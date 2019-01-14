SGS : EU Proposes to Restrict Formaldehyde in Certain Toys

The EU is proposing to restrict formaldehyde in specific toy materials under Appendix C to the Toy Safety Directive. The restrictions could become effective at the end of 2020.

In December 2018, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a notification announcing a proposal from the European Union (EU) to restrict formaldehyde in specific toy materials under Appendix C to Annex II of Directive 2009/48/EC, the Toy Safety Directive (TSD). The draft Directive [1], attached to WTO document number 18-7997 and notified under G/TBT/N/EU/635 [2], would expand the number of substances in Appendix C to the TSD from 10 to 11, and establish three levels of formaldehyde restriction (migration, emission and content).

According to the WTO notification, the draft Directive is proposed to be adopted in Q2 of 2019 and the proposed date of entry into force is Q4 of 2020 (18 months after publication in the Official Journal of the EU).

Highlights of the draft Directive are summarized in Table 1.

'Toys intended for children under 36 months or other toys intended to be placed in the mouth' Substance Method (Preamble) Toy material Requirement Formaldehyde migration EN 71-10:2005 and

EN 71-11:2005 Polymeric ≤ 1.5 mg/L Formaldehyde emission EN 717-1:2004 Resin-bonded wood ≤ 0.1 mL/m³ Formaldehyde content EN ISO 14184-1:2011 Textiles ≤ 30 mg/kg EN ISO 17726-1:2008 Leather ≤ 30 mg/kg EN 645:1993 and EN 1541:2001 Paper ≤ 30 mg/kg EQDM method* Water-based ≤10 mg/kg *Determination of free formaldehyde in cosmetic products by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare

Table 1.

