 1/3 of sales based on new products introduced over the last 4 years

established

new

81

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

GMS already achieves sales growth and EBIT margin targets but expected to grow further. GMS by value chain

Feedstock

Intermediate

products

Solutions/

Components

  • Operational improvements (energy efficiency,de-bottlenecking, portfolio optimization)
  • Sourcing excellence
  • Mid- tolong-term growth in energy markets driven by expansion of product and customer portfolio
  • Strong growth in high margin digitization market (LED, semiconductor)
  • Strong profitable growth in fuel cell components
  • Leverage ability to provideone-stop shop solutions based on the industry's most comprehensive product portfolio
  • Focus on total cost of ownership
  • Participate in the fast changing mobility market
  • Customize graphite anode materials for electric vehicles
  • Components for solutions reducing CO2emissions (e.g. vacuum pumps, water pumps) serving automotive industry
  • Technical competence close to the customer to strengthen position as solution partner
  • Focus high labor cost activities in low cost countries (Poland, China)
  • Automation

82

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Innovation

©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE

  • Registered trademarks ofSGL Carbon SE

SGL Innovation.

Focused on future growth markets

SGL Innovation

GMS

Central

CFM

Application & Technology

Innovation

Technology

Graphite anode materials

Strategic scouting

• Textile and carbon fibers

for lithium-ion batteries

Advanced & future carbon fibers

Textile materials

Isostatic and extruded graphite

Future composites

Pre-impregnated materials

• Coated graphite for semiconductors

Future coatings

Thermoplastic materials

• Carbon and graphite felts

3D printed materials

Wet friction materials

Thermal management solutions

Next generation materials for

• Lightweight solutions & prototypes

Sealing materials

lithium-ion batteries

Equipment for chemical industry

C/SiC1ceramics

  • Die molded materials for automotive

1C/SiC: Carbon fiber reinforced Silicon Carbide

84

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

SGL Central Innovation - Future Growth Areas.

From research and development to profitable business

Startups:

Develop business with profitable growth

Development: Products &

technology in cooperation with customers and partners

Development

Commercialization

Startup GDL1for fuel cell

C/SiC

ceramics

C/SiC2ceramics

GDL for fuel cell

3D printing

Nano Si/C for

Si

next generation

Nano Si/C3for LIB

3D printing

lithium-ion batteries

Future carbon

fibers & textiles

Future

Future coatings

Fut. composites

composites

Future growth areas:

Defined by analysis of markets and Megatrends in technology

Research

Future coatings

Scouting: Medtec, water treatment, etc.

Water treatment

Future C-fibers

1GDL: Gas diffusion layer, regrouped from CI to BU GMS in Q4/2019 ; 2C/SiC: Carbon/Silicon carbide; 3Si/C: Silicon/Carbon

85

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

SGL Central Innovation - Future Growth Areas.

SGL Carbon - A Pioneer in 3D Printing of Carbon Materials

Base Process*

3D printing of

Trademarks

Prototypes

Customers Advantage

carbon/SiC materials

  • Post Treatment**Metal impregnation

Polymer impregnation

Siliconization

CARBO-

PRINT

C®

CARBO-

PRINT

M®

CARBO-

PRINT

P®

CARBO-

PRINT

Si®

SICA-

PRINT

P ®

SICA-

PRINT

Si ®

  • Degree of freedom Arbitrary design
  • Individualization Prototypes & small series
  • High flexibility Fast set up
  • Cost reduction Avoid/reduce machining
  • Developing prototypes with customers,
    First products sold into real application

* Developed in cooperation with ExOne, Crosslicenced; ** SGL Group patents pending

86

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Summary

©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE

  • Registered trademarks ofSGL Carbon SE

The new SGL Carbon.

In a nutshell:

  • Material competence based oncarbon1and high temperature processes
  • Commandentirecarbon fiber and graphite value chain
  • High techcarbon fiber & graphite basedengineered solutions
  • Diversified customer base- servicing more than 35 industries
  • Sales growthfueled by themegatrends energy, mobility anddigitization
  • Return toprofitable growth path

1Carbon refers to the chemical element - graphite and carbon fiber are forms of carbon

88

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Thank you for your attention !

