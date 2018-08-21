ISO 50001 Revision Update: Final Draft International Standard (FDIS) Issued

The latest version of the energy management system (EnMS) standard, ISO 50001:2018, was published in August 21, 2018. This revision marks the second edition of the standard.

ISO 50001 has become increasingly relevant since its release in 2011. Nearly 20,216 organizations were certified to the standard by the end of 2016. A global survey shows that ISO 50001 certifications increased by 69% during 2016. According to ISO, available evidence shows that organizations adopting the ISO 50001 standard benefit from initial energy improvements of 10% or more and achieve net cost savings, mostly through low cost or no cost changes to operations.

The standard is business friendly, globally relevant and transformational. It aims to enable organizations to establish systems and processes needed to continually improve energy performance - including energy efficiency, energy use, and energy consumption - by providing the requirements for a systematic, data-driven and facts-based process. Energy performance indicators (EnPIs) and energy baselines (EnBs), two interrelated elements addressed in ISO 50001, enable organizations to demonstrate energy performance improvement.

Successful implementation of an EnMS requires a cultural change within an organization and commitment at all of its levels and functions, especially top management. ISO 50001 states that an organization shall determine external and internal issues, understand the needs and expectations of interested parties and determine the risks and opportunities that need to be addressed to achieve the intended outcomes of its EnMS and to improve its energy performance.

The new version conforms to ISO's requirements for management system standards, including the incorporation of a high-level structure, identical core text, and common terms and definitions, thereby ensuring a high level of compatibility with other management system standards, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018.

The main changes from the previous edition are as follows:

Adoption of ISO's requirements for management system standards to ensure a high level of compatibility with other management system standards

Support of integration with strategic management processes

Clarification of language and organization

Stronger emphasis of the role of top management

Terms and definitions have been updated and placed in context order

Inclusion of new definitions, including 'energy performance improvement'

Clarification on exclusions of energy types

Clarification of energy review

Normalization of energy EnPIs and EnBs

Addition of details on energy data collection plans (previously energy measurement plans) and related requirements

Clarification of EnPI and EnB text to provide a better understanding of these concepts

The transition period for the new standard is three years.

We can provide organizations with valuable advice and guidance on transitioning. Magd Hendy, Transition Task Force Leader, SGS said, 'With the help of our experts and well-trained auditors, SGS can help organizations throughout their transitions. Several useful tools, assets, gap analyses and training are also offered to determine an organization's needs and help it to achieve energy management system certification smoothly and successfully.'

For more information, please contact:

Eric Huang

SGS Global Product Manager, Energy/Sustainability

t: +886 2 2299 3279

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.