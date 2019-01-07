SGS : EU Proposes to Strengthen Aluminum Migration in Toys

The EU is proposing to amend the migration limits for aluminum in toys. The proposed date of entry into force is late 2020.

In December 2018, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a notification announcing a proposal from the European Union (EU) to amend its Toy Safety Directive 2009/48/EC (TSD). The draft Directive [1], attached to WTO document number 18-7767 and notified under G/TBT/N/EU/626 [2], would strengthen the migration limits for aluminum 2.5-fold in all three categories of toy materials.

This latest proposal stems from the preliminary opinion by the Scientific Committee on Health, Environment and Emerging Risks (SCHEER) (Safeguard 107/17 [3]), and their adoption of the final opinion in September 2017.

According to the WTO notification, the draft Directive is proposed to be adopted in Q2 of 2019 and the proposed date of entry into force is late 2020.

Highlights of the proposal are summarized in Table 1.

Point 13 under Part III of Annex II to Directive 2009/48/EC

Migration Limit for Aluminum (mg/kg) Toy Material Category I

(Dry, brittle,

powder like or pliable) Category II

(Liquid or Sticky) Category III

(Scraped-Off) TSD 5,625 1,406 70,000 Draft Directive under WTO Document

Number 18-7767 2,250 560 28,130

Table 1

Definitions and examples of toy materials

Toy material Example Category I: Dry, brittle, powder-like or pliable Chalk, compressed paint tablets, crayons, plaster of Paris, magic sand, modelling compounds and plasticine

Oven hardened PVC modelling compounds and bouncing putties Category II: Liquid or sticky toy Bubble solutions, finger paints, liquid adhesives, poster paints and slimes Category III: Scraped-off Ceramics, glass, metals and metal alloys, textiles and wood

Elastomers, leatherettes, polymers and surface coating materials

Other materials such as bones, leather and natural sponges

