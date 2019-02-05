Log in
SGS : Acquires Floriaan B.V., Netherlands

02/05/2019 | 01:04am EST

SGS is pleased to announce the acquisition of Floriaan B.V., headquartered in Zaltbommel, Netherlands.

Established in 2004, Floriaan provides integral fire safety services to industrial and real estate companies across the Netherlands, addressing complex safety challenges. Located in the center of the Netherlands and ISO 9001 certified, the company employs approximately 19 people.

'This acquisition will complement the existing capabilities of our Environment, Health & Safety business and will provide immediate growth opportunities in the field of fire safety in the Netherlands,' said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks
Investor Relations
t: +41 79 641 83 02

Media: Daniel Rufenacht
Corporate Communications and Sustainability
t: +41 78 656 94 59

www.sgs.com

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 06:03:05 UTC
