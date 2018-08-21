Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ISO 50001 Revision Update: Final Draft International Standard (FDIS) Issued

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 09:37am CEST

The latest version of the energy management system (EnMS) standard, ISO 50001:2018, was published in August 21, 2018. This revision marks the second edition of the standard.

ISO 50001 has become increasingly relevant since its release in 2011. Nearly 20,216 organizations were certified to the standard by the end of 2016. A global survey shows that ISO 50001 certifications increased by 69% during 2016. According to ISO, available evidence shows that organizations adopting the ISO 50001 standard benefit from initial energy improvements of 10% or more and achieve net cost savings, mostly through low cost or no cost changes to operations.

The standard is business friendly, globally relevant and transformational. It aims to enable organizations to establish systems and processes needed to continually improve energy performance - including energy efficiency, energy use, and energy consumption - by providing the requirements for a systematic, data-driven and facts-based process. Energy performance indicators (EnPIs) and energy baselines (EnBs), two interrelated elements addressed in ISO 50001, enable organizations to demonstrate energy performance improvement.

Successful implementation of an EnMS requires a cultural change within an organization and commitment at all of its levels and functions, especially top management. ISO 50001 states that an organization shall determine external and internal issues, understand the needs and expectations of interested parties and determine the risks and opportunities that need to be addressed to achieve the intended outcomes of its EnMS and to improve its energy performance.

The new version conforms to ISO's requirements for management system standards, including the incorporation of a high-level structure, identical core text, and common terms and definitions, thereby ensuring a high level of compatibility with other management system standards, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018.

The main changes from the previous edition are as follows:

  • Adoption of ISO's requirements for management system standards to ensure a high level of compatibility with other management system standards
  • Support of integration with strategic management processes
  • Clarification of language and organization
  • Stronger emphasis of the role of top management
  • Terms and definitions have been updated and placed in context order
  • Inclusion of new definitions, including 'energy performance improvement'
  • Clarification on exclusions of energy types
  • Clarification of energy review
  • Normalization of energy EnPIs and EnBs
  • Addition of details on energy data collection plans (previously energy measurement plans) and related requirements
  • Clarification of EnPI and EnB text to provide a better understanding of these concepts

The transition period for the new standard is three years.

We can provide organizations with valuable advice and guidance on transitioning. Magd Hendy, Transition Task Force Leader, SGS said, 'With the help of our experts and well-trained auditors, SGS can help organizations throughout their transitions. Several useful tools, assets, gap analyses and training are also offered to determine an organization's needs and help it to achieve energy management system certification smoothly and successfully.'

For more information, please contact:

Eric Huang
SGS Global Product Manager, Energy/Sustainability
t: +886 2 2299 3279

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 07:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
09:37aISO 50001 REVISION UPDATE : Final Draft International Standard (FDIS) Issued
PU
08/20SGS : China Releases a New Standard for Baby Carriers–GB/T 35270-2017
PU
08/20SGS : San Francisco Bans PFAS Chemicals in Single Use Food Service Ware
PU
08/17VIDEO : Focus on Danube
PU
08/17SGS : ABB FIA Formula E Championship Receives ISO 20121 Certification
PU
08/16SGS : EU Publishes Latest List of Harmonized Toy Safety Standards
PU
08/14SGS : Thailand Mandates Labeling for Liquid-Containing Mobile Phone and Tablet C..
PU
08/13SGS : Europe Restricts the Use of Tagetes Erecta, Tagetes Minuta and Tagetes Pat..
PU
08/10SGS : New York State Proposes to Expand BPA Prohibition
PU
08/09SGS : Hospitality Experience & Food Safety Forum in Sanya, China
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18SGS SA (SGSOF) CEO Frankie Ng on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/18SGS SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/18SGS SA reports 1H results 
07/18SGS SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/11SGS acquires Advanced Metrology Solutions 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 806 M
EBIT 2018 1 052 M
Net income 2018 694 M
Debt 2018 699 M
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 28,36
P/E ratio 2019 25,15
EV / Sales 2018 2,97x
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
Capitalization 19 548 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 571  CHF
Spread / Average Target -0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS1.57%19 765
FISERV21.39%32 167
WORLDPAY INC7.04%29 543
WIRECARD92.11%25 268
FIRST DATA CORP50.69%23 213
CINTAS CORPORATION36.60%22 614
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.