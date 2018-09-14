SGS : Argentina Proposed New Technical Resolution for Footwear Labelling

The Argentina Secretariat of Trade (Secretaría de Comercio) notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) in August 2018 of its draft resolution on 'Labelling requirements applicable to all types of new footwear' that are commercialized in the Argentine Republic. The effective date of the Technical Resolution will be 180 days after publication in the Official Gazette.

The draft Resolution updates and restructures the existing legislation on the labelling requirements for all types of new footwear marketed within the territory of the Argentine Republic. The purpose of the new draft is to prevent practices that may mislead or deceive consumers. When the new legislation comes into force, it will repeal the Resolution No. 508/1999 of the former Secretariat of Industry, Trade and Mining and any related resolutions as well as Resolution No. 44/20013 of the former Secretariat of Competition, Deregulation and Consumer Protection.

The producers, manufacturers or importers will be responsible for the accuracy of the information indicated on the labels as stated in the Resolution. The information may be presented on one or more labels and must be expressed in the national language (additional languages may be used) with characters no less than 1 millimeter in height and the label must be visible, indelible and easily accessible to the consumer. The information must be printed, marked, stitched, stamped, pasted or linked to the product on at least one item of the pair. Size must be indicated on both pieces. The label or labels are required to be permanent only until the product is acquired by the final consumer.

Required labelling information for footwear according to the draft technical resolution:

Name or business name and Unique Tax Identification Code (C.U.I.T.) of the national manufacturer or importer The name or business name of national manufacturer or importer may be replaced by the registered Trademark

Brand and Model or Article identification

Country of Origin

Composition of the following footwear component parts: (1) Upper ('Capellada') (2) Lining ('Forro') and (3) Outer sole ('Fondo', 'Base' or 'Planta').

Footwear Size (Foot length according to the European system)

The composition of the footwear component parts need to be identified according to the following general criteria:

By the predominant material of each component part of the footwear constituting at least 80% of the total surface area. If no single material accounts for at least 80%, information must be given on the two main materials of each component part of the footwear item.

If more than 50% of the inner surface of the footwear item has no lining, then the label should include the phrase 'WITHOUT LINING' ('SIN FORRAR'), instead of the composition of the lining.

If the constituent material is leather, the word 'LEATHER' ('CUERO') must be indicated, adding the corresponding class or species.

For bovine leather, additionally it must be indicated if the material is Top Grain Leather ('cuero flor') or Suede ('cuero descarne').

For leather that has been stamped, embossed, dyed or processed to simulate the appearance of another species or class of leather, the actual material must be indicated.

If the material used is obtained from an agglomeration of leather fibers, shall be indicated as 'LEATHER AGGLOMERATE' ('AGLOMERADO DE CUERO').

If the constituent material is textile, the word 'TEXTIL' must be indicated.

If the constituent material is synthetic, the word 'SYNTHETIC' ('SINTÉTICO') must be indicated. It is optional to add the type of material.

If the constituent material is rubber, either vulcanized, synthetic or natural, the word 'RUBBER' ('CAUCHO') must be indicated.

If one or more parts are made with material other than above mentioned, the generic name of that material (e.g. wood, metal, cork) must be indicated.

