SGL Carbon : Investor Relations Presentation May 2020

Investor Relations Presentation May 2020 Table of Contents. 1. The Business Model Page 3 2. The Business Units: Composites - Fibers & Materials (CFM) Page 13 • Automotive Page 20 • Aerospace Page 28 • Energy Page 35 • Industrial Applications Page 38 3. The Business Units: Graphite Materials & Systems (GMS) Page 41 • Semiconductors Page 44 • LED Page 49 • Battery & other Energy Page 53 • Automotive & Transport Page 61 • Solar Page 64 • Chemicals Page 68 • Industrial Applications Page 72 • The importance of the value chain Page 76 4. Innovation Page 83 5. Summary Page 87 6. Back-up Page 90 • Outlook 2020 Page 91 • Latest Financials FY2019 Page 93 7. Appendix Page 101

Aerospace and Automotive business not yet not big enough to completely fill upstream capacities

Automotive Therefore temporarily serving the Textile Fibers , commodity markets in Industrial Applications and Wind Energy markets

, commodity markets in and markets These have come under pressure recently due to weaker economy and structural issues (acrylic fibers) Composite materials Composite components Attractive value added, high-margin downstream products

high-margin downstream products Mainly driven by Automotive, Aerospace as well as attractive markets in Industrial

Applications

Automotive, Aerospace as Industrial Applications Require upstream capabilities

Performing as expected or even somewhat better 11 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Levers to profitability improvement. Short-term: Address problems in CFM Textile Fibers Headcount reduction

Faster conversion of fiber lines to precursor

Improve product mix (discontinue lowest margin business) Industrial Applications Improve product mix (discontinue lowest margin business) Wind Energy Negotiate higher prices Long-term: Continue to profitably grow in GMS Drivers esp. Energy (fuel cells) and

Semiconductors CFM Execute and continue to acquire attractive tailor made composites business in

Automotive

Automotive Develop highly competitive composite materials for high volume, high margin Aerospace market

market Develop attractive end markets in Industrial Applications e.g. marine, medtech, civil engineering 12 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation 1 Business Unit Composites- Fibers & Materials (CFM) 13 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Reporting Segment. Composites - Fibers & Materials (CFM) Activities Group sales 2019 Carbon Fibers • Composite Materials CFM • Composite Components 41% • Ceramic Brake Discs €1,087m (JV with Brembo) CFM sales 2019 Industrial Applications 14% Automotive Textile Fibers 49% 20% Aerospace 4% Wind Energy 13% Key industries served Automotive

Aerospace

Energy

Industrial Applications

Textile Fibers Characteristics New applications in automotive, energy, industrial

High earnings improvement potential

Complete value chain in house Strategic priorities Strengthen capabilities to safe- guard globally leading position

Develop products and production technologies for innovative customer solutions

Exploit synergies across the value chain 14 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Carbon fiber composites industry still in its infancy. Aluminum industry 1936 Aerospace Douglas DC-3 1959 Industrial Introduction of Applications aluminum cans 1961 Automotive Land Rover V8 engine blocks 1994 Automotive Audi Space Frame 2015 Automotive Ford F-150 Carbon fiber industry Late 1960s PAN-based First high-performance carbon fibers carbon fibers 1980s Aerospace US military aircraft 2009/13 Aerospace Boeing 787, Airbus A350 2013/15 Automotive BMW i3 and 7 series It took the aluminum industry 40 to 50 years from selected use in aerospace to serial use in automotive

Carbon fiber industry trails 30 years behind aluminum

Driven by environmental legislation, serial use of carbon fibers and composites in general just begins 15 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation CFM growth strategy is based on commanding the entire value chain Upstream Area Downstream Area Precursor Carbon fiber Textile Prepreg Parts/ OEM (impregnated (dry material) Components material) Security of raw material supply

Quality control (precursor)

Cost competitive Panox and carbon fiber ▪Certified/qualified materials ▪OEMs* request part/component ▪ Cost control of intermediate solutions from their suppliers production stages ▪Provide "one-stop shopping" ▪Elimination of interfaces ▪Customer value creation Demonstration of technology, development and series production competence along entire value chain is key * In particular, the automotive industry, but also the aerospace sector 16 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Our unique value chain and engineered solutions set us apart from competitors. Our differentiators Engineered solutions

Leading composites serial production

Unique value chain from carbon fibers to components

Industrial carbon fiber competence Competitors Carbon fiber producers focused on providing materials, not components

Focused on expensive carbon fiber not suitable for automated production processes

Component producers not backward integrated

Geared to expensive, time consuming and not scalable hand lay-up 17 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Carbon fibers and composite materials. Strong demand growth anticipated Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Demand [in thousand mt p.a.] 250 200 CAGR 150 ~10% p.a. 100 197 128 141 114 50 91 101 83 72 66 51 59 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019e 2023e Source: CCeV (September 2019) 18 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation CFM expected to grow profitably… Market Segment Automotive Aerospace Wind Industrial Textile Energy Applications Fibers Sales FY2019 49% 4% 13% 14% 20% Grow with high- Develop highly High volume market Active portfolio Share of sales will margin value added competitive with limited management to decline as lines are downstream advanced materials profitability; increase share of converted to products such as for structural parts; important in the higher margin precursor for CF battery high volume and short term for products such as production; until cases high margin market utilization of marine, medtech, then improve upstream capacities civil construction product mix and restructuring 19 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Automotive SGL Carbon acts as full service and solution supplier to the automotive industry by offering engineering, prototyping and large-scale serial production for materials and components. Together with our global customers we develop new and innovative composite automotive applications, hence transforming the existing material world into a more dynamic one and introducing flexible ways of usinghigh-techcomposite materials for diverse customer needs. 20 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation CO2targets drive lightweight construction in the automotive industry. OEM fleet target development (EU)1 Relative component weight2 (in g CO2/km) (in %) 120 -20% New target 120 EU 2018 100 100 -37.5% 80 80 -40% -60% 60 60 -75% 40 40 20 20 0 0 Steel 2016 2021 2030 Aluminum CFRP CFRP uni- quasi- directional Actual Expected targets isotropic 1status as of 17/12/2018 2with same functionality Source: ICCT, SGL estimates 21 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Materials and components are suitable for various automotive parts. Transmission hump Engine hood Bumper Air deflector Roof bow Roof Door A-,B-,C-pillar Battery case Gear synchronizing Door sills rings Roof frame Rear bench Floor reinforcing bar Composite leaf spring Source: SGL Carbon, based on Volvo XC 90 chassis model 22 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Automotive: SGL Carbon already well-positioned. Existing projects in different automotive vehicle segments Structural components for electric vehicles (EV) esp. battery enclosures for various car producers (e.g. NIO)

