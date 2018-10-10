Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/09 05:30:09 pm
2398 CHF   -0.70%
03:28aHEALTH CANADA P : Sor/2018-186
PU
10/09SGS : Updated China Bag Product Standard – QB/T 1333-2018 < Ha..
PU
10/09SGS : Annual Report Release Date Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Health Canada Publishes New Playpens Regulations: SOR/2018-186

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 03:28am CEST

Health Canada publishes new regulations aimed at improving the safety of playpens.

SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile Products NO. 136/18

On October 3, 2018, Health Canada published, in the Canada Gazette, a new playpens regulation to address identified safety hazards related to the use of playpens and their accessories. This also aligns to some requirements of the Cribs, Cradles and Bassinets Regulations (SOR/2016-152) and applicable US requirements (16 CFR 1221), and strengthens construction and performance requirements.

The regulations apply to products intended to provide an enclosed play area for a child who has a height of 90 cm or less, has sides that are attached to its floor, one of which is at least made of textile or other pliable material, and none of the structural parts are inflatable.

Below are the areas improved in the regulations:

  1. Entrapment in openings in the textile sides of playpens and sleep accessories

  2. Floor pad spacing and mattress pad spacing

  3. Angles of sleep surfaces

  4. Warnings

  5. Stability

  6. Latching and locking of top rails

  7. Side deflection and strength

  8. False latch

  9. Top rail configuration

  10. Top rail to corner post attachment

  11. Entanglement on projections

  12. Corner post height

  13. Floor pad thickness

  14. Height of playpen sides

  15. Openings - finger entrapment

  16. Floor pad vertical displacement

  17. Strength of playing surfaces

  18. Mesh opening sizes

  19. Mesh and fabric attachment strength

  20. Accessories - entrapment

  21. Number of wheels

  22. Side height of sleep accessories

  23. Mattress pad thickness of sleep accessories

  24. Integrity of playpen accessories

  25. Angle of sleep accessories that rock or swing

  26. Allowance for the use of a pouch to store assembly and use instructions

The regulations repeal and replace the Playpens Regulations (SOR/2016-189) and will be enforced from April 3, 2019, six months from the date the regulation was published in the Canada Gazette

Playpens Regulations, SOR/2018-186 [1]

SGS has dedicated experts and services to assist you in the development of juvenile products and childcare articles. SGS offers physical/mechanical tests, chemical tests, packaging evaluation, inspections to ensure the compliance of your products in target markets.

For enquiries, please contact:

Dennis Lancion
Technical Manager (Hardlines)
t: +1 (905) 364-3757

Catherine Follin-ArbeletJuvenile Products International Expert
t: + 33 6 28 50 25 88

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2018 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 01:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
03:28aHEALTH CANADA PUBLISHES NEW PLAYPENS : Sor/2018-186
PU
10/09SGS : Updated China Bag Product Standard – QB/T 1333-2018 < Handbag and kn..
PU
10/09SGS : Annual Report Release Date Announcement
PU
10/09SGS : California Proposition 65 Reformulation of BPA in Food Contact Products
PU
10/08SGS : in Taunusstein
PU
10/08SGS : CE Marking for Electrical Furniture
PU
10/08SGS : Modern Slavery
PU
10/08SGS : Outdoor Furniture Accelerated Aging Testing for the US
PU
10/08BATAS : Enhanced Battery Testing in China
PU
10/08SGS : Getting Ready for 5G
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27SGS Needs To Verify Its Own Self-Improvement Processes 
07/18SGS SA (SGSOF) CEO Frankie Ng on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/18SGS SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/18SGS SA reports 1H results 
07/18SGS SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 813 M
EBIT 2018 1 047 M
Net income 2018 688 M
Debt 2018 697 M
Yield 2018 3,25%
P/E ratio 2018 26,62
P/E ratio 2019 23,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,81x
EV / Sales 2019 2,65x
Capitalization 18 435 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 588  CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS-4.96%18 570
FISERV23.18%32 641
WORLDPAY INC7.04%30 422
WIRECARD95.66%23 613
FIRST DATA CORP42.37%22 157
CINTAS CORPORATION25.34%20 787
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.