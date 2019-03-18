SGS : EU Ecolabel Criteria Established for Tissue Paper and Tissue Products

On January 11, 2019, European Commission published Decision (EU) 2019/70 to establish the EU Ecolabel criteria for tissue paper and tissue products. This Decision includes Ecolabel criteria for graphic paper as well.

The EU Ecolabel criteria for 'tissue paper and tissue products' have been established to reduce the discharge of toxic or eutrophic substances into water and the environment. This will reduce environmental damage and mitigate against risks related to energy use, climate change, acidification, ozone depletion, and depletion of non-renewable resources.

Products will be awarded the EU Ecolabel if they fulfil these criteria, following assessment and verification:

Emissions to water and air

Energy use

Fibres: conserving resources, sustainable forest management

Restricted hazardous substances and mixtures

Waste management

Final product requirements

Information appearing on the EU Ecolabel

'Tissue paper and tissue products' includes:

Sheets or reels of not converted tissue paper for conversion into products falling within point (2); Tissue products fit for use for personal hygiene, absorption of liquids or the cleaning of surfaces, or for a combination of those purposes; including but not limited to tissue products of the following kinds: handkerchiefs, toilet tissues, facial tissues, kitchen or household towels, hand towels, table napkins, mats and industrial wipes.

It excludes:

Products falling within the product group 'absorbent hygiene products' as defined in Commission Decision 2014/763/EU Products containing cleaning agents designed for the cleaning of surfaces Tissue products laminated with materials other than tissue paper Cosmetic products within the meaning of Regulation (EC) No. 1223/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council, including wet wipes. Fragranced paper Products falling within the product group 'graphic paper' as defined in Article 1 of Decision (EU) 2019/70 or products falling within the product group 'printed paper' as defined in the Commission Decision 2012/481/EU

The Commission adopted the Decision on January 11, 2019. A transition period has been given by the Commission that, applications of Ecolabel submitted on or after the date of adoption of this Decision but no later than December 31, 2018 may be based either on the criteria set out in this Decision or on the criteria set out in Decision 2009/568/EC. Where the EU Ecolabel is awarded based on the criteria set out in Decision 2009/568/EC, the EU Ecolabel may be used only until December 31, 2019.