Leaf springs for light commercial vehicles (VW Crafter and Daimler Sprinter) and passenger car suspension systems (Volvo XC series) as well as commercial vehicles with heavy payload (Ford Transit)

Hybrid designs for large series passenger vehicles

Rear bench for performance sports cars

Friction materials for modern gear boxes Source: Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Volvo CC, SGL Carbon Audi MSS platform VWCrafter & DaimlerSprinter Friction materials BMW i3/i8 BMW 7 series Volvo XC 90 23 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Increasing number of projects in Automotive. Driven by new automobile designs for electric vehicles SOP* 2019 2020 2021 2022 Newly awarded 3 11 (+3) 4 (+3) 1 projects** Leaf springs

Trunk lids

Stiffening elements

Battery cases

Preforms *Start of production; **Status: March 2020 (compared to March 2019) 24 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Automotive: Tailor-Made Composites Solutions for Battery Cases. Optimized use of materials due to application-specific design Environment & Energy Up to 50 % weight saving compared to conventional steel and aluminum construction methods Optimized thermal management Low energy consumption for heating/cooling the battery due to good thermal insulation Higher specific battery capacities Less installation space due to higher specific stiffness Positive secondary effects Down-sizing potential with other components (e.g. brakes, springs etc.) Safety Excellent fire protection due to high heat resistance and low thermal conductivity as well as flame retardant material modification Very good protection against underbody penetration (Impact) through adjustable material parameters Economic Efficiency Attractive lightweight construction costs up to cost-neutral substitution for aluminum Stable long-term quality No additional measures necessary for corrosion protection Consumer Advantages Lower energy consumption and higher range due to low weight and high battery capacities Dynamic driving experience due to low weight and high rigidity Safety: impact, crash due to improved impact behavior and excellent mechanical properties Safety: fire protection Special composite solutions with increased fire resistance delay the spread of fire: occupants and rescue services gain valuable time to evacuate the vehicle in the event of a fire 25 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Automotive: By 2030 most cars expected to have fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) parts. Industrial standard Production volumes Small series Racing/ Super sports car • "Class A" Carbon • Roofs • Mirror caps Monocoques 1981-20032008 Serial production "Life Cell"

Pillars

Roofs

Rear benches

etc. 2013 Serial production "Carbon Core"

Multi-material mix

mix Center roof rail

Windshield frames

Etc. 2015 Local FRP reinforcement

Thermoplastic components

Hybrid materials for battery enclosures

Leaf springs 2030 Source: RedBull F1, Daimler AG, Audi AG, BMW Group 26 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Automotive growth is expected to be driven by … Local reinforcements A- and B-pillar reinforcements

B-pillar reinforcements Roof rail Leaf springs for passenger cars Pick-up trucks, SUVs, Vans

trucks, SUVs, Vans New BEV vehicle concepts Thermoplastic components Structural parts

Easy to integrate into OEM assembly plants Battery cases for BEVs Hybrid material solutions 27 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Aerospace Materials and components must be reliable and safe under extreme conditions. Fuel consumption must be reduced through lightweight design.These demands can be met with our carbon fiber reinforced composites. We offer the right solutions for primary and secondary structures, subsystems or internal fittings. 28 Aerospace: Largest and highly profitable market for composites. 2018 Global CFRP Consumption Others 9% Civil Engineering 5% Leisure 13% Wind Energy 13% Automotive 24% Aerospace 36% Aerospace is the largest single market for carbon fiber composite materials and parts

The aerospace sector is expected to continue growing with above global GDP rates for the next decade EBITDA EBITDA [m€] margin Hexcel 330 30 % Toray 290 29 % Teijin 188 28 % Solvay 338 26 % Sources: Lucintel, CCeV, Composites World; Annual Report 2018 of the respective companies showing Aerospace related EBITDA 29 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation The high production volume of narrow body commercial aircrafts requires serial production competency. Airbus monthly production volume Boeing monthly production volume forecast forecast 2016 2020 A350 (wide body) 4 10 A320 (narrow body) 46 60+ 2016 2020 B787 (wide body) 11 12 B737 (narrow body) 42 58 Remark: "Narrow body" typically describes single aisle aircrafts, "wide body" aircrafts with double aisles. Source: Airbus, Boeing 30 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Joint development agreement with Solvay. Highly competitive value proposition in carbon fiber composites for aerospace primary structures Development based on SGL's newly developed large tow Intermediate Modulus (IM) carbon fiber

large tow Intermediate Modulus (IM) carbon fiber Together with Solvay , we will develop the first composite materials based on large tow carbon fibers, which will address the need of next-generation commercial aircrafts for

, we will develop the first composite materials based on large tow carbon fibers, which will address the for Improved costs Increased efficiency of production processes Reduced CO 2 emissions Increased fuel efficiency

Opportunity to lead the aerospace adoption of a composite material based on 50K IM carbon fiber , providing a highly competitive value proposition with more affordable high-performance solutions to our customers

, providing a with to our customers Composite materials for aerospace applications represent a multi-billion-dollar market with strong growth rates in the coming decade.

in the coming decade. SGL Carbon and Solvay uniquely positioned to develop solutions to address the needs of this market

and uniquely positioned to develop solutions to address the needs of this market First step in a long-term partnership Combining SGL Carbon's expertise in high volume carbon fiber manufacturing with Solvay's leadership in supplying advanced materials to the aerospace industry 31 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Aerospace: Composites market will continue to grow. Focus on operating cost efficiency Airline industry extremely competitive, constant battle over cost reduction

Composites address this key customer requirement as lightweight construction reduces fuel consumption

