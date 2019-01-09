Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/08 11:30:25 am
2287 CHF   +0.66%
2018SGS SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018SGS SA : annual earnings release
2017SGS SA : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SGS : General Principles and Safeguards of IEC 62368-1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 12:44am EST

On December 20, 2020, EN 62368-1 and UL 62368-1 will become the mandatory safety standard for audio, visual, information and communication equipment for EU and US markets respectively.

EN 62368-1 or UL 62368-1 are based on IEC 62368-1(edition 2.0), which is the new standard to cover the products under IEC 60950-1 and IEC 60065. In comparison to these two standards, IEC 62368-1 has been totally rewritten and so its structure and logic are completely different.

IEC 62368-1 has three editions, 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0, and is built around three core principles:

  • Principle 1: Product Safety Realization Steps
  • Principle 2: Safeguards
  • Principle 3: Energy Source Classification

In this article, we will introduce Principles 1 and 2 relating to editions 2.0 and 3.0.

Principle 1: Product Safety Realization Steps

Illustrated below, the concept behind this principle has been adopted from ISO/IEC Guide 51:2014.

Illustration 1 - Product Safety Realization Steps

The logic behind this principle is as follows:

  • Step 1: try to use as low energy as possible to operate the product. If the energy used is low enough the product will inherently be safe to use and, usually, no safeguards will be required
  • Step 2: if higher, hazardous energy levels are required, the product design must include sufficient safeguards to protect the user from the hazard(s)
  • Step 3: if equipment safeguards conflict with the product's intended use, thereby making the safeguards impractical, instructional safeguards must be used
  • Step 4: when the safeguards in Steps 2 and 3 prove to be insufficient or not applicable, additional safeguards beyond product design will be necessary

Understanding this principle will help manufacturers design safer and more compliant products, which apply the requirements of IEC 62368-1.

Principle 2: Safeguards

The structure laid out in Principle 1 leads to Principle 2 - the Safeguards - the concept of which is systematically introduced in IEC 62368-1.

Illustration 2 - IEC62368-1 Safeguards

At first glance, the safeguards detailed in IEC 62368-1, such as Supplementary, Instructional, Skill, etc., can seem complicated. In fact, as the illustration above shows, the concept behind these safeguards of these can be easily understood.

Under IEC 62368-1, Safeguards are divided by two methods - Approaches or Levels. These refer to:

  1. Approaches - methods by which the safeguard functions
  2. Levels - the strength of the safeguard

In the above graphic, it should be noted the safeguards in grey - Installation, Personal, Precautionary, Skill - are not specified in IEC 62368-1 but are assumed effective when the term is used.

Application of Safeguards

By comprehending Principles 1 and 2, manufacturers can begin to understand how the safeguard requirements for IEC 62368-1 should be applied. This can be seen from two different perspectives - safeguards by different approaches or safeguards by different levels.

To look at the application of safeguards via the different approaches method, the different safeguards defined in IEC 62368-1 should be applied with reference to the Risk Reduction Measures contained in ISO/IEC Guide 51.

Illustration 3 - IEC62368-1 Safeguards Application (Product Design & Use)

In the illustration above, the:

  • Left column gives a logical step-by-step approach to reducing risk, as defined in ISO/IEC Guide 51
  • Middle column details the logic in IEC 62368-1 for how to protect users using different safeguards (NB Equipment Safeguard is highlighted because it is the primary content of IEC 62368-1)
  • Right column gives examples of application with reference to clause 4.8 of IEC 62368-1, consumer remote controllers

To consider safeguards from the perspective of different Levels, the manufacturer must first categorize the different safeguards into two levels:

  • Level 1: Basic Safeguard, Supplementary Safeguard
  • Level 2: Double Safeguard, Reinforced Safeguard

Following this, IEC 62368-1 requires the manufacturer to consider safeguard levels as they apply to different types of user and energy source. This can be a complex topic but, for the purposes of this article, it can be simplified to the following simple rule:

  • Users - three types: Skilled Person, Instructed Person and Ordinary Person
  • Energy sources - three types: Class 1, Class 2 and Class 3

In the table below, the user is more vulnerable as they become less skilled (bottom to top) and energy sources become more dangerous as the class increases (left to right). Therefore, an ordinary person using a Class 3 product would require two levels of safeguard but a skilled person using a Class 1 product would not require a safeguard.

Illustration 4 - IEC62368-1 Safeguards Application (Energy Sources & Users)

The application of EN 62368-1 and UL 62368-1 will become mandatory in the EU and North America in December 2020. Because the logic behind IEC 62368-1 differs greatly from the safety standards it is replacing, manufacturers should now ensure they understand how the principles and safeguards enshrined in IEC 62368-1 can be applied to their products.

Read more in Consumer Compact >
Subscribe >
Follow us now on Linkedln >

For more information, please contact:

Dan Xie (谢丹)
Technical Manager - IT & AV & Battery
SGS
t: +86 512 36836184

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 05:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
01:34aSGS : Global Initiatives to Reduce Single-use Plastics
PU
01:09aTEXTILE CHEMICALS : Protecting People and the Environment
PU
12:44aSGS : General Principles and Safeguards of IEC 62368-1
PU
12:44aSGS : Now it is Even Colder in Buxton
PU
12:44aIMPLEMENTING GB 9706.1 : 20xx for Medical Electrical Equipment in China
PU
12:44aSGS : Understanding Flame Retardant Regulations in North America
PU
01/08SGS : Provides Technical Inspection of India's Longest Rail-Road Bridge
PU
01/07SGS : EU Proposes to Strengthen Aluminum Migration in Toys
PU
01/07SGS : US FDA Bans the Use of Lead Acetate in Cosmetics
PU
01/02SGS : EU Expands Restriction of Phthalates Under REACH
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 763 M
EBIT 2018 1 026 M
Net income 2018 668 M
Debt 2018 730 M
Yield 2018 3,44%
P/E ratio 2018 25,40
P/E ratio 2019 22,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,69x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capitalization 17 458 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2 536  CHF
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS3.48%17 682
FISERV-0.57%29 116
WORLDPAY INC7.04%24 054
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES0.17%22 854
SECOM CO LTD4.79%20 114
WIRECARD3.88%19 300
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.