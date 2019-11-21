Log in
SGS

SGS

(SGSN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11/21 03:35:39 am
03:06aSGS : China RoHS Conformity Assessment System Implements Officially
PU
03:06a2021 : SCIP Database for Products Supplied to the EU
PU
11/20SGS : Switzerland Aligns Toy Safety with EU
PU
SGS : China RoHS Conformity Assessment System Implements Officially

11/21/2019 | 03:06am EST

The conformity assessment system of China RoHS has been brought into practice. All products listed in 'The Standard Achieving Management Catalog (First Batch)' manufactured and imported after Nov 1, 2019 shall comply with the Implementation Arrangements.

SAFEGUARDS | Electrical and ElectronicsNO. 158/19

According to the announcement on 'The Implementation Arrangements for the Conformity Assessment System for the Restriction of Hazardous Substances in Electrical Appliances and Electronic Products ' (also known as the 'Implementation Arrangements') published by China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), all products listed in 'The Standard Achieving Management Catalog (First Batch)' manufactured and imported after Nov 1, 2019 shall comply with the Implementation Arrangements. For products listed in the Catalog, enterprises shall choose either the voluntary certification or self-declaration method to complete the conformity assessment on the restriction of hazardous substances.

The Catalog (First Batch) includes the following 12 types of products:

  • Refrigerators
  • Air conditioners
  • Washing machines
  • Electric water heaters
  • Printers
  • Copiers
  • Fax machines
  • TVs
  • Monitors
  • Micro-computers
  • Handheld phones for mobile communication
  • Telephone sets

The content of lead, mercury, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls, polybrominated diphenyl ethers of the products listed above shall comply with the limit requirement of the restriction of hazardous substances in electrical appliances and electronic products (EEP) and related standards.

For enterprises that choose voluntary certification, an application shall be filed to a third-party certification body and the EEP shall be certified compliant with the requirements of relevant standards and technical specifications on the restriction of hazardous substances by the certification body. The enterprises that pass the evaluation can view the certification results via the 'Public Service Platform for the Restriction of Hazardous Substances in Electrical Appliances and Electronic Product'.

For enterprises that adopt self-declaration, supplier declaration of conformity and related technical supporting documents shall be submitted to the public service platform.

Either way, enterprises shall use the conformity assessment label with reference to 'Rules on the Green Product Labelling'. Products using the voluntary certification shall use the mark shown in Figure 1, and those using the self-declaration shall use the mark shown in Figure 2.

SGS maintains a highly experienced team of engineers who play an active role in a plethora of standards committees and are members of various industry groups. Independent and innovative, our Electrical & Electronics experts use state-of-the-art facilities and technology to deliver tailor made added value services that help improve your business. We have over 50 labs word wide and over 5,000 E&E experts ready to serve you. Discover more at www.sgs.com/ee.

For enquiries, please contact:

Li Li
Technical Support, EET RSTS
Tel: (86) 21 60645135

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2019 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

SGS SA published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 08:05:03 UTC
