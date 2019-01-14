Log in
SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 11:32:00 am
2328 CHF   +0.74%
2018SGS SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018SGS SA : annual earnings release
2017SGS SA : half-yearly earnings release
SGS : EU Proposes to Restrict Formaldehyde in Certain Toys

01/14/2019 | 01:24am EST

The EU is proposing to restrict formaldehyde in specific toy materials under Appendix C to the Toy Safety Directive. The restrictions could become effective at the end of 2020.

SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile Products NO. 009/19

In December 2018, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a notification announcing a proposal from the European Union (EU) to restrict formaldehyde in specific toy materials under Appendix C to Annex II of Directive 2009/48/EC, the Toy Safety Directive (TSD). The draft Directive [1], attached to WTO document number 18-7997 and notified under G/TBT/N/EU/635 [2], would expand the number of substances in Appendix C to the TSD from 10 to 11, and establish three levels of formaldehyde restriction (migration, emission and content).

According to the WTO notification, the draft Directive is proposed to be adopted in Q2 of 2019 and the proposed date of entry into force is Q4 of 2020 (18 months after publication in the Official Journal of the EU).

Highlights of the draft Directive are summarized in Table 1.

WTO Document Number 18-7997 of December 18, 2018
Draft Directive to Amend Appendix C under Annex II of the TSD
'Toys intended for children under 36 months or other toys intended to be placed in the mouth'
Substance Method (Preamble) Toy material Requirement
Formaldehyde migration EN 71-10:2005 and
EN 71-11:2005 		Polymeric ≤ 1.5 mg/L
Formaldehyde emission EN 717-1:2004 Resin-bonded wood ≤ 0.1 mL/m³
Formaldehyde content EN ISO 14184-1:2011 Textiles ≤ 30 mg/kg
EN ISO 17726-1:2008 Leather ≤ 30 mg/kg
EN 645:1993 and EN 1541:2001 Paper ≤ 30 mg/kg
EQDM method* Water-based ≤10 mg/kg
*Determination of free formaldehyde in cosmetic products by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare

Table 1.

SGS offers a wide range of services to ensure that your products comply with the EU Toy Safety Directive. We offer training, safety/risk assessment, technical documentation check, labelling review, testing according to harmonized standards, SVHC screening, inspections and audits. With the largest global network of toy experts and testing facilities around the world - around 20 toy labs worldwide including 3 EU Notified Bodies (France, Germany and Netherlands), SGS is the partner to trust. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information or visit our website

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: +852 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2019 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 06:23:04 UTC