©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE

  • Registered trademarks ofSGL Carbon SE

Backup

©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE

  • Registered trademarks ofSGL Carbon SE

Outlook for fiscal year 2020

©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE

  • Registered trademarks ofSGL Carbon SE

Guidance for the current fiscal year suspended. The previous targets

for 2020 are unlikely to be achieved due to the COVID-19 pandemic

  • SGL Carbonlifted its guidance on FY 2020on April 1, 2020 due to uncertainty regarding impact of the COVID-19pandemic. Due to uncertainty regarding the duration and the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, SGL is currently unable to provide a reliable sales revenue and earnings forecast for the current year
  • Previous guidance:
    • Slightly lower sales revenue (sales revenue 2019: €1,087m)
    • Recurring EBIT1approximately 10-15% below the prior year (recurring EBIT 2019: €48m)
    • Was already made conditional in the management report published on March 12, 2020, that negative effects from the coronavirus were not included, as the outbreak at that time was mainly restricted to China and Italy. In the meantime, numerous other governments have introduced far reaching measures and leading economists now forecast significant reductions in economic output in key economies
  • January and February 2020were in linewith our previous expectations. Negative deviationswill be visible in March 2020, mainly in CFM, affected by temporary production stops resp. reductions by the German automotive OEMs
  • SGL has introduced and partially already implementedmeasures to reduce the cost base and to secure liquidity:
    • Introduction ofshort-time work
    • Reduction of material and indirect spend
    • Further reduction/postponement of capital expenditures
    • Increase of facturing
  • We are exploringfurther financing options independent of the capital markets e.g. sales onnon-corereal estate
  • As of March 31, 2020, liquidity was slightly higher than at year end 2019 (December 31, 2019: €137m)

92

1before non-recurring items

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Latest financials FY 2019

©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE

  • Registered trademarks ofSGL Carbon SE

CFM.Earnings impacted by structural declines in Textile Fibers and product mix effects in Wind Energy

in € million

2019

2018

Sales revenue

431.6

422.5

EBITDA1

25.1

54.2

EBIT1

-8.3

20.8

EBIT-Margin1(in %)

-1.9

4.9

ROCEEBIT(in %)

-1.3

3.2

  • Sales revenueincreased slightly by 2% (currency adjusted: unchanged)
    • Strong growth inWind Energy(prior year impacted by sale of our share in SGL Kümpers) offset by lower revenues in
    • Aerospace- due to postponement of invoicing a major order to 2020
    • Textile Fibers- impacted particularly by structural changes in demand resulting from substitution effects
    • Industrial Applications- due to economic sensitivity in the commoditized part of the business and
    • Automotive- slight decrease in the full year due to cancellations/lower demand for a single car model in Q4/2019
  • Sales revenueof Ceramic Brake Discs (JV with Brembo, not included in CFM sales due to At-Equity accounting) stable despite downturn in automotive industry
  • Negative recurringEBITmainly due to structural declines in Textile Fibersand poor product mix effects (regional & value chain) in Wind Energy;
    • Profit revision in August and expected continued weakness inTextile Fibersand Industrial Applicationstriggered non-cash impairment

charges of €74.7m in Q3/2019

1before non-recurring items of minus €83.2 million in 2019 and €15.8 million in 2018

94

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

GMS.Record year in sales and EBIT based on strong growth in Semiconductors and Automotive

in € million

20192

2018

Sales revenue

622.5

589.9

EBITDA1

113.6

98.9

EBIT1

85.5

76.0

EBIT-Margin1(in %)

13.7

12.9

ROCEEBIT(in %)

16.3

16.5

  • Sales revenueincreased 6 % (currency adjusted by 3%)
    • Strong double digit growth inSemiconductors andAutomotive & Transport
    • Stable development inBattery & other Energy, LED, Chemicals andIndustrial Applications
    • Again, sales to theSolarmarket segment was limited below the prior year level to prioritize sales to Semiconductorcustomers
  • RecurringEBITincreased more than proportionately to sales by 13%
    • Main driver was strong growth inSemiconductors
    • Battery & other Energy, LEDandIndustrial Applications also contributed to improved earnings
    • Despite the strong sales growth, earnings inAutomotive & Transportremained roughly on the prior year level due to high start-up costs in the first half of the year, which - as expected - were significantly reduced in the second half
    • In contrast, market segmentsChemicalsand Solarslightly below the prior year level
      1before non-recurring items of €0.1 million in 2019 and €0.6 million in 2018;

2In 2019, GDL was retroactively reclassified to GMS (Battery & other Energy) from Corporate (Central Innovation) due to accelerated commercialization (major contract extension Hyundai)

95

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Corporate.