Strong commercial aircraft CFRP market growth (CAGR > 8%) 1 driven by aircraft programs (e.g. A350, B787, B777X)

driven by aircraft programs (e.g. A350, B787, B777X) Additionally, other commercial aircraft aerospace markets are accelerating - launcher, UAV, etc. Production time per wing [%] 120 100 80 60 40 20 High investments into autoclaves required - uneconomical Capable of 60+ aircraft per month • Clear incentive to use composites, as 0 customers are willing to pay for reduced Metallic Composite today Composite tomorrow weight Source: SGL Carbon 1Source: CompositesWorld, JEC, MarketsandMarkets.com, internal analysis 32 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Composite materials and components for commercial aircraft parts. Source: SGL Carbon 33 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Aerospace growth expected to be driven by … Non-crimp fabrics for primary structures Automated textile preforming processes based on lay-up technologies

lay-up technologies Liquid resin infusion and out-of-autoclave curing High-performance insulation Spare parts business for aero-engines, e.g. thrust reverser heat shield

aero-engines, e.g. thrust reverser heat shield Fuselage insulation components TowPreg materials in combination with fiber placement processes Fast curing pre-impregnated carbon fiber tow materials

pre-impregnated carbon fiber tow materials Automated material deposition by fiber placement processes Next generation aircraft brakes 3D carbon fiber based preforms

Dedicated carbon fiber for dry friction applications 34 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Energy Energy companies must ensure a reliable, flexible supply of energy to consumers. At the same time, cost pressures are increasing, and so are greater demands on efficiency. Genuinelyhigh-performancematerials are needed - in different sectors of the energy industry. 35 Wind energy is the key driver for the energy segment. Key benefits of composites in the wind energy industry: Corrosion resistance

Strength-to-weight ratio Global cumulative installed wind power capacity in gigawatt1 1400 1200 1000 800 600 400 200 0 2017 2020 2025 2030 Efficiency requirement for rotor blade design leads to potential for composites: The growing demand of efficient wind energy plants has led to new developments in wind turbine designs

Plants with a large number of wind turbines with short rotor blades are being upgraded with a smaller number of wind turbines with longer rotor blades

The requirement of longer rotor blades has resulted in a huge potential for composite use in rotor blade construction 1Source: Globaldata 36 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Energy growth expected to be driven by … Supply of carbon fiber to growing pultrusion market Technology change from prepreg/textile to pultruded profiles

Pultrusion provides better mechanical properties Increasing carbon fiber need for on- and offshore wind turbines Enables longer blade length for larger turbines

Reduced levelized cost of energy by using longer blades Political driven need to reduce CO2emission Countermeasure against global warming 37 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Industrial Applications SGL Group is the only company to master all types of production processes, manufacturing everything from carbon fibers to composites. Our unique expertise allows us to tap the full potential of new materials. We offer solutions that fully meet our customers' expectations in many different industrial sectors. 38 Industrial Applications growth expected to be driven by … Portfolio optimization away from commoditized applications towards attractive markets such as: Medtech

Marine

Civil Engineering 39 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Levers to further profitability improvement. CFM by value chain Precursor + Carbon Fibers* Materials Components * including Textile Fibers Develop advanced carbon fibers; e.g. aerospace, energy

Sales growth will lead to increased capacity utilization of carbon fiber lines

Conversion of low profitability textile fiber lines to precursor lines and increase efficiency of precursor production

Leverage own precursor production and improve properties

Develop higher margin acrylic fiber products

Develop highly competitive materials for structure aerospace applications with Solvay based on our IM carbon fiber Develop new materials and enhance production know-how, leveraging expertise of Lightweight and Application Center

know-how, leveraging expertise of Lightweight and Application Center Broaden competencies in materials for energy and civil engineering market

Leverage series manufacturing capabilities (former Benteler SGL)

Expand manufacturing footprint to USA and China

Develop further products/technical capabilities

Grow battery case business further 40 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation 1 Business Unit Graphite Materials & Systems (GMS) 41 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Reporting Segment. Graphite Materials & Systems (GMS) Activities Group sales 2019 • Anode materials • Expanded • Isostatic graphite graphite GMS GMS sales 2019 Battery and Industrial other Energy 17% Applications 29% • Fiber materials • Process 59% €1,087m technology Extruded graphite

Die molded Chemical 22% Solar 7% LED 5% Semiconductor 10% Automotive & Transport 10% Key industries served Lithium-Ion Battery

Battery Solar

Semiconductor

LED

Chemical

Automotive & Transport

Industrial Applications 1 Characteristics Higher value-added products enabling customer innovations

value-added products enabling customer innovations Specialized, partially tailor-made, products for differentiated customers

tailor-made, products for differentiated customers Innovation driven business

Engineered products & solutions for customers from > 35 industries - some with high growth potential Strategic priorities Focus on forward integration and innovation

Combine material know-how and engineering competence

know-how and engineering competence Advanced material, equipment, and process solutions in cooperation with customers

Global competence and presence

Improve cost competitiveness

Target new market segments 1e.g. electric discharge machining (EDM), oil and gas, glass, high temperature applications, metallurgy 42 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation GMS - the hidden champion. Active in very attractive market segments Market Segment Battery & Solar LED Semi- Automotive Chemical Industrial other Energy conductor & Transport Applications Sales FY2019 17% 7% 5% 10% 10% 22% 29% Focus on Opportu- Strong growth Strong growth Growth driven GDP GDP development to nistic driven by driven by EV, IoT, primarily by EV expand product approach energy 5G mobile and customer efficiency technology portfolio (Battery) Grow business with Hyundai and further expand customer portfolio (Fuel cells1) 43 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation 1Fuel cell components (GDL) from Q4/2019 onwards part of GMS Market segment Semiconductors 44 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Our solutions and products for the semiconductor industry. Fields of application and product examples Polysilicon production Silicon single crystal growth Silicon epitaxy Compound semiconductor epitaxy (in MOCVDs2) SIGRAFINE®electrodes for SIGRAFINE®meander SIGRAFINE®SiC coated SIGRAFINE®SiC coated Siemens reactors heater for CZ1units susceptors for silicon epitaxy wafer carrier for compound reactors semi3wafer production 1Czochralski process; 2MOCVD: Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition reactor in which; 3compound semiconductors are built by a thermo-chemical reaction of two or more semiconductor elements in gas-form 45 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Semiconductor industry in super cycle supports base growth for years to come. Semiconductor - Silicon wafer shipments (in 1000 x MSI1/a) 20,0 18,0 CAGR '17-'25: 16,0 ~ 5% 14,0 12,0 10,0 16.1 17.6 8,0 12.7 13.5 14.8 6,0 11.8 4,0 2,0 0,0 2017 2018 2019 2021 2023 2025 Market details Silicon wafer shipments are proportional to graphite demand

Semi is in a super-cycle with main drivers being AI 2 , IoT 3 , 5G, automotive and China 2025

super-cycle with main drivers being AI , IoT , 5G, automotive and China 2025 Memory for mobile and computing drive 300mm silicon wafer demand

