SGS : Acquires Testing, Engineering and Consulting Services, Inc., USA

04/04/2019 | 12:57am EDT

SGS is pleased to announce the acquisition of Testing, Engineering and Consulting Services, Inc. (TEC Services), based in Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA.

TEC Services is a leading independent testing, engineering and consulting services laboratory, focused on meeting the quality requirements of today's construction industry. It offers comprehensive services for many leading companies across the US and internationally.

Founded in 2004 and privately owned, TEC Services employs approximately 30 skilled people and generated 2018 revenues of approximately USD 4.0 million.

'This acquisition broadens our materials testing capabilities in the US, while helping us to expand into the infrastructure and construction sectors,' said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks
Investor Relations
t: +41 79 641 83 02

Media: Daniel Rufenacht
Corporate Communications and Sustainability
t: +41 78 656 94 59

www.sgs.com

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 04:56:06 UTC
