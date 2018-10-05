A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Transmonde Services Insurance Company Limited

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Transmonde
Services Insurance Company Limited (Transmonde) (Hamilton, Bermuda). The
outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.
The ratings reflect Transmonde’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance,
limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
Partially offsetting these rating factors are Transmonde’s high
retentions and concentration in liability lines with significant loss
severity potential, and its limited market profile as a single parent
captive. Transmonde provides professional, general and pollution
liability coverages to members of the International Association of
Superintendents, which are subsidiaries of SGS SA (SGS), a publicly
traded Swiss company [SWX: SGSN].
Transmonde has maintained very conservative underwriting leverage
ratios, as surplus has remained strong to support its business volumes.
Historically, surplus growth is the result of retained earnings from
highly profitable operating results driven by excellent underwriting
performance. The company has posted low loss and loss adjustment expense
ratios, which reflect SGS’s effective risk management. Its relatively
high per-occurrence retentions are mitigated by significant deductibles
and conservative reserving practices.
While the rating outlooks are stable, factors that could lead to
positive rating actions include a material increase in Transmonde's
risk-adjusted capitalization and consistently favorable operating
results at SGS S.A. Factors that may lead to negative rating actions
include sustained adverse global economic conditions affecting SGS S.A.
and Transmonde, material loss of risk-adjusted capitalization,
deterioration of operating performance or an increase in net retention.
A.M. Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer
entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States
and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and
independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance
market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.
