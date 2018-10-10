Health Canada Publishes New Playpens Regulations: SOR/2018-186

Health Canada publishes new regulations aimed at improving the safety of playpens.

On October 3, 2018, Health Canada published, in the Canada Gazette, a new playpens regulation to address identified safety hazards related to the use of playpens and their accessories. This also aligns to some requirements of the Cribs, Cradles and Bassinets Regulations (SOR/2016-152) and applicable US requirements (16 CFR 1221), and strengthens construction and performance requirements.

The regulations apply to products intended to provide an enclosed play area for a child who has a height of 90 cm or less, has sides that are attached to its floor, one of which is at least made of textile or other pliable material, and none of the structural parts are inflatable.

Below are the areas improved in the regulations:

Entrapment in openings in the textile sides of playpens and sleep accessories Floor pad spacing and mattress pad spacing Angles of sleep surfaces Warnings Stability Latching and locking of top rails Side deflection and strength False latch Top rail configuration Top rail to corner post attachment Entanglement on projections Corner post height Floor pad thickness Height of playpen sides Openings - finger entrapment Floor pad vertical displacement Strength of playing surfaces Mesh opening sizes Mesh and fabric attachment strength Accessories - entrapment Number of wheels Side height of sleep accessories Mattress pad thickness of sleep accessories Integrity of playpen accessories Angle of sleep accessories that rock or swing Allowance for the use of a pouch to store assembly and use instructions

The regulations repeal and replace the Playpens Regulations (SOR/2016-189) and will be enforced from April 3, 2019, six months from the date the regulation was published in the Canada Gazette

Playpens Regulations, SOR/2018-186 [1]