Power electronics and MEMS 4 for automotive and mobile drive demand for ≤ 200mm Si wafers

for automotive and mobile drive demand for ≤ 200mm Si wafers Wafer supply expected to remain short until 2020

Wafer prices continue to rise Key players cautiously expand wafer capacity

Increasing performance requirements Source: SEMI, GMS estimates based on Gartner, Credit Suisse; 1MSI: mio square inch; 2AI: Artificial Intelligence; 3IoT: Internet of Things; 4MEMS: Sensors 46 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Our expected double digit growth is fueled by high power applications, based on SiC1and GaN2semiconductors. SiC and GaN power device market (in $m) CAGR 2017-2025 5.000 4.500 4.000 900 ~ 58% Market Details • Wide Band Gap semiconductors offer new options where silicon reaches its limits • Especially in power electronics, SiC and to some extent GaN are expected to establish themselves −PV inverters and power supply (as existing markets) 3.500 3.000 2.500 Total CAGR '17-'25: ~ 39% − Electric vehicles, supposed to reach 40-50% of the SiC − device market Rail and industrial motor drives 2.000 ~ 36% 500 3,600 1.500 311 1.000 23 75 1,517 500 859 566 302 - 2017 2019 2021 2023 2025 SiC GaN 1Silicon Carbide; 2Gallium Nitride Source: Yole Development. IHS Market • GMS is well positioned to meet high customer demands 47 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Graphite solutions are mainly required along the entire silicon-based semiconductor value chain. Metallurgical Polysilicon Si crystal Epitaxy wafer Wafer (Chip) silicon growing processing Packaging Graphite • Heaters • Heaters • Susceptors • Arc slits products • Heat shields • Crucibles • Liners • Etch • Reactor • Cones electrodes internals • Insulation • Small electrodes Materials Iso Extruded Extruded SiC coating CFRC1, felts CFRC, felts GMS business 1Carbon fiber reinforced carbon 48 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Market segment LED 49 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Our solutions for the LED industry. Fields of application and product examples Crystal growth Crystal growth LED (MOCVD) SIGRAFINE®meander heater SIGRATHERM®rigid felt SIGRAFINE®SiC coated wafer carrier for crystal growth furnaces insulation cylinder for LED wafer production in MOCVD reactors 50 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation LED market expected to more than double by 2025. Driven by general lighting, specialty LEDs and micro LEDs in the long-term Demand for packed LEDs (in bn units/a) 1.800 1.600 1.400 Total CAGR '17-'25: ~ 12% 1.200 1.000 800 1,550 600 1,275 950 1,050 400 840 730 620 200 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2023 2025 Market details General lighting remains the LED volume driver

LED markets are diversifying

LED technologies open up numerous applications Specialty LEDs (e.g. IR, UV, horticultural) are booming

China plays a key role in both supply and demand, driven by government subsidies Sources: Strategies Unlimited; Yole Development; Merrill Lynch; GMS estimates 51 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation LED production requires graphite solutions mainly upstream, in sapphire crystal growth and especially in the MOCVD1process. Graphite products in the LED value chain Crystal2growth Substrate wafers2 LED-wafers LED chips/dies LED module (MOCVD) Sapphire boules3 Sapphire ingots & wafers3 AIX G5+ C Planetary Reactor®4 LED lamp5 Graphite • Heating elements • Wafer carriers products • Heat shields • Planetary • Insulation susceptors • Satellite discs • Ceilings Materials Iso Iso Extruded SiC-coating Felts GMS business 1MOCVD: Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition; key equipment for the production of LED wafers; 2> 90% of LEDs are based on sapphire substrates; 3images with courtesy of 52 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Monocrystal; 4image with courtesy of AIXTRON SE; 4ID 52110090 © Yana Bardichevska | Dreamstime.com Market segment Battery & other Energy 53 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Our products for energy storage. Fields of application and product examples Lithium-ion batteries Flow and advanced batteries Fuel cells Specialty graphite for Porous electrodes made SIGRACELL®bipolar plates SIGRACET ® lithium-ion battery anodes from SIGRACELL® made of expanded graphite gas diffusion layers battery felt compounds for PEM fuel cells 54 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation The GDL market is expected to grow substantially over the next years. GDL Market size in Transport 2018-2030 [m€, target market passenger cars] ~1,000 Long-term estimated range uncertain CAGR ~500 >50% ~20 ~85 2018 2020 est. 2025 est. 2030 est. Source: SGL estimate based on current government targets (i.e., 2030: 2.5 mill. FC vehicles) Market Details Market trends Growth still driven by Asian OEMs

Deployment in Asia, California, Europe starting up

More European OEMs & Tier1s getting engaged Growth drivers Trend to zero emission vehicles and renewables

Fuel cell vehicles completing electric vehicle portfolio on long range/mid&heavy duty car side

Synergies in hydrogen supply to other industries e.g., steel making, gas turbines, energy storage 55 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Gas Diffusion Layers. Strong Profitable Growth in Materials for Fuel Cell Cars Microstructure of a Gas Diffusion Layer (SEM) GDL Roll Fuel Cell Stack Fuell Cell Car Gas Diffusion Layers are a non substitutable component in all major fuel cell types.

SGL Carbon has 20 years experience in development, production and sales of GDL material and is perceived a quality leader for GDL materials.

Fuel cell market has grown with high double digit annual growth rates during last years and SGL Carbon delivers to around 200 customers in all continents.

In 2017 we signed a long term supply contract with Hyundai Motor Corporation, a leading fuel cell car OEM.

In 2019, this contract was prematurely extended and now provides for a substantial ramp-up of current production and delivery volumes

ramp-up of current production and delivery volumes In the medium-term, SGL Carbon plans to more than quintuple its business with fuel cell components to annual sales of approximately 100 million euro. 56 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation SGL supplies Gas Diffusion Layers for Fuel Cells in all major markets. Value chain Raw materials Carbon fiber paper on roll

Phenolic resin

PTFE

Graphite powder Gas diffusion GDL substrate layer substrate refining • Impregnation of • Impregnation with paper with resin + hydrophobic PTFE fillers • Coating of sub- • Resin curing strate with micro- • Carbonization & porous layer Graphitization • Sintering SGL GDL production roll to roll process Fuel cell stack Production of other fuel cell components: membranes, bipolar plates etc.

