Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SGS : California Restricts Flame Retardants in Certain Consumer Goods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 07:23am CEST

California approves measures to regulate flame retardants in three categories of consumer products. The new law will become effective on January 1, 2020.

SAFEGUARDS | Consumer Products NO. 134/18

In March 2018, we informed you [1] that California and several states in the US had introduced proposals to regulate flame retardants in a wide variety of consumer products. The scope of products and types of flame retardants in these bills are jurisdiction dependent.

On September 29, 2018, the governor of California signed into law AB 2998 [2] to restrict a broad range of flame retardants in juvenile products, mattresses, upholstered furniture and reupholstered furniture. The new measures create completely new Article 5.5 (commencing with Section 19100) to Chapter 3 of Division 8 of the Business and Professions Code [3].

According to the new law, flame retardants and juvenile products have the following definitions:

  • A flame retardant is a chemical where its functional use is to resist or inhibit the spread of fire or as a synergist to chemicals that resist or inhibit the spread of fire, and meeting one of the following criteria:

    • The flame retardant is a halogenated, organophosphorus, organonitrogen, or nanoscale chemical

    • The flame retardant is a 'designated chemical' under Section 105440 of the Health and Safety Code [4]

    • The flame retardant is a chemical under Washington State Department of Ecology's (DOE) list of Chemicals of High Concern to Children (CHCCs) as of January 1, 2019, and identified as a flame retardant or as a synergist to flame retardants (WAC Title 173 Section 173-334-130 [5])

  • A juvenile product means a product subject to this Chapter and designed for residential use by children under 12 years of age, including but not limited to, bassinets, booster seats, changing pads, floor playmats, highchairs, highchair pads, infant bouncers, infant carriers, infant seats, infant swings, infant walkers, nursing pads, nursing pillows, playpen side pads, playards, portable hook-on chairs, strollers and children's nap mats.

The new law exempts, among other things, the following materials or components:

  • Electronic components of juvenile products, mattresses, reupholstered furniture, upholstered furniture, or associated casing for those electronic components

  • Threads or fibers for stitching mattress components together

  • Components of adult mattresses other than foam

Highlights of the new law are summarized in Table 1

Chapter 924, Statutes of 2018 (AB 2998)

An act to add article 5.5 to Chapter 3 of Division 8 of the Business and Professions Code, relating to business

Substance
 		Scope
 		Requirement
 		Effective Date
Flame Retardants
  • Juvenile Products
  • Mattresses*
  • Reupholstered Furniture
  • Upholstered Furniture
≤ 1000ppm
 January 1, 2020
*Components of adult mattresses other than foam are exempt

Table 1.

California has placed a blanket ban [6] on pentabrominated diphenyl ether (penta-BDE) and octabrominated diphenyl ether (Octa-BDE) technical mixtures since 2008. It has also restricted polybrominated biphenyls (PBBs) and polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) under its' Lighting Efficiency and Toxics Reduction Act' since 2010 (Safeguard 52/10 [7]). By bringing the latest restrictions on flame retardants to juvenile products, mattresses, upholstered furniture and reupholstered furniture, California is strengthening its regulatory action on the use of flame retardant chemicals. Other US jurisdictions regulating the use of (certain) flame retardants include the federal government, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, San Francisco, Vermont, Washington and Washington DC. Additionally, the states of Maine, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington require disclosure information on some flame retardants in certain children's products

It is interesting to note that San Francisco's Ordinance 211-17 on 'Flame Retardant Chemicals in Upholstered Furniture and Juvenile Products' also restricts flame retardants but in juvenile products, upholstered furniture and reupholstered furniture. These restrictions also include electronic components in the aforementioned products (Safeguard 168/17 and references therein [8]). The city also published Regulations SFE-18-01-FR [9] to assist the industry to comply with its flame retardant requirements and petition processes (Safeguard 130/18 [10]). According to Regulations SFE-18-01-FR, these must be read together with the Ordinance.

Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest requirements for flame retardants for the Californian market.

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: +852 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2018 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 05:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
07:23aSGS : California Restricts Flame Retardants in Certain Consumer Goods
PU
03:43aSGS : Korea Proposes to Amend Food Contact Standards
PU
10/05SGS : California Proposition 65 Reformulation of BPA in Food Contact Products
PU
10/05A.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Transmonde Services Insurance Company Limi..
BU
09/28SGS : MAHAK Scores 97.5% in NGO Benchmarking Audit
PU
09/26SGS : Issues CHF 225 Million and CHF 175 Million Bonds
PU
09/24SGS : Implements Renovo™ Program in Ghana
PU
09/20SGS : Issues World’s First GMP+ B11 Certificate to Romer Labs Diagnostic
PU
09/19SGS : launches komgo
PU
09/17SGS : and ClipperData to Provide News Alerts on Fuel Specification Changes
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27SGS Needs To Verify Its Own Self-Improvement Processes 
07/18SGS SA (SGSOF) CEO Frankie Ng on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/18SGS SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/18SGS SA reports 1H results 
07/18SGS SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 813 M
EBIT 2018 1 047 M
Net income 2018 688 M
Debt 2018 697 M
Yield 2018 3,20%
P/E ratio 2018 27,01
P/E ratio 2019 23,90
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
Capitalization 18 703 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 588  CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS-3.58%18 835
FISERV23.63%32 823
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 055
WIRECARD103.07%26 910
FIRST DATA CORP43.93%22 456
CINTAS CORPORATION25.71%21 294
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.