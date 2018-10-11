SGS : First Private Laboratory Accredited to Test Fertilizers in Thailand

SGS has become the first private laboratory in Thailand to receive accreditation from the Department of Agriculture to perform analysis on chemical fertilizers.

Chemical fertilizers are an increasingly important commodity in Thailand. As a farming community, the Thai economy is reliant upon agriculture and it often uses chemical fertilizers to increase yields.

98% of raw materials used in the production of chemical fertilizers are imported into Thailand, making the resultant price vulnerable to fluctuations in the world market price. Because of this, and the importance of agriculture to the total economy, market access to chemical fertilizers is controlled by the Thai government.

All fertilizers must be tested before they can be offered onto the market. Samples must be taken and then analyzed by a Department of Agriculture approved laboratory. Testing will look at the nutrient content, including PHASE 1, primary and PHASE 2 nutrients, and secondary nutrients.

SGS's fertilizer analysis laboratory has now become the first privately owned facility in Thailand to be certified by the Thai Department of Agriculture to provide full testing services relating to chemical fertilizers. This includes the reporting of chemical fertilizer tests to government authorities.

SGS's facility is ISO/IEC 17025 certified and is part of our global network of agricultural testing facilities. We can assist clients with weighing, sampling and handling of chemical fertilizers and can independently test samples to confirm they conform to the required formulation. Our network of specialists can arrange pickups at the receiving port, reducing time delays and costs, and can provide professional consultancy and training to meet the needs of the customer.

As the world's leading provider of testing, inspection, verification and certification services, SGS supports businesses of all size in Thailand. We provide a comprehensive and integrated ranges of services to help agricultural operators ensure their products are safe and legal for use in the country.

