SGS : Gafta Approved Fumigator Status for France

SGS in France has been awarded 'Approved Fumigator' status by Gafta, the Grain and Feed Trade Association, for its new Standard for Fumigation.

Certified to the Gafta standard on January 25, 2019, following a successful audit, SGS is now listed on Gafta's Approved Register of Fumigators. Gafta launched the Standard, a revision of the GTAS Fumigation and Pest Control manual, in June 2018 as part of its ambitions to raise the international standards for the fumigation of agricultural commodity trade.

Now, where goods are traded on Gafta contracts which incorporate the 132 fumigation rules, a fumigator from the Approved Register will need to be employed. It is the intention of Gafta that, by September 2019, the revised 132 fumigation rules will be a mandatory clause in contracts when fumigation is required.

Christian Pastore, SGS Technical Fumigation Manager said: 'Pest control management and fumigation are vital to all sectors of the food and feed industry and we are proud to become the first company in France to gain 'Approved Fumigator' status from Gafta. Our expert scientists and technicians welcome the wider opportunity this certification offers to raise standards and increase understanding of infestation, fumigants in traded agricultural commodities markets.'

SGS Fumigation Services

SGS has a long history of performing pest control and fumigation services in ports and logistics centers worldwide. This includes the treatment of cargoes loaded into sea-going vessels, barges and containers. These services comply with stringent national and international legislation, with best practice and with globally agreed quality and safety standards.

SGS's complete fumigation and pest management services include:

Fumigation of stored goods

Fumigation during or prior to shipment

Biocide treatment of cargoes

Disinfection and fumigation for the food and beverage industry

Quarantine fumigation of wood and timber, to obtain a phytosanitary certificate

Ventilation and gas-free measurement

Auditing

As an international trade association with over 1,800 members in 95 countries, Gafta aims to promote international trade of grains, animal feed and raw ingredients, and to protect its members' interests worldwide. More details at www.gafta.com/fumigators where the new Standard can be downloaded.