Cutting of GDL roll into sheets

Assembly of Fuel Cell stack End use (OEM) Assembly of fuel cell stack into Fuel cell vehicles (car, truck, bus)

Stationary

heat and power uninterruptable power supplies

Portable

mobile back up power

57 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Graphite based anodes expected to remain dominant at least until 2030. 150 200 250 > 300 Cell energy density (Wh/kg) Anode material Solid State/Li-Metal Silicon/Graphite3> 30% Si Graphite/Carbon-Silicon2~ 10 - 30% Si Graphite Graphite/Carbon-Silicon1< 10% Si Graphite 2015 2020 2025 2030 Source: Roadmap Nationale Plattform Elektromobilität and GMS assumptions 1SiOxor carbon-silicon blended with major share of graphite; 2carbon-silicon: graphite blend ~ 1:1 3Si-dominant carbon silicon anode with graphite as additive 58 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Mid- to long-term SGL opportunity supported by the regional shift of EV and cell production. EV LiB demand by region (in GWh)1 CAGR 43 107 211 322 503 2017-2025 700 600 500 Market Details LiB-cell mass production will be established in Europe and America

mass production will be established in Europe and America Center of cell production will continue to be in Asia

Announced cell production capacity for Europe: ~100 GWh Total CAGR 400 '17-'25: ~ 36% 242 300 138 200 85 140 107 100 20 45 75 121 5 18 44 50 77 0 18 2 2017 2019 2021 2023 2025 EUR NA Asia 37% 29% 49% Opportunity for SGL to participate in European supply chain for European cell manufacturing sites

Comparable situation and opportunity for SGL in North America 1IHS Markit (BEV,PHEV, Full-Hybrid, only LIB) + own research 2IHS Markit Data max forecast until 2023: CAGR 2023-2025: 25% (own estimate) 59 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation SGL supplies artificial graphite as key component into LiB supply chain. Value chain Raw materials Coke

Pitch

Natural graphite

Silicon carbide Artificial Anode graphite material Value chain to • Crushing and produce "bricks": milling • Green • Post-treatment (various recipes) (coating and/or • Baking annealing) Graphitization SGL/HCC cooperation LiB cells & packs Cell production (cathode, electrolyte, separator and anode)

Assembly of battery pack

(located in Tesla's giga factory) End use (OEM) Automotive OEMs

Electronic devices

Power tools

... 60 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Market segment Automotive & Transport 61 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Our solutions for the automotive industry. Fields of application and product examples Vacuum pumps Fuel and Sealings Exhaust gas water pumps and gaskets recirculation SIGRAFINE®PTS rotor with SIGRAFINE®PTS bearings SIGRAFLEX®expanded vanes for brake assist pumps made from carbon graphite graphite foil for cylinder head and recirculation gaskets SIGRAFINE®graphite bearings for exhaust gas recirculation valves 62 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Automotive industry is forecasted to grow. GMS offers solutions for both EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrains Automotive global sales (in million units/a) 120 14 16 100 3 1 2 9 1 5 80 8 19 27 60 86 87 92 91 40 77 68 20 13 0 Study 1 Study 2 Study 1 Study 2 Study 1 Study 2 2018 2020 2025 ICE HEV EV Sources: Diverse sources and own calculations (2017/2018) Market details Environmental legislation/CO 2 reduction targets

reduction targets Strong growth of e-mobility

e-mobility Market shifts towards Asia Significance for SGL ICE: CO 2 reduction enabled by SGL products

reduction enabled by SGL products EV: Significant opportunities for SGL solutions in electric water pumps for cooling and in brake assistant pumps 63 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Market segment Solar 64 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Our products and solutions for the photovoltaic industry. Fields of application and product examples Polysilicon production Silicon mono crystal pulling Production of multi- Anti-reflection coating crystalline silicon SIGRAFINE®electrodes for Support crucible made from SIGRATHERM®MFA SIGRABOND®CFRC carrier Siemens reactors SIGRABOND®CFRC graphite rigid felt sheet frame for solar wafers 65 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Long-term growth path for PV demand intact. Mono PV technology is set to dominate the growth Global PV installations (in GW/a) 250 200 Total CAGR '17-'25: ~ 9% 150 116 90 100 61 38 52 41 CAGR 2017-2025 ~ 15% Market details: China subsidy cut in May 2018 leading to a temporary market decline

Replacement demand for graphite unaffected

History proved PV demand to be highly price elastic, thus growth expected to continue

Switch from multi to mono technology impacts the full PV value chain and is beneficial for graphite consumption 50 48 62 74 57 42 46 0 4 4 5 6 8 10 2017 2018 2019 2021 2023 2025 PV thin-film PV multi PV mono 3%

12% Source: GMS estimate based on Solar Power Europe (Global Market Outlook 2018-2022), ITRPV_9thEdition, IHS Markit, Bernreuter Research, Bloomberg 66 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Graphite is required along the entire photovoltaic value chain. Graphite products in the photovoltaic value chain Polysilicon Silicon crystal Cell growing Mono pulling • Heating elements • Crucibles, cones, Graphite plates • Wafer boats • Heat shields Products • Heating elements • Wafer carriers • Poly chucks • Insulation CFRC1 Materials Felts Extruded/Vibro Iso SiC/PyC2coating 1Carbon fiber reinforced carbon; 2Pyrolytic carbon-coating PV module GMS business 67 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Market segment Chemicals 68 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Our solutions for the chemical industry. Selected product examples Heat exchanger Columns Pumps HCl synthesis Sealing materials DIABON®graphite POLYFLURON® DIABON®centrifugal Bottom burner section SIGRAFLEX®graphite block heat exchanger PTFE lined column pump group in graphite of HCl synthesis unit sheet for gaskets for hot corrosive fluids 69 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Global chemicals market grows with global GDP. With high dependence on China Global chemicals demand (in €bn) 5.000 CAGR '17-'25: ~ 5% 4.500 922 965 4.000 841 881 3.500 803 375 342 358 3.000 327 312 904 947 863 825 2.500 788 2.000 1.500 2,006 2,100 2,199 2,302 2,411 1.000 500 - 2017 2019 2021 2023 2025 Market details New entrants, mainly from China, with the effect of overcapacities and price pressure

