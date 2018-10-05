Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Transmonde Services Insurance Company Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 03:54pm CEST

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Transmonde Services Insurance Company Limited (Transmonde) (Hamilton, Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect Transmonde’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Partially offsetting these rating factors are Transmonde’s high retentions and concentration in liability lines with significant loss severity potential, and its limited market profile as a single parent captive. Transmonde provides professional, general and pollution liability coverages to members of the International Association of Superintendents, which are subsidiaries of SGS SA (SGS), a publicly traded Swiss company [SWX: SGSN].

Transmonde has maintained very conservative underwriting leverage ratios, as surplus has remained strong to support its business volumes. Historically, surplus growth is the result of retained earnings from highly profitable operating results driven by excellent underwriting performance. The company has posted low loss and loss adjustment expense ratios, which reflect SGS’s effective risk management. Its relatively high per-occurrence retentions are mitigated by significant deductibles and conservative reserving practices.

While the rating outlooks are stable, factors that could lead to positive rating actions include a material increase in Transmonde's risk-adjusted capitalization and consistently favorable operating results at SGS S.A. Factors that may lead to negative rating actions include sustained adverse global economic conditions affecting SGS S.A. and Transmonde, material loss of risk-adjusted capitalization, deterioration of operating performance or an increase in net retention.

A.M. Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
03:54pA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Transmonde Services Insurance Company Limi..
BU
09/28SGS : MAHAK Scores 97.5% in NGO Benchmarking Audit
PU
09/26SGS : Issues CHF 225 Million and CHF 175 Million Bonds
PU
09/24SGS : Implements Renovo™ Program in Ghana
PU
09/20SGS : Issues World’s First GMP+ B11 Certificate to Romer Labs Diagnostic
PU
09/19SGS : launches komgo
PU
09/17SGS : and ClipperData to Provide News Alerts on Fuel Specification Changes
PU
09/14SGS : Argentina Proposed New Technical Resolution for Footwear Labelling
PU
09/13SGS : Named Industry Leader in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fifth Year
PU
09/11SGS : 2018 Focus on Argentina & Brazil
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27SGS Needs To Verify Its Own Self-Improvement Processes 
07/18SGS SA (SGSOF) CEO Frankie Ng on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/18SGS SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/18SGS SA reports 1H results 
07/18SGS SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 813 M
EBIT 2018 1 047 M
Net income 2018 688 M
Debt 2018 697 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 27,21
P/E ratio 2019 24,16
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
Capitalization 18 840 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 571  CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS-2.87%18 964
FISERV22.73%32 584
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 015
WIRECARD104.95%27 110
FIRST DATA CORP43.21%22 344
CINTAS CORPORATION25.80%21 183
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.