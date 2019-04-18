SGS : Financial community recognizes importance of corporate sustainability to SGS

Switzerland's leading financial publication, Finanz und Wirstschaft, has recognized SGS's commitment to sustainability.
In a recent article, Finanz und Wirstschaft summarized the importance of a credible sustainability policy for winning business and attracting talent, as well as highlighting SGS's successes, which include:
-
RobecoSAM's Gold Award
-
EcoVadis Gold Rating
-
DJSI Industry Leader award
-
Inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index
Read the Finanz und Wirtschaft article in full.