Result improved strongly

in € million

20192

2018

Sales revenue

32.6

35.1

EBITDA1

-18.7

-25.9

EBIT1

-28.8

-32.2

- of which for Central Innovation2

-11.4

-8.0

  • Sales revenuedeclined slightly due to reclassification of GDL to GMS
  • RecurringEBITstrongly improved compared to prior year level
    • Despite prior year benefiting from an approx. €4m gain from a land sale in Canada
    • Strong improvement in earnings primarily based on lower expenses for management incentive plans due to significant decline in earnings at CFM and thus also in the Group
    • Expenses for our central research activities were up on the previous year due to higher expenditure for the development of future businesses such as 3D printing and composite materials for medical technology

1before non-recurring items of €0.4 million in 2019 and minus €0.1 million in 2018; 2In 2019, GDL was retroactively reclassified to GMS (Battery & other Energy) from Corporate (Central Innovation) due to accelerated commercialization (major contract extension Hyundai)

96

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Group EBIT 2019 "cash quality" better than 2018.

2018 substantially benefited from IFRS15 effects

  • 2018 significantly benefited fromfirst-time adoption of IFRS 15
  • Adjusted for this effect, and despite disappointing CFM development, 2019 Group EBIT even improved compared to 2018 (minus €2.8m IFRS 15 effect in 2019)
  • IFRS 15 on EBIT has no cash impact as sales and earnings are only booked earlier - therefore "cash- quality" of 2019 EBIT is better than in 2018

IFRS15

IFRS15

€40.1m

€47.2m

€51.2m

2017

2018

2019

97

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Group.

Income Statement

in € million

2019

2018

Sales revenue

1,086.7

1,047.5

EBITDA before non-recurring items

120.0

127.2

EBIT before non-recurring items

48.4

64.6

ROCEEBIT(in %)

3.9

5.4

Non-recurring items

-82.7

16.3

EBIT

-34.3

80.9

Net financing result

-38.9

-29.6

Results from continuing operations before income taxes

-73.2

51.3

Income tax expense and non controlling interests

-16.7

-1.0

Result from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-0.1

-9.0

Consolidated net result attributable to shareholders of parent company

-90.0

41.3

  • Based on developments in the reporting segments,Group sales revenueincreased by 4% and recurring Group EBITdeclined by 25%; non-recurringitemspredominantly relate to impairment charges in CFM
  • Net financial resultimpacted by refinancing measures - increased interest costs following issue of corporate bond in April 2019 and expenses associated with early repayment of convertible bond 2015/2020
  • Substantially highertax expensesresulting from non-cash value adjustments to deferred tax assets

98

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Free cash flow.

in € million (continuing operations)

2019

2018

Cash flow from operating activities

61.9

23.6

Capital expenditures in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

-95.1

-78.1

Cash flow from other investing activities1

15.9

-4.0

Cash flow from investing activities

-79.2

-82.1

Free cash flow

-17.3

-58.5

Free cash flow from discontinued operations

-9.4

58.0

  • Cash flow from operating activitiesimproved significantly mainly due to the reduction in working capital
  • Slightly lowercash outflow from investing activitiesdespite substantially higher capex
    • Due to dividends from Brembo SGL and cash inflow from last installment of payment related to the sale of our share in SGL Kümpers
    • Prior year included cash outflow of €23.1m for payment of the purchase price for SGL ACF Germany (Wackersdorf)
  • Free cashflowwas already structurally positiveif capex had been on level of depreciation (€72m)
  • Free cash flow from discontinued operationsin the reporting period included final settlement payment for the sale of our Aerostructures business to Avcorp; prior year contained cash inflow from the final outstanding payments for the sale of former PP activities

  • 1dividends received, payments for capital contributions in investments accounted for At-Equity and other financial assets, payments for acquiring remaining stakes in our joint ventures, proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

99

SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Balance sheet.

in € million

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Equity ratio (in %)

27.8

33.5

Total liquidity

137.1

181.6

Net financial debt

288.5

242.2

Gearing (net debt/equity)

0.69

0.46

Leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA)

2.4

1.9

  • Equity ratiodecreased mainly due to the consolidated net loss of €90.0m
    • An additional factor was the adjustment to pension provisions in Germany and USA resulting from the lower interest rate environment, decreasing equity by €27m
  • Total liquiditydecreased primarily as a result of the negative free cash flow, the transaction costs paid for the corporate bond, and the final settlement regarding the sale of our Aerostructures business to Avcorp
  • Resulting in highernet financial debt

1former SGL ACF

100 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Appendix

©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE

  • Registered trademarks ofSGL Carbon SE

The transformation of SGL Group.