Volatility in exchange rates, raw material prices and margins

Consolidation ongoing especially in the area of commodities

High dependence on Chinese growth Commodity Specialty Agricultural Other Source: Marketline, own calculations 70 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation SGL solutions enable many technologies and applications along various chemical value chains. Chemicals - General description of typical corrosive chemical processes Intermediates Chemical process Chemical products Process • Acid production, e.g. • Various technologies, e.g. • Variety of end products of technologies & hydrochloric or phosphoric leaching, concentration, chemical industry, e.g. systems • MDI/TDI1production dilution, purification, plastics, food additives, • VCM2production desorption, absorption, fertilizer, pigments distillation • Polyurethane production • PVC production • Phosphoric acid purification Sealing technologies • Corrosive and high temperature processes GMS business 1Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate/tolylene diisocyanate; 2Vinyl chloride monomer 71 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Market segment Industrial Applications 72 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Market segment Industrial Applications. Our solutions for high temperature furnaces Heating elements Thermal insulation Heat shields and Charging systems and systems insulation protection and elements Our solutions for electrical discharge machining in toolmaking Standard ready-to-run Detail electrode for precise Rib electrode Electrode for turbine blade electrode geometries production 73 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Market segment Industrial Applications. Our solutions for the metal industry Continuous casting Pressure sintering Powder metal industry Gas injection and distribution systems Our solutions for the glass and refractory industries Container glass Float glass 74 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Mid term innovation.New markets for our graphite based solutions are continuously developing Glass bending Graphite needed as molds for bending of glass

Today's applications: smart phones

Tomorrow: automotive displays Optical fiber • Ever increasing data quantities require more fibers • Products: heating elements, insulation & CFRC support high temperature customer processes 75 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation The importance of the value chain 76 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Specialty graphites come into play where other materials fail. EDM1electrode Vacuum pump Barrel susceptorExtremely pronounced compared to other materials Crucibles Machining speed not limited by material Machinability Thermal shock resistance Thermal stability Charging carrier Mechanical strength Specialty graphite Resistance to high temperatures Increases with temperature, peaks at 2,400 °C Purity Corrosion resistance Finished part ash content <5 ppm Resistant to acids, molten glass & metals Heat exchanger Wafer carrier Meander heater & other components in vacuum over 3,000 C° Furnace parts & insulation 1Electrical Discharge Machining 77 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Fine grain graphite manufacturing is complex and know-how intensive with long production times. Manufacturing process of fine grain graphite Binder pitch Carbonizing Graphitizing Grinding Mixing Pitch Shaping impregnating Coke & Isostatic pressing, vibration/die molding, graphite extruding 4-5 months Finishing Machining Purifying SiC coating 2-12 weeks 78 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation GMS can offer tailored solutions for customer applications due to broadest portfolio and capabilities in the industry. Fine grain • Isostatic • Vibro molded graphite • Extruded • Die molded • Foils & Sheets • Panels Expanded natural graphite • Yarns • Additives Carbon fiber- • CFRC1 • Soft felt reinforced • Rigid felt carbon and felts • Base machining • Process & product modeling Value-add • Advanced machining • System design process • Purification • System assembly capabilities • SiC Coating 1CFRC: carbon fiber reinforced carbon 79 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation SiC coating is an example for high-value-add applications, offering premium sales prices and margins in the respective markets. Price/kg SiC coating + purification Iso block + machining Full leverage of GMS value chain

Difficult to replicate by new-entrants:

new-entrants: Special iso grades applied and highly precise machining needed High degree of innovation, technological expertise & process stability required

High level of technological differentiation vs. competition

Applications in fast growing LED and semiconductor industries

Business opportunities with OEMs as well as aftermarket sales Value-add/gross margin 80 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Graphite materials enable innovation. Examples: Advanced graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries

lithium-ion batteries Graphite foils and felts for stationary energy storage

Additives for advanced lead acid batteries

Advanced silicon carbide coated carriers for LED and semiconductors

CFRC charging racks carriers for high-temperature applications

high-temperature applications Extra large reactors for polysilicon production

CFRC column internals for chemical processes

Special graphite grades for glass bending

Graphite felts for fuel cell applications Target approx. 1/3 of sales based on new products introduced over the last 4 years established new 81 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation GMS already achieves sales growth and EBIT margin targets but expected to grow further. GMS by value chain Feedstock Intermediate products Solutions/ Components Operational improvements (energy efficiency, de-bottlenecking, portfolio optimization)

de-bottlenecking, portfolio optimization) Sourcing excellence

Mid- to long-term growth in energy markets driven by expansion of product and customer portfolio

long-term growth in energy markets driven by expansion of product and customer portfolio Strong growth in high margin digitization market (LED, semiconductor)

Strong profitable growth in fuel cell components

Leverage ability to provide one-stop shop solutions based on the industry's most comprehensive product portfolio

one-stop shop solutions based on the industry's most comprehensive product portfolio Focus on total cost of ownership

Participate in the fast changing mobility market

Customize graphite anode materials for electric vehicles

Components for solutions reducing CO 2 emissions (e.g. vacuum pumps, water pumps) serving automotive industry

emissions (e.g. vacuum pumps, water pumps) serving automotive industry Technical competence close to the customer to strengthen position as solution partner

Focus high labor cost activities in low cost countries (Poland, China)

Automation 82 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Innovation ©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE Registered trademarks of SGL Carbon SE SGL Innovation. Focused on future growth markets SGL Innovation GMS Central CFM Application & Technology Innovation Technology • Graphite anode materials • Strategic scouting • Textile and carbon fibers for lithium-ion batteries • Advanced & future carbon fibers • Textile materials • Isostatic and extruded graphite • Future composites • Pre-impregnated materials • Coated graphite for semiconductors • Future coatings • Thermoplastic materials • Carbon and graphite felts • 3D printed materials • Wet friction materials • Thermal management solutions • Next generation materials for • Lightweight solutions & prototypes • Sealing materials lithium-ion batteries • Equipment for chemical industry • C/SiC1ceramics Die molded materials for automotive 1C/SiC: Carbon fiber reinforced Silicon Carbide 84 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation SGL Central Innovation - Future Growth Areas. From research and development to profitable business Startups: Develop business with profitable growth Development: Products & technology in cooperation with customers and partners Development Commercialization Startup GDL1for fuel cell C/SiC ceramics C/SiC2ceramics GDL for fuel cell 3D printing Nano Si/C for Si next generation Nano Si/C3for LIB 3D printing lithium-ion batteries Future carbon fibers & textiles Future Future coatings Fut. composites composites Future growth areas: Defined by analysis of markets and Megatrends in technology Research Future coatings Scouting: Medtec, water treatment, etc. Water treatment Future C-fibers 1GDL: Gas diffusion layer, regrouped from CI to BU GMS in Q4/2019 ; 2C/SiC: Carbon/Silicon carbide; 3Si/C: Silicon/Carbon 85 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation SGL Central Innovation - Future Growth Areas. SGL Carbon - A Pioneer in 3D Printing of Carbon Materials Base Process* 3D printing of Trademarks Prototypes Customers Advantage carbon/SiC materials Post Treatment** Metal impregnation Polymer impregnation Siliconization CARBO- PRINT C® CARBO- PRINT M® CARBO- PRINT P® CARBO- PRINT Si® SICA- PRINT P ® SICA- PRINT Si ® Degree of freedom Arbitrary design

