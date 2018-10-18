SGS : CEN Publishes Amendment 2 to EN 1400 for Soothers

CEN has published EN 1400:2013+A2:2018 for soothers for babies and young children. Conflicting national standards are to be withdrawn by March 2019 at the very latest.

SAFEGUARDS | Hardlines NO. 141/18

In September 2018, the European Committee for Standardization (Comité Européen de Normalisation, CEN) published EN 1400:2013+A2:2018 [1], the new safety standard for 'Soothers for Babies and Young Children'. This new standard is now available on a commercial basis at national standards organizations, such as the British Standards Institution (BSI [2])

EN 1400:2013+A2:2018 contains a number of important changes, including the following:

Amending the overview of the requirements and the related test methods for different materials as listed in Table 4. The category 'Thermoplastics'' is divided into two new categories: 'All Thermoplastics' and 'Polycarbonate and Polysulphone'

Expanding the list of soluble elements from 17 to 19 in Table 5 and amending some of these migration limits (see Table 1 below for the changes). These changes include dividing the migration of (total) chromium into two types of chromium: chromium (III) and chromium (VI), a completely new entry for organic tin, and new limits for arsenic, barium and nickel. It is interesting to note that the migration limit for nickel has been strengthened approximately 4-fold, but limits for arsenic and barium have become less stringent.

Strengthening the migration limit for bisphenol A (BPA) in Table 10, from 0.125 mg/L to 0.01 mg/L. It is important to note that this limit is not applicable to certain member states in the EU due to national legislation, including: Austrian Federal Law from the Ministry of Health Regulation Number 327 of October 6, 2011 prohibiting the use of BPA in soothers and teething rings (Safeguard 3/12 [3] ) Article 2 of French Law Number 2012-1442 of December 24, 2012 relating to the 'ban on manufacturing, importation, exportation and placing on the market of food containers containing BPA', and modifying Article L. 5231-2 of the French Health Code by prohibiting BPA in teethers as well as shields in teats and soothers.

Amending the French translation in Table A1 of Annex A for warnings in a set form and order.

According to EN 1400:2013+A2:2018, this standard is to be given the status of a national standard by March 2019 and conflicting national standards are to be withdrawn by this date at the latest.

Highlights of a comparison of changes for soluble elements in Table 5 between the A1:2014 and A2:2018 versions of EN 1400 are summarized in Table 1.

EN 1400:2013 'Child Use and Care Articles - Soothers for Babies and Young Children - Safety requirements and Test Methods

Table 5 'Limits of Element Migration from Soothers' A2:2018 A1:2014 Arsenic (As) ≤ 5.0 mg/kg ≤ 2.5 mg/kg Barium (Ba) ≤ 2,000 mg/kg ≤ 200 mg/kg Chromium (Cr) Not applicable ≤ 50 mg/kg Chromium (III), (Cr (III)) ≤ 50 mg/kg Not applicable Chromium (VI), (Cr (VI)) ≤ 0.001 mg/kg* Not applicable Nickel (Ni) ≤ 28 mg/kg ≤ 100 mg/kg Organic tin ≤ 1.3 mg/kg Not applicable *The actual detection limit of EN 71-3 test method is to be applied. If the measured value of Cr (VI) in the sample is below the Limit of Quantification (LOQ) of the valid version of EN 71-3, the sample is considered 'Passed'

Table 1. Comparison of changes in Table 5

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang

Global Information and Innovation Manager

t: +852 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2018 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.