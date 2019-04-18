Log in
SGS

(SGSN)
SGS : Financial community recognizes importance of corporate sustainability to SGS

04/18/2019

Switzerland's leading financial publication, Finanz und Wirstschaft, has recognized SGS's commitment to sustainability.

In a recent article, Finanz und Wirstschaft summarized the importance of a credible sustainability policy for winning business and attracting talent, as well as highlighting SGS's successes, which include:

  • RobecoSAM's Gold Award
  • EcoVadis Gold Rating
  • DJSI Industry Leader award
  • Inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index

Read the Finanz und Wirtschaft article in full.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Rufenacht
Corporate Communications
t: +41 78 656 94 59

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network er 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 18 April 2019