Individualization Prototypes & small series

High flexibility Fast set up

Cost reduction Avoid/reduce machining Developing prototypes with customers,

First products sold into real application * Developed in cooperation with ExOne, Crosslicenced; ** SGL Group patents pending 86 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Summary ©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE Registered trademarks of SGL Carbon SE The new SGL Carbon. In a nutshell: Material competence based on carbon 1 and high temperature processes

and Command entire carbon fiber and graphite value chain

carbon fiber and graphite High tech carbon fiber & graphite based engineered solutions

engineered solutions Diversified customer base - servicing more than 35 industries

- servicing more than 35 industries Sales growth fueled by the megatrends energy, mobility and digitization

megatrends energy, mobility digitization Return to profitable growth path 1Carbon refers to the chemical element - graphite and carbon fiber are forms of carbon 88 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Thank you for your attention ! ©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE Registered trademarks of SGL Carbon SE Backup ©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE Registered trademarks of SGL Carbon SE Outlook for fiscal year 2020 ©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE Registered trademarks of SGL Carbon SE Guidance for the current fiscal year suspended. The previous targets for 2020 are unlikely to be achieved due to the COVID-19 pandemic SGL Carbon lifted its guidance on FY 2020 on April 1, 2020 due to uncertainty regarding impact of the COVID-19 pandemic . Due to uncertainty regarding the duration and the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, SGL is currently unable to provide a reliable sales revenue and earnings forecast for the current year

on April 1, 2020 due to uncertainty regarding impact of the . Due to uncertainty regarding the duration and the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, SGL is currently unable to provide a reliable sales revenue and earnings forecast for the current year Previous guidance :

Slightly lower sales revenue (sales revenue 2019: €1,087m) Recurring EBIT 1 approximately 10-15% below the prior year (recurring EBIT 2019: €48m) Was already made conditional in the management report published on March 12, 2020, that negative effects from the coronavirus were not included, as the outbreak at that time was mainly restricted to China and Italy. In the meantime, numerous other governments have introduced far reaching measures and leading economists now forecast significant reductions in economic output in key economies

January and February 2020 were in line with our previous expectations. Negative deviations will be visible in March 2020, mainly in CFM , affected by temporary production stops resp. reductions by the German automotive OEMs

were with our previous expectations. will be visible in March 2020, , affected by temporary production stops resp. reductions by the German automotive OEMs SGL has introduced and partially already implemented measures to reduce the cost base and to secure liquidity :

measures to reduce the cost base and to secure liquidity Introduction of short-time work Reduction of material and indirect spend Further reduction/postponement of capital expenditures Increase of facturing

We are exploring further financing options independent of the capital markets e.g. sales on non-core real estate

further financing options independent of the capital markets As of March 31, 2020, liquidity was slightly higher than at year end 2019 (December 31, 2019: €137m) 92 1before non-recurring items SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Latest financials FY 2019 ©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE Registered trademarks of SGL Carbon SE CFM.Earnings impacted by structural declines in Textile Fibers and product mix effects in Wind Energy in € million 2019 2018 Sales revenue 431.6 422.5 EBITDA1 25.1 54.2 EBIT1 -8.3 20.8 EBIT-Margin1(in %) -1.9 4.9 ROCEEBIT(in %) -1.3 3.2 Sales revenue increased slightly by 2% (currency adjusted: unchanged)

increased slightly by 2% (currency adjusted: unchanged) Strong growth in Wind Energy (prior year impacted by sale of our share in SGL Kümpers) offset by lower revenues in Aerospace - due to postponement of invoicing a major order to 2020 Textile Fibers - impacted particularly by structural changes in demand resulting from substitution effects Industrial Applications - due to economic sensitivity in the commoditized part of the business and Automotive - slight decrease in the full year due to cancellations/lower demand for a single car model in Q4/2019

Sales revenue of Ceramic Brake Discs (JV with Brembo, not included in CFM sales due to At-Equity accounting) stable despite downturn in automotive industry

of Ceramic Brake Discs (JV with Brembo, not included in CFM sales due to At-Equity accounting) stable despite downturn in automotive industry Negative recurring EBIT mainly due to structural declines in Textile Fibers and poor product mix effects (regional & value chain) in Wind Energy;

mainly due to structural declines in and poor product mix effects (regional & value chain) in Profit revision in August and expected continued weakness in Textile Fibers and Industrial Applications triggered non-cash impairment

charges of €74.7m in Q3/2019 1before non-recurring items of minus €83.2 million in 2019 and €15.8 million in 2018 94 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation GMS.Record year in sales and EBIT based on strong growth in Semiconductors and Automotive in € million 20192 2018 Sales revenue 622.5 589.9 EBITDA1 113.6 98.9 EBIT1 85.5 76.0 EBIT-Margin1(in %) 13.7 12.9 ROCEEBIT(in %) 16.3 16.5 Sales revenue increased 6 % (currency adjusted by 3%)

increased 6 % (currency adjusted by 3%) Strong double digit growth in Semiconductors and Automotive & Transport Stable development in Battery & other Energy, LED, Chemicals and Industrial Applications Again, sales to the Solar market segment was limited below the prior year level to prioritize sales to Semiconductor customers

Recurring EBIT increased more than proportionately to sales by 13%

increased more than proportionately to sales by 13% Main driver was strong growth in Semiconductors Battery & other Energy, LED and Industrial Applications also contributed to improved earnings Despite the strong sales growth, earnings in Automotive & Transport remained roughly on the prior year level due to high start-up costs in the first half of the year, which - as expected - were significantly reduced in the second half In contrast, market segments Chemicals and Solar slightly below the prior year level

1 before non-recurring items of €0.1 million in 2019 and €0.6 million in 2018;

