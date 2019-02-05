SGS : Acquires Floriaan B.V., Netherlands

SGS is pleased to announce the acquisition of Floriaan B.V., headquartered in Zaltbommel, Netherlands.

Established in 2004, Floriaan provides integral fire safety services to industrial and real estate companies across the Netherlands, addressing complex safety challenges. Located in the center of the Netherlands and ISO 9001 certified, the company employs approximately 19 people.

'This acquisition will complement the existing capabilities of our Environment, Health & Safety business and will provide immediate growth opportunities in the field of fire safety in the Netherlands,' said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.

