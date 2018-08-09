SGS : California Proposition 65 Reformulation of Chemicals in Consumer Products

Several Prop 65 settlements have been reached for a variety of products. Some of these require a warning as part of the agreement.

SAFEGUARDS | Consumer Products NO. 117/18

California Proposition 65 (Prop 65 [1]) is the 'Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986', a ballot initiative passed overwhelmingly by California residents in November 1986. It requires the state to publish a list of chemicals [2] that are known to cause cancer, birth defects or reproductive harm. The list was first published in 1987 and has evolved to more than 860 chemicals.

Unless specifically exempted, companies doing business in California are required to provide 'a clear and reasonable warning' before knowingly and intentionally exposing anyone to a listed chemical. Once a chemical is listed, companies have twelve months to comply with this provision.

Several Prop 65 settlement agreements involving bisphenol A (BPA), carbon monoxide, di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), lead, soot and wood dust have been reached for a variety of products. Highlights of these are summarized in Table 1. It is interesting to note that the parties in entry 4 agreed to reformulate both lead content and releasable lead in vinyl/PVC shoulder strap pads.

Entry Scope Reformulation/Warning for Chemicals 1 Charcoal grills and hibachis Warning for carbon monoxide 2 Firewood Warning for carbon monoxide, soot and wood dust 3 Polycarbonate bowls BPA-free otherwise warning 4 Vinyl/PVC shoulder strap pads

Table 1

A Prop 65 settlement is a consent agreement between the parties named in the settlement and a party not named in a settlement is not bound by that settlement.

Due to the unique nature of Prop 65, companies wishing to avoid litigation are advised to use the reformulated concentration limits as a reference.

