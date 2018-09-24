SGS : Implements Renovo™ Program in Ghana

SGS will implement the SGS Renovo™ program, officially launched by the President of Ghana, H.E. Akufo-Addo, on August 29, 2018.

The Renovo program has been established for the control, management and disposal of electrical and electronic waste, and tires in the Republic of Ghana. The Government of Ghana has designated SGS as the external service provider to collect advance eco levy on all Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) and tires exported to Ghana. SGS will also carry out physical inspection and verification at the country of export of any used EEE and tires for shipments from October 1, 2018.

The Government of Ghana is acting through the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation (MESTI) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It will ensure confirmation by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority of the eco levy payment for all applicable products subject to the SGS Renovo program. This will be done prior to the release of the products from customs control.

From October 1, 2018, all EEE and tires exported to Ghana will have to be registered on the e-environmental platform deployed by SGS. This will enable exporters to create an e-environmental declaration form, listing the goods to be supplied under a specific consignment, and to make the advance eco levy payment.

