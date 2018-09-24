Log in
SGS

SGS (SGSN)
  Report  
09/21 05:30:24 pm
2580 CHF   +1.26%
SGS : Implements Renovo™ Program in Ghana
PU
09/20SGS : Issues World’s First GMP+ B11 Certificate to Romer Labs ..
PU
09/19SGS : launches komgo
PU
OFFRE

SGS : Implements Renovo™ Program in Ghana

0
09/24/2018 | 07:44am CEST

SGS will implement the SGS Renovo™ program, officially launched by the President of Ghana, H.E. Akufo-Addo, on August 29, 2018.

The Renovo program has been established for the control, management and disposal of electrical and electronic waste, and tires in the Republic of Ghana. The Government of Ghana has designated SGS as the external service provider to collect advance eco levy on all Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) and tires exported to Ghana. SGS will also carry out physical inspection and verification at the country of export of any used EEE and tires for shipments from October 1, 2018.

The Government of Ghana is acting through the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation (MESTI) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It will ensure confirmation by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority of the eco levy payment for all applicable products subject to the SGS Renovo program. This will be done prior to the release of the products from customs control.

From October 1, 2018, all EEE and tires exported to Ghana will have to be registered on the e-environmental platform deployed by SGS. This will enable exporters to create an e-environmental declaration form, listing the goods to be supplied under a specific consignment, and to make the advance eco levy payment.

For further information, please contact:

Montserrat Martinez
SGS Vice President
t: +34 646 952 558

Alexandre Lusenti
SGS Product Manager
t: +41 22 739 94 08

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 05:43:08 UTC
