Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 11:30:14 am
2304 CHF   +0.70%
2018SGS SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018SGS SA : annual earnings release
2017SGS SA : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SGS : EU Revises Food Contact Plastics Regulation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 11:24pm EST

The EU has recently amended its 'Food Contact Plastics' Regulation. This latest revision will become effective on January 31, 2019.

SAFEGUARDS | Hardlines NO. 010/19

On January 11, 2019, the European Union (EU) published Regulation (EU) 2019/37 [1] to revise Regulation (EU) 10/2011 on Food Contact Plastics. The latest publication contains, inter alia, the following:

  • Replacing four substances and adding three completely new substances to the Union list of authorized substances (Table 1 to Annex I)
  • Adding one completely new entry for a group restriction of three substances. These are to be expressed as crotonic acid (Table 2 to Annex I)
  • Replacing the specification for 3-hydroxybutanoic acid-3-hydroxypentanoic acid, copolymer (FCM substance no. 744) with a specific migration limit for crotonic acid
  • Replacing two rows on the use of food simulants for certain foods (Table 3 to Point 4 of Annex III, see Table 1 below)

The latest Regulation will become effective on January 31, 2019 (date of entry into force).

According to the latest Regulation, food contact plastics that are compliant before the effective date of the latest publication may be placed on the market until January 31, 2019 and may remain on the market until stocks are exhausted.

Highlights on the use of simulants for certain food types in Table 3 under Point 4 to Annex III of Regulation (EU) 2019/37 and a comparison with existing rules are summarized in Table 1.

Rows 3 and 4 to Table 3 of Point 4 under Annex III 'Food Simulant Assignment for Demonstrating Compliance with the Overall Migration Limit'
Regulation (EU) 2019/37 amending Regulation (EU) 10/2011 Regulation (EU 10/2011
(amended by Regulation (EU) 2017/752)
Scope Food Contact Plastics Food Contact Plastics
Food simulant to be used for food type 50% ethanol for aqueous and alcoholic food and milk products with a pH ≥ 4.5 50% ethanol for aqueous and alcoholic food and milk products
3% acetic acid and 50% ethanol for aqueous and alcoholic food and milk products with a pH 3% acetic acid and 50% ethanol for aqueous, acidic and alcoholic food and milk products
Effective date January 31, 2019 In force

Table 1.

SGS technical experts have extensive knowledge and testing experience in materials and articles in contact with food. They work to ensure that your products meet the appropriate regulations for food contact materials and pave the way for compliance. From overall migration test to expert advices on emerging regulations and compliance issues and documentation review, SGS is the partner to trust. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information or visit our website.

Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest requirements for food contact plastics for the EU market.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: +852 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2019 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 04:23:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
11:24pSGS : EU Revises Food Contact Plastics Regulation
PU
07:24aSGS : Mombasa Extends and Expands Efficacy Trials Capabilities
PU
07:24aSGS : Institut Fresenius Successfully Renews GLP Accreditation
PU
01/14SGS : China New Product Standard – FZ/T 44004-2018
PU
01/14SGS : EU Proposes to Restrict Formaldehyde in Certain Toys
PU
01/11SGS : Consumer Compact Q4 2018
PU
01/11SGS : Canada Publishes Guideline for Trace Amounts of Asbestos in Consumer Produ..
PU
01/10SGS : Gains Approval as ZDHC MRSL Level 1 Conformance Indicator
PU
01/09SGS : Gas Appliances – Successfully Accessing Your Market
PU
01/09SGS : Making Sure Your Business Benefits from a Royal Wedding
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 762 M
EBIT 2018 1 027 M
Net income 2018 665 M
Debt 2018 747 M
Yield 2018 3,43%
P/E ratio 2018 25,51
P/E ratio 2019 22,88
EV / Sales 2018 2,69x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capitalization 17 466 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2 524  CHF
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS3.53%17 656
FISERV-1.25%29 439
WORLDPAY INC7.04%24 379
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES2.87%23 187
SECOM CO LTD0.94%19 849
WIRECARD4.78%19 145
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.