2In 2019, GDL was retroactively reclassified to GMS (Battery & other Energy) from Corporate (Central Innovation) due to accelerated commercialization (major contract extension Hyundai) 95 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Corporate. Result improved strongly in € million 20192 2018 Sales revenue 32.6 35.1 EBITDA1 -18.7 -25.9 EBIT1 -28.8 -32.2 - of which for Central Innovation2 -11.4 -8.0 Sales revenue declined slightly due to reclassification of GDL to GMS

declined slightly due to reclassification of GDL to GMS Recurring EBIT strongly improved compared to prior year level

strongly improved compared to prior year level Despite prior year benefiting from an approx. €4m gain from a land sale in Canada Strong improvement in earnings primarily based on lower expenses for management incentive plans due to significant decline in earnings at CFM and thus also in the Group Expenses for our central research activities were up on the previous year due to higher expenditure for the development of future businesses such as 3D printing and composite materials for medical technology

1before non-recurring items of €0.4 million in 2019 and minus €0.1 million in 2018; 2In 2019, GDL was retroactively reclassified to GMS (Battery & other Energy) from Corporate (Central Innovation) due to accelerated commercialization (major contract extension Hyundai) 96 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Group EBIT 2019 "cash quality" better than 2018. 2018 substantially benefited from IFRS15 effects 2018 significantly benefited from first-time adoption of IFRS 15

first-time adoption of IFRS 15 Adjusted for this effect, and despite disappointing CFM development, 2019 Group EBIT even improved compared to 2018 (minus €2.8m IFRS 15 effect in 2019)

IFRS 15 on EBIT has no cash impact as sales and earnings are only booked earlier - therefore "cash- quality" of 2019 EBIT is better than in 2018 IFRS15 IFRS15 €40.1m €47.2m €51.2m 2017 2018 2019 97 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Group. Income Statement in € million 2019 2018 Sales revenue 1,086.7 1,047.5 EBITDA before non-recurring items 120.0 127.2 EBIT before non-recurring items 48.4 64.6 ROCEEBIT(in %) 3.9 5.4 Non-recurring items -82.7 16.3 EBIT -34.3 80.9 Net financing result -38.9 -29.6 Results from continuing operations before income taxes -73.2 51.3 Income tax expense and non controlling interests -16.7 -1.0 Result from discontinued operations, net of income taxes -0.1 -9.0 Consolidated net result attributable to shareholders of parent company -90.0 41.3 Based on developments in the reporting segments, Group sales revenue increased by 4% and recurring Group EBIT declined by 25%; non-recurring items predominantly relate to impairment charges in CFM

increased by 4% and declined by 25%; predominantly relate to impairment charges in CFM Net financial result impacted by refinancing measures - increased interest costs following issue of corporate bond in April 2019 and expenses associated with early repayment of convertible bond 2015/2020

impacted by refinancing measures - increased interest costs following issue of corporate bond in April 2019 and expenses associated with early repayment of convertible bond 2015/2020 Substantially higher tax expenses resulting from non-cash value adjustments to deferred tax assets 98 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Free cash flow. in € million (continuing operations) 2019 2018 Cash flow from operating activities 61.9 23.6 Capital expenditures in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -95.1 -78.1 Cash flow from other investing activities1 15.9 -4.0 Cash flow from investing activities -79.2 -82.1 Free cash flow -17.3 -58.5 Free cash flow from discontinued operations -9.4 58.0 Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly mainly due to the reduction in working capital

improved significantly mainly due to the reduction in working capital Slightly lower cash outflow from investing activities despite substantially higher capex

despite substantially higher capex Due to dividends from Brembo SGL and cash inflow from last installment of payment related to the sale of our share in SGL Kümpers Prior year included cash outflow of €23.1m for payment of the purchase price for SGL ACF Germany (Wackersdorf)

Free cashflow was already structurally positive if capex had been on level of depreciation (€72m)

was already if capex had been on level of depreciation (€72m) Free cash flow from discontinued operations in the reporting period included final settlement payment for the sale of our Aerostructures business to Avcorp; prior year contained cash inflow from the final outstanding payments for the sale of former PP activities

in the reporting period included final settlement payment for the sale of our Aerostructures business to Avcorp; prior year contained cash inflow from the final outstanding payments for the sale of former PP activities

1 dividends received, payments for capital contributions in investments accounted for At-Equity and other financial assets, payments for acquiring remaining stakes in our joint ventures, proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 99 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Balance sheet. in € million 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Equity ratio (in %) 27.8 33.5 Total liquidity 137.1 181.6 Net financial debt 288.5 242.2 Gearing (net debt/equity) 0.69 0.46 Leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) 2.4 1.9 Equity ratio decreased mainly due to the consolidated net loss of €90.0m

decreased mainly due to the consolidated net loss of €90.0m An additional factor was the adjustment to pension provisions in Germany and USA resulting from the lower interest rate environment, decreasing equity by €27m

Total liquidity decreased primarily as a result of the negative free cash flow, the transaction costs paid for the corporate bond, and the final settlement regarding the sale of our Aerostructures business to Avcorp

decreased primarily as a result of the negative free cash flow, the transaction costs paid for the corporate bond, and the final settlement regarding the sale of our Aerostructures business to Avcorp Resulting in higher net financial debt 1former SGL ACF 100 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Appendix ©CopyrightSGL Carbon SE Registered trademarks of SGL Carbon SE The transformation of SGL Group. We have implemented the announced strategy Composites - Fibers & Graphite Materials & Systems Materials (CFM) (GMS) Fibers, materials Graphite based and composites technological solutions Central Innovation Discontinued operations sold Q4/2017 Performance Products (PP) Graphite electrodes Cathodes Furnace linings Carbon electrodes Corporate Functions Disposal of the PP business to concentrate our resources on the growth areas CFM and GMS

our resources on the Focus on CFM and GMS improves the balance between markets and industries, and thus reduces volatility in our business 102 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Regional Sales Distribution. Sales by destination Europe outside Sales Germany Germany North America Asia Rest of World 2019 31 % 17 % 15 % 32 % 4 % 2018 34 % 18 % 16 % 28 % 4 % Sales by origin Europe outside Sales Germany Germany North America Asia 2019 39 % 29 % 25 % 7 % 2018 39 % 31 % 23 % 7 % 103 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Shares in issue and shareholder structure. Basic shares Security Identification Number 723530 ISIN Number DE0007235301 Cusip Number 784 188 203 Number of Shares (as at April 30, 2020) 122,341,478 Free float ~ 46% Reported shareholdings according to §§ 21 f. WpHG and other notifications SKion GmbH 28.5% BMW AG 18.4% Volkswagen AG 7.4% 104 SGL Carbon | Investor Relations Presentation Debt market instruments. 