SGS : EU Publishes Latest List of Harmonized Toy Safety Standards

The EU cites five new standards for presumption of conformity with the Toy Safety Directive and amends two entries in the standard for finger paints. These new standards will completely supersede their corresponding standards on February 28, 2019.

SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile Products NO. 120/18

Since the beginning of 2018, the European Committee for Standardization (Comité Europeén de Normalisation, CEN) has published a number of EN 71 toy safety standards. These include:

EN 71-1:2014 +A1:2018 'Mechanical and Physical' (Safeguard 100/18 [1] )

) EN 71-3:2013 +A3:2018 'Migration of Certain Elements' (Safeguard 102/18 [2] )

) EN 71-7:2014 +A2:2018 'Finger Paints' (Safeguard 58/18 [3] )

) EN 71-8:2018 'Activity Toys for Domestic Use' (Safeguard 19/18 [4] )

On August 10, 2018, the European Union (EU) published Commission Communication 2018/C 282/02 [5] to announce the latest list of toy safety standards for presumption of conformity with Directive 2009/48/EC (Toy Safety Directive, TSD). This list contains, inter alia, five completely new EN 71 standards and an important amendment to EN 71-7:2014 +A2:2018 which strengthens the concentration of climbazole allowed in finger paints. The revision to this preservative was based on an 'addendum to the Opinion on Climbazole (P64) ref. SSC/1506/13' [6] of the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) that was adopted after the publication of EN 71-7:2014+A2:2018.

It is also important to note the following:

The strengthened limits for lead migration [7] under Directive (EU) 2017/738 will become effective on October 28, 2018

under Directive (EU) 2017/738 will become effective on October 28, 2018 The strengthened limit for chromium (VI) migration in scraped-off toy materials [8] under Directive (EU) 2018/725 will become effective on November 18, 2019

under Directive (EU) 2018/725 will become effective on November 18, 2019 EN 71-7:2014 does not provide presumption of conformity with the TSD for two preservatives: mixtures of CMI and MIT with magnesium chloride and magnesium nitrate, and MIT (entries 31 and 32 to Annex B), as the limit for these two substances in aqueous toy materials has been strengthened [9] by Directive 2015/2117 and became effective in November 2017

Highlights of the five new standards that are harmonized for presumption of conformity with Directive 2009/48/EC are summarized in Table 1.

Commission Communication 2018/C 282/02 in the Framework of the Implementation of Directive 2009/48/EC on the Safety of Toys

(Publication of titles and references of Harmonized Standards under Union Harmonization Legislation), August 10, 2018 Entry Standard Standard to be superseded 1 EN 71-1:2014+A1:2018 'Mechanical and physical' EN 71-1:2014:2014* 2 EN 71-3:2013+A3:2018 'Migration of certain elements' EN 71-3:2013+A1:2014* 3 EN 71-7:2014+A2:2018 'Finger paints' ** EN 71-7:2014*# 4 EN 71-8:2018 'Activity toys for domestic use' EN 71-8:2011* 5 EN 71-14:2014+A1:2017 'Trampolines for domestic use' EN 71-14:2014* * Ceases to give presumption of conformity with the TSD on February 28, 2019

# Does not provide presumption of conformity with the TSD for mixture of MIT and CIT, and MIT (entries 30 and 31 to Annex B)

** Limit for climbazole (entry 22 to Table B.1 of Annex B) is revised from 0.5% to 0.2%

Table 1

Definitions

Item Acronym Name 1 CMI and MIT 5-Chloro-2-methyl-iso-thiazol-3(2H)-one and 2-methylisothiazol-3(2H)-one 2 MIT 2-Methylisothiazol-3(2H)-one

Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest standards for presumption of conformity with Directive 2009/48/EC on toy safety.

SGS offers a wide range of services to ensure that your products comply with the EU Toy Safety Directive. We offer training, safety/risk assessment, technical documentation check, labelling review, testing according to harmonized standards, SVHC screening, inspections and audits. With the largest global network of toy experts and testing facilities around the world - around 20 toy labs worldwide including 3 EU Notified Bodies (France, Germany and Netherlands), SGS is the partner to trust. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information or visit our website

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang

Global Information and Innovation Manager

t: +852 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2017 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.