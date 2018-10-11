Log in
SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/11 01:31:48 pm
2265 CHF   -2.37%
SGS : First Private Laboratory Accredited to Test Fertilizers in Thailand

10/11/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

SGS has become the first private laboratory in Thailand to receive accreditation from the Department of Agriculture to perform analysis on chemical fertilizers.

Chemical fertilizers are an increasingly important commodity in Thailand. As a farming community, the Thai economy is reliant upon agriculture and it often uses chemical fertilizers to increase yields.

98% of raw materials used in the production of chemical fertilizers are imported into Thailand, making the resultant price vulnerable to fluctuations in the world market price. Because of this, and the importance of agriculture to the total economy, market access to chemical fertilizers is controlled by the Thai government.

All fertilizers must be tested before they can be offered onto the market. Samples must be taken and then analyzed by a Department of Agriculture approved laboratory. Testing will look at the nutrient content, including PHASE 1, primary and PHASE 2 nutrients, and secondary nutrients.

SGS's fertilizer analysis laboratory has now become the first privately owned facility in Thailand to be certified by the Thai Department of Agriculture to provide full testing services relating to chemical fertilizers. This includes the reporting of chemical fertilizer tests to government authorities.

SGS's facility is ISO/IEC 17025 certified and is part of our global network of agricultural testing facilities. We can assist clients with weighing, sampling and handling of chemical fertilizers and can independently test samples to confirm they conform to the required formulation. Our network of specialists can arrange pickups at the receiving port, reducing time delays and costs, and can provide professional consultancy and training to meet the needs of the customer.

As the world's leading provider of testing, inspection, verification and certification services, SGS supports businesses of all size in Thailand. We provide a comprehensive and integrated ranges of services to help agricultural operators ensure their products are safe and legal for use in the country.

For further information, please contact:

Kittipong Maksuriwong
Department Manager for Fumigation & ARS
SGS Thailand
t: +66 2 678 1813 ext. 1603

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:37:12 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 813 M
EBIT 2018 1 047 M
Net income 2018 688 M
Debt 2018 697 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 25,58
P/E ratio 2019 22,64
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capitalization 17 710 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 588  CHF
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS-8.70%17 939
FISERV17.46%32 702
WORLDPAY INC7.04%30 674
WIRECARD67.88%22 315
FIRST DATA CORP34.83%22 213
CINTAS CORPORATION20.09%20 879
