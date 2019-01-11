Log in
SGS : Canada Publishes Guideline for Trace Amounts of Asbestos in Consumer Products

01/11/2019 | 02:29am EST

Canada has published guidance to assist the consumer products industry to comply with asbestos in consumer products regulations. The guideline provides information on 'trace amounts of asbestos' and suitable analytical methods.

SAFEGUARDS | Consumer Products NO. 007/19

In October 2018, Canada published 'Prohibition of Asbestos and Products Containing Asbestos Regulations (SOR/2018-196, 'the Regulations')' to amend its Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA, 1999). That piece of legislation regulates, inter alia, consumer products containing asbestos in greater than trace amounts. The new law became effective on December 30, 2018 (Safeguard 142/18 [1]).

According to the Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement in 'the Regulations', guidance material will be made available to assist the consumer products industry on the prohibition of naturally occurring asbestos greater than trace quantities in consumer products.

The published guideline, available on the Government of Canada website [2], provides important information for stakeholders to comply with the manufacture, import, sale and use of consumer products containing asbestos in greater than trace amounts under sections 4(c) and 5(b) of 'the Regulations'. This includes the following:

  • Providing a definition for asbestos and the six minerals involved
  • Providing information for trace quantities
  • Providing information for suitable standard analytical methods for measurement

Highlights of 'the Regulations' on the prohibition of consumer products containing asbestos in greater than trace amounts and the accompanying guideline are summarized in Table 1.

Prohibition of Asbestos and Products Containing Asbestos Regulations (SOR/2018-196)
Sections 4(c) and 5(b)
Substance
 		Scope Requirement
 		Effective Date

Asbestos:
 Actinolite, anthophyllite, amosite, chrysotile, crocidolite and tremolite

Consumer products
 Prohibited if above trace amounts*
 December 30, 2018
*

Table 1

Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest requirements for asbestos in consumer products for the Canadian market.

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: +852 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2019 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 07:28:04 UTC