We have implemented the announced strategy

Composites - Fibers &

Graphite Materials & Systems

Materials (CFM)

(GMS)

Fibers, materials

Graphite based

and composites

technological solutions

Central Innovation

Discontinued operations sold

Q4/2017

Performance

Products (PP)

Graphite electrodes

Cathodes

Furnace linings

Carbon electrodes

Corporate Functions

  • Disposal of the PP business toconcentrateour resources on the growth areas CFM and GMS
  • Focus on CFM and GMS improves the balance between markets and industries, and thusreduces volatility in our business

102 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Regional Sales Distribution.

Sales by destination

Europe outside

Sales

Germany

Germany

North America

Asia

Rest of World

2019

31 %

17 %

15 %

32 %

4 %

2018

34 %

18 %

16 %

28 %

4 %

Sales by origin

Europe outside

Sales

Germany

Germany

North America

Asia

2019

39 %

29 %

25 %

7 %

2018

39 %

31 %

23 %

7 %

103 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Shares in issue and shareholder structure.

Basic shares

Security Identification Number

723530

ISIN Number

DE0007235301

Cusip Number

784 188 203

Number of Shares (as at April 30, 2020)

122,341,478

Free float

~ 46%

Reported shareholdings according to §§ 21 f. WpHG and other notifications

SKion GmbH

28.5%

BMW AG

18.4%

Volkswagen AG

7.4%

104 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Debt market instruments.

Convertible notes 2018/2023

ISIN-Number:

DE000A2G8VX7

Coupon

3.0%

Principal Amount

€ 159.3 million

Initial Conversion Price

€ 13.0220

Conversion Right

12.234 million shares

Issue Date

20 September 2018

Date of Maturity

20 September 2023

Corporate bond 2019/2024

ISIN-Number:

XS1945271952

Coupon

4.625%

Principal Amount

€ 250 million

Issue Date

10 April 2019

Date of Maturity

30 September 2024

Convertible notes 2015/2020

ISIN-Number: DE000A168YY5

Repaid fully ahead of maturity in July 2019 following a tender offer.

105 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Financial calendar/contact details.

Financial calendar 2020

March 12, 2020

Annual Report 2019

May 14, 2020

Report on the first quarter 2020

June 16, 2020

Annual General Meeting

August 13, 2020

Report on the first half year 2020

November 12, 2020

Report on the nine months 2020

Contact

SGL Carbon SE

Soehnleinstrasse 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany

Phone

+49 (0) 611 - 6029 - 103

Fax

+49 (0) 611 - 6029 - 101

investor-relations@sglcarbon.com www.sglcarbon.com

106 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation

Important Note

This presentation contains statements relating to the future business and financial performance of and future events or developments involving SGL Carbon or its businesses, including statements with respect to SGL Carbon's outlook, targets and business development, expected customer demand, expected industry trends and expected trends in the business environment. You can generally identify these statements by the use of words like "may", "will", "could", "should", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "target," "potential", "intend", "continue" and variations of these words or comparable words. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about SGL Carbon's businesses and future financial results, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes in political, economic, legal and business conditions, particularly relating to SGL Carbon's main customer industries, competitive products and pricing, the ability to achieve sustained growth and profitability in SGL Carbon's businesses, the impact of any manufacturing efficiencies and capacity constraints, widespread adoption of carbon fiber products and components in key end-markets of the SGL Carbon, including the automotive and aviation industries, the inability to execute additional cost savings or restructuring measures, availability of raw materials and critical manufacturing equipment, trade environment, changes in interest rates, exchange rates, tax rates, and regulation, available cash and liquidity, SGL Carbon's ability to refinance its indebtedness, development of the SGL Carbon's pension obligations, share price fluctuation may have on SGL Carbon's financial condition and results of operations and other risks identified in SGL Carbon's financial reports. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of the SGL Carbon may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document. SGL Carbon does not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This document includes supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-IFRS or alternative performance measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of SGL Carbon's net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with IFRS in SGL Carbon's consolidated financial statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE

  • Registered trademarks ofSGL Carbon SE

Disclaimer

SGL Carbon SE published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 12:23:08 UTC